SonoThera™ Expands Leadership Team Appointing Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer

News provided by

SonoThera

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Zimmermann brings more than two decades of experience in business development, merger and acquisition strategy, deals and partnership development.
  • Prior to SonoThera, Zimmermann held senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics.
  • SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-guided nonviral gene therapy platform to non-invasively deliver nucleic acid payloads of diverse formats and sizes, selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoThera, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Carolyne Zimmermann as its Chief Business Officer. Zimmermann brings more than 20 years of experience in leading innovative business development transactions with senior executive roles at Johnson & Johnson and Novartis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 

Continue Reading
Carolyne Zimmermann, Chief Business Officer of SonoThera
Carolyne Zimmermann, Chief Business Officer of SonoThera

"We are thrilled to have Carolyne join our team at SonoThera," said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, co-founder, and chief executive officer of SonoThera. "She has a proven track record in pharmaceutical and biotechnology strategy and business development with deep expertise and understanding of the genetic medicines space. We look forward to her partnership as we continue to enhance and accelerate the development of our ultrasound-guided gene therapy platform."

Ms. Zimmermann was most recently Chief Business Officer for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT), an emerging clinical stage AAV gene therapy company. Prior to 4DMT, she served as Vice President of Transactions & Innovation Partnering at the J&J Innovation Center in San Francisco where she led early-stage partnering across all of J&J's therapeutic areas for Western North America. Ms. Zimmermann spent 14 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals as a member of the Global Business Development Leadership Team, serving in numerous leadership roles in business development functions such as Search & Evaluation, Negotiations, and Alliance Management across several of Novartis' therapeutic areas. While at Novartis, she was also Head of Business Development for the Novartis Global Cardiovascular and Metabolic Franchise, leading execution of Franchise-wide partnering and growth strategies. Ms. Zimmermann was also a General Partner and founding member of dRx Capital, a digital health-focused venture fund between Novartis and Qualcomm, leading the firm's initial investments in Omada Health and Cala Health.

"I'm excited to be joining SonoThera at this important time in the development of our unique delivery platform for genetic medicines," said Zimmermann. "SonoThera's approach offers the ability to precisely target organs in ways that established viral and non-viral approaches have been unable to accomplish to do date. I look forward to working together with the team to further advance our innovative genetic medicine programs."

Ms. Zimmermann holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Engineering Sciences from the University of California, San Diego, and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Columbia Business School, Columbia University.

About SonoThera

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-guided, nonviral gene therapy platform treatments designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

SOURCE SonoThera

Also from this source

SonoThera™ Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Accelerate Development of Ultrasound-Guided Nonviral Gene Therapy Platform

SonoThera™ to Present Preclinical Data on Use of Its Ultrasound-Guided Gene Therapy Platform at the 2023 ASGCT Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.