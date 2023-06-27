SonoThera™ Expands Leadership Team Appointing Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer

Zimmermann brings more than two decades of experience in business development, merger and acquisition strategy, deals and partnership development.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Carolyne Zimmermann as its Chief Business Officer. Zimmermann brings more than 20 years of experience in leading innovative business development transactions with senior executive roles at Johnson & Johnson and Novartis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

"We are thrilled to have Carolyne join our team at SonoThera," said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, co-founder, and chief executive officer of SonoThera™. "She has a proven track record in pharmaceutical and biotechnology strategy and business development with deep expertise and understanding of the genetic medicines space. We look forward to her partnership as we continue to enhance and accelerate the development of our ultrasound-guided gene therapy platform."

Ms. Zimmermann was most recently Chief Business Officer for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT), an emerging clinical stage AAV gene therapy company. Prior to 4DMT, she served as Vice President of Transactions & Innovation Partnering at the J&J Innovation Center in San Francisco where she led early-stage partnering across all of J&J's therapeutic areas for Western North America. Ms. Zimmermann spent 14 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals as a member of the Global Business Development Leadership Team, serving in numerous leadership roles in business development functions such as Search & Evaluation, Negotiations, and Alliance Management across several of Novartis' therapeutic areas. While at Novartis, she was also Head of Business Development for the Novartis Global Cardiovascular and Metabolic Franchise, leading execution of Franchise-wide partnering and growth strategies. Ms. Zimmermann was also a General Partner and founding member of dRx Capital, a digital health-focused venture fund between Novartis and Qualcomm, leading the firm's initial investments in Omada Health and Cala Health.

"I'm excited to be joining SonoThera at this important time in the development of our unique delivery platform for genetic medicines," said Zimmermann. "SonoThera's approach offers the ability to precisely target organs in ways that established viral and non-viral approaches have been unable to accomplish to do date. I look forward to working together with the team to further advance our innovative genetic medicine programs."

Ms. Zimmermann holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Engineering Sciences from the University of California, San Diego, and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Columbia Business School, Columbia University.

About SonoThera™

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-guided, nonviral gene therapy platform treatments designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

