Sony Announces FE 24mm f/2.8 G, FE 40mm f/2.5 G, and FE 50mm f/2.5 Trio of Compact G Series Prime Lenses; More Info at B&H

While designed for use with full-frame E-mount cameras, their small design makes them equally pairable with Sony's APS-C models where the 24mm becomes 36mm, 40mm becomes 64mm, and 50mm becomes 75mm. Each lens measures only 1.8" in length and weighs between 5.7 and 6.1 ounces, depending on the model. All of the lenses incorporate aspherical elements to combat spherical aberrations and distortions as well as extra-low dispersion elements to reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations. A seven-bladed circular aperture helps achieve smooth, round bokeh. Complementing the versatile focal lengths of the new lenses are minimum focusing distances that benefit close-up capture. The 24mm allows you to get as close as 7.1" (manual focus)/9.4" (autofocus), the 40mm as close as 9.8" (MF)/11" (AF), and the 50mm as close as 12.2" (MF)/13.8" (AF). Two linear motors provide quick and responsive autofocusing for still capture and quiet performance when recording video.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1630080-REG/sony_sel24f28g_fe_24mm_f_2_8_g.html

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

XA Element and ED Element

Nano AR II and Fluorine Coatings

Minimum Focus Distance: 9.4"

Dual XD Linear AF Motors, Internal Focus

Focus Hold Button, AF/MF Switch

Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1630081-REG/sony_sel40f25g_fe_40mm_f_2_5_g.html

The physical design of the new lenses incorporates some of the most useful features of Sony's top-tier lenses. The aperture ring can be adjusted in 1/3-stop increments, or de-clicked via a switch on the side of the lens barrel for video applications. An auto/manual focus mode switch is incorporated for quickly moving between focusing modes or fine-tuning focus. Finally, a customizable focus hold button can be used for its namesake or reassigned based on user preference.

Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1630082-REG/sony_sel50f25g_fe_50mm_f_2_5_g.html

All of the lenses boast a sleek aluminum design that is dust and moisture resistant, adding to their appeal as everyday carry options. Settings are engraved into the lens barrel, presenting both an aesthetically pleasing touch as well as adding to the durability of the lenses.

