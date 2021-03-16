Sony Announces FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Minimum Focus Distance: 15.7"

Three XA Extreme Aspherical Elements

Four XD Linear Motors

Internal Focusing, Floating Focus Design

Two Focus Hold Buttons

Clicked or Seamless Aperture Control

Weather-Sealed Construction

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

The new G Master takes advantage of Sony's latest advances in lens technology and consists of 14 elements arranged in 10 groups. Three XA (extreme aspherical) lenses join forces to combat aberration, maintain corner-to-corner sharpness, and produce smooth out-of-focus areas. A newly developed 11-blade circular aperture further contributes to clean and natural bokeh whether in the foreground or background of an image. Combine these attributes with a minimum focusing distance of 1.3' and maximum magnification of 0.17x, and the lens becomes a solid option for capturing close-up subjects.

The Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM lens utilizes four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors for fast, precise, and quiet autofocusing. Responsive manual focusing permits quick and smooth adjustments when shooting stills and expanded creative possibilities when recording video. Like other G Master lenses, a focus mode switch is included on the side of the lens barrel for quick toggling between focus modes. New is the addition of a second focus hold button on the lens barrel, which can be customized to your preference. Familiar to G Master veterans is the inclusion of a de-click switch for the aperture, a useful feature when recording video.

Like past G Master lenses, the 50mm f/1.2 features hybrid metal and plastic construction to balance weight and durability while providing protection against dust and moisture. The front element features a fluorine coating to prevent fingerprints, dirt, water, and other contaminants from sticking to its surface.

Sony's announcement of the FE 50mm f/1.2 GM lens follows the release of a pair of audio upgrades aimed at mirrorless video shooters: the ECM-W2BT Camera-Mount Digital Bluetooth Wireless Microphone System and ECM-LV1 Compact Stereo Lavalier Microphone.

The ECM-W2BT was designed for vloggers, journalists, and other video content creators seeking an on-camera wireless mic solution. The system consists of a receiver that attaches directly to the MI shoe of compatible Sony cameras and clip-on transmitter with built-in omnidirectional microphone for quick setup. Each features built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which can last up to 9 hours when attached to the MI shoe or 3 hours on their own. Utilizing Bluetooth connectivity, the system can operate up to 650' in good visibility.

Microphones are built into the transmitter and receiver, allowing the camera operator and talent to be recorded at the same time. A moisture- and dust-resistant design means you can use the system outdoors with confidence under less than ideal conditions.

For low-profile audio recording scenarios, the ECM-LV1 lavalier connects with the ECM-W2BT's transmitter via a 3.3' cable and 3.5mm TRS connector, minimizing the visible footprint of your audio setup. The lav records stereo audio via two omnidirectional capsules. A foam windscreen is included to minimize noise during recording.

Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens – First Look

https://youtu.be/Vi1ioQI2Ubw

Learn More Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Fast G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-unleashes-fastest-g-master-lens-yet-with-50mm-f12

