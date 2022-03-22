Sony Announces FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G Wide Zoom Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Power Zoom Mechanism; Internal Zoom

Super ED, ED, and Aspherical Elements

Dual XD Linear AF Motors

Suppressed Focus Breathing

Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch

Fluorine Coating, Weather-Sealed Design

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

When used on one of Sony's APS-C models, the new lens provides the equivalent of a 24-52.5mm zoom range. Its constant f/4 maximum aperture performs well under a variety of lighting conditions while ensuring consistency for video capture. Further benefiting video, Power Zoom (PZ) functionality enables smooth, repeatable zooming from wide to telephoto focal lengths, while a de-clickable aperture ring produces seamless adjustment of depth of field. In addition to aperture, focus and focal length are adjustable on-lens via separate control rings.

An AF/MF switch is included to change quickly between focusing modes and an Iris Lock prevents accidentally nudging the lens in or out of Auto Aperture Mode. A focus hold button can be customized as desired. A minimum focusing distance of 0.92-0.79' (tele-wide) facilitates wide-angle close-ups. A detachable lens hood is included. The lens accepts 72mm front filters.

Learn More about the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/take-a-walk-on-the-wide-side-with-sonys-fe-pz-16-35mm-f4-g-lens

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G Wide Zoom Lens – Hands on Review

https://youtu.be/uR65v_vfOkk

