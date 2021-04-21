Sony Announces Latest IP, Cloud Solutions and Imaging Products for More Flexible and Scalable Productions and Workflows

"For the last year, in the face of unprecedented circumstances, Sony has been working tirelessly to match the changes in market needs with useful and pragmatic innovations," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics Inc. "As remote, distributed production coupled with efficient workflows become the standard way of working, we will continue to introduce technology based around IP, Cloud, AI, and Imaging quality that enables customers to transform their business."

Bringing the Power of IP to Any Type of Business

Sony, a pioneer in IP, has delivered IP Live production systems to more than 120 facilities and outside broadcasting (OB) trucks worldwide as of April 2021, including customers such as Polsat and University of Alabama. Over the last year, there has been an increased demand for a more holistic, end-to-end IP approach. In parallel, the appetite for workflow efficiency is also pushing many broadcasters and production companies to mandate an IP infrastructure for their productions.

With this in mind, Sony is announcing two compact IP extension adapters, the HDCE-TX50 and the HDCE-RX50 which will provide the current HDC camera line-up with IP capability in 4K. With their HFR features allowing up to 6x slow motion in HD, when using with HDC-5500 system camera and an optional license, HZC-HFR50, these adapters are expected to be indispensable for efficient resource and asset sharing for existing HDC users. Both models are planned to be available in December 2021.

To respond to the demand for IP beyond 4K, Sony is also announcing a new 8K ST 2110 Interface option board and SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) Agent Software, both expected to be available in October 2021. Adding to the CCU of the UHC-8300 8K camera system, the new Interface board, UKCU-8001, enables IP operation for the 8K system. Combined with SNMP Agent Software, UZCU-SNMP80, IP operation status monitoring and remote settings for this option board will also be possible. This new option board has already been adopted by China Central Television, to respond to the increasing demand for 8K in China.

For customers looking to take advantage of IP technology to transform their production, Sony's IP Live production platform, which now includes Nevion's orchestration and SDN control software, VideoIPath, provides the means to create reliable, scalable and flexible IP systems for convergent LAN/WAN infrastructures. The new version 3.0 firmware update of Sony's IP Live System Manager (LSM), planned for May 2021, includes a south-bound interface to VideoIPath, thereby augmenting its existing broadcast control capabilities with VideoIPath's network orchestration. Sony's NXLK-IP50Y and NXLK-IP51Y SDI-IP converter boards, which enables SDI devices to connect to IP networks, are expected to be updated in September 2021 to support NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), enabling them to be controlled by VideoIPath. Both enhancements will allow customers to build more robust IP systems with an optimized cost.

All of the above new offerings support worldwide standards and specifications including SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS.

Expansion of Remote Production

Sony recently expanded the XVS series of switchers with the introduction of the XVS-G1, a 4K-ready, company, entry-level option. Now, the rest of the line-up (XVS-9000, XVS-8000, XVS-7000 and XVS-6000) is enhancing its functionality through a new firmware update. Version 3.6, which is planned to be available in June 2021, provides an Inter-Group Connection function that will connect multiple switcher control stations, making it particularly beneficial for users needing scalable and flexible systems in multi-studios and remote setups. It also includes HDR conversion on 12G-SDI input through an optional license.

In order to meet the accelerated demand for remote environments, the BRC-X400, SRG-X400, SRG-X120 cameras will support the SRT protocol, bringing high quality video transmission with low latency, with firmware version 3.0, expected in June 2021. Sony's unique Adaptive Rate Control function is designed to provide a more stable connection, optimized for the network environment and available bandwidth. Supporting RTMP/RTMPS (Real Time Messaging) Protocol, the cameras will directly stream to social media platforms through a simple and quick connection. The new application, "Virtual Cam Driver for Remote Camera," is also planned to be released in June 2021, and enables remote cameras to be used as web conferencing tools.

Scalability and Agility in the Cloud

Sony is furthering its range of cloud-based solutions to support the growing demand for remote and distributed production. A solution that enhances the connection between cameras and the cloud is also currently under development.

Media Solutions Toolkit is a new suite of cloud-based microservices, designed to give media companies the power to build systems that address their specific production, workflows and management needs. Within the Media Solutions Toolkit, businesses will choose and combine several types of cloud-native, specialized services, each addressing a particular function, like import or workflow management. Because each microservice can work independently of the others, customers can upgrade, add, remove or scale them as needed—with minimal disruption of service. While designed for cloud and hybrid environments, the Media Solutions Toolkit will also be deployable on-premise. Additionally, it can integrate with existing Sony applications, such as the Ci cloud platform and third-party applications. The Media Solutions Toolkit is planned to be available in May 2021.

Sony's Ci Media Cloud continues to add features to further enable secure remote collaboration in the cloud. Several new features, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and advanced administrative controls, have been added to enable content owners to further protect their most valuable content. Ci's newly added quality control (QC) features, such as Source Quality Frame Preview and Frame-accurate Audio Meters, enable remote teams to perform quality and compliance checks entirely in the cloud with a simple web browser – eliminating additional file transfers and allowing the content to be safely secured in a single location.

Harnessing the Power of High Quality Content and Powerful Workflows

Sony is also announcing a range of upgrades and new products that will provide high quality content from capture to monitoring and create freedom of use through workflow efficiency.

Sony remains committed to offering innovative tools that empower creators and enrich storytelling. To this end, the company is currently developing a new 4K camera system to expand the HDC line-up. Its Super35 global shutter CMOS image sensor enables a shallow depth of field that enhances creative expression and provides cinematic bokeh that captures every nuance and emotion – all in an HDC form factor. The camera will be compatible with Sony's existing SR Live for HDR workflow with HLG and S-Log3. The new model is planned to be available in 2021. Full details will be announced in the coming months.

Also, on the camera front, Sony's range of XDCAM camcorders will have successive powerful upgrades. The 4K shoulder camcorder, PXW-Z750, expands the cache recording duration through the version 3.0 firmware update planned for May 2021, adding more flexibility for use in news, documentary and natural history recordings, to help capture critical moments.

Also planned for later in 2021 is a firmware update that will provide the PXW-Z280 handheld camcorder with HD 120fps support and equip it with enhanced cloud capability, providing benefits that augment remote operation and offer faster media relay.

In addition, the FX9 and FX6 will receive firmware upgrades to support 4K 120p RAW output with an external recorderi, planned for May 2021. Later in 2021, FX9 Version 3.0 firmware will have new features such as an Anamorphic mode to display 2x and 1.3x desqueeze and Cinemascope frame lines in the viewfinder, on top of the announced features such as the addition of S700PTP, a Center Scan mode for Super 16mm lens and B4 Lens support with its adaptor.

Sony is also introducing a new addition to the professional monitor line-up, the PVM-X3200 (32") 4K HDR production monitor. This new model, which is planned to launch in October 2021, benefits from TRIMASTER technology and supports an all-white luminance of 1000 cd/m2. It also matches 100 percent of the color gamut of the industry-leading BVM-HX310 TRIMASTER HX master monitor, ensuring continuous color accuracy from production to post. With the optional license, PVML-HSX1, scheduled for June 2021, the PVM-X3200, PVM-X2400 and PVM-X1800 will also support internal conversion of HDR to SDR and 4K to HD for further usability.

Enhancement of SR Live for HDR Workflow

Already adopted by several organizations such as Euromedia Group, Sony's SR Live workflow focuses on creating the best Live HDR and SDR programs simultaneously through a single production unit. By using the new SR Live Metadata, Sony HDC camera settings are captured by the camera and sent through to the post-production process via an SDI link. Thus, the SDR production output matches the intention and settings of the grader. Sony is now expanding the equipment compatible with SR Live Metadata and enhancing the function to support efficient HDR production.

Sony's range of shoulder camcorders, the PXW-Z750/Z450/X400, will also see an improved integration into an HDR workflow. SR Live Metadata will be recorded with greater detail in a recording file as a result of the new firmware update planned for May 2021.

In April 2021, the Metadata based part of the workflow will be enhanced with the introduction of SR Live MetaFile. This will allow users to manage SR Live Metadata files shareable between Sony's HDR production converter unit, HDRC-4000, via USB or email, instead of just relying on an SDI link.

In May 2021, Sony is planning to offer SR Live 3D LUT files that provide HDR/SDR conversion with the same image quality as Sony's HDRC-4000 converter unit. By importing this SR Live 3D file, third-party converters that support 3D LUTs can also be used in Sony's SR Live for HDR workflows, giving the system more flexibility.

For more information on new products and solutions from Sony, please visit: https://pro.sony/solutions2021.

iA new Atomos HDR monitor-recorder joining the Ninja V line-up will support this feature, as of April 2021.

