Sony Electronics Showcases "Accessibility for All" Innovations at CSUN 2026

From BRAVIA® TVs and Audio Products to Alpha Cameras and Retail Displays, Sony Exhibits Accessible Technologies Developed with People at the Center of Its Inclusive Design Process

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics will participate in the 41st CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, taking place Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13 in Anaheim, Calif.

Sony will demonstrate a range of products and initiatives designed to advance accessibility and inclusive design. By working directly with individuals with diverse needs, Sony integrates real-world feedback into product development to create more accessible experiences and creates an environment where all users and content creators, regardless of ability, can fully engage with its innovations.

Sony will exhibit at Booth 1003. Exhibit hours are Tuesday, March 10, from 4–7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, from 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; and Friday, March 13, from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.sony.co.jp/en/corporate/sustainability/accessibility/event/2025/

Main Exhibits

● BRAVIA TVs

BRAVIA TVs incorporate accessibility in their design to enhance the user experience regardless of age, ability or environment. Features such as TalkBack allow users to check program guides or change settings without looking at the screen, while Text Magnification displays an enlarged version of focused text. Additional tools including Color Inversion, Accessibility Shortcut and Notification Timeout help users adjust the display and extend on-screen messages as needed. With hands-free operation through Google Assistant built-in,1 users can search for content or control functions like power and volume using voice commands. The remote is also designed for stable operation on a flat surface, allowing buttons to be accurately pressed with a single finger.

● BRAVIA Theater® Soundbar

BRAVIA Theater soundbars incorporate accessibility features designed to support a smoother and more independent setup experience. Tactile dots on the rear panel identify the eARC HDMI terminal for easier TV connection, while packaging includes a raised frame indicating the QR code for the BRAVIA Connect app,2 which supports screen reader functionality.

● WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

WH-1000XM6 headphones incorporate accessibility and usability features designed to support a more adaptable listening experience. Through the Sony | Sound Connect app,3 users can customize sound settings and adjust controls to suit individual preferences. Voice guidance provides audio notifications for pairing, battery status and key functions, while intuitive touch controls allow for straightforward operation. These features help create a flexible experience that can be tailored to diverse user needs.

● LinkBuds Clip Open-ear Wireless Earbuds

LinkBuds Clip earbuds are designed with accessibility in mind, featuring high-contrast packaging, embossed details with a QR code cutout, and an easy-open package and charging case to support simple setup and daily use. The open-ear design allows users to stay connected to their surroundings while enjoying audio. Thoughtful material choices and tactile elements help improve usability for individuals with diverse needs.

● α (Alpha™) Interchangeable-Lens Cameras

Select Alpha cameras feature built-in accessibility functions such as a Screen Reader that can read menu screens and on-screen text aloud and an Enlarge Screen function that magnifies display elements for easier viewing. These features make it easier for users to navigate menus and confirm settings regardless of visual ability, supporting more inclusive creative experiences.

● aibo Companion Robot (Model: ERS-1000)

aibo is an autonomous companion robot that responds to voice commands and touch through AI-based recognition technology.4 Designed for natural interaction, aibo reflects Sony's human-centered approach to technology and engagement.

● Accessible Retail Kiosks

Sony will showcase a retail display with Braille and audio product description capabilities, created in cooperation with the Braille Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports the lives of people with visual disabilities. Early prototypes have been shown at CSUN Assistive Technology Conferences since 2018, and attendee feedback has been used to improve the display's design and functionality. The retail displays with audio description capabilities have been installed in 925 Best Buy stores in the U.S.

In addition to the exhibits above, Sony will hold a session on March 12 to showcase a selection of accessibility initiatives.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

1 User must connect to a Google account to use, including voice to activate linked apps.

2 BRAVIA Connect app must be installed on a smartphone. The smartphone and the product must be connected to the same home network. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3 Download Sony | Sound Connect app (previously called Sony | Headphones Connect) app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

4 aibo is not for sale or use in Baltimore, Maryland or the State of Illinois, and may not be shipped to purchasers in Baltimore, Maryland or Illinois.

Residents of Illinois and Baltimore, Maryland* may use the My aibo App as non-registered users, but aibo and related services are not available for sale or use in Illinois or Baltimore, Maryland.

* Baltimore zip codes: 21215, 21218, 21230, 21217, 21225, 21201, 21213, 21216,

21202, 21223, 21211, 21231, 21214, 21205, 21226, 21203, 21281, 21270, 21297, 21264,21265, 21233, 21273, 21274, 21275, 21278, 21279, 21280, 21251, 21283, 21287, 21288,21289, 21290, 21263, 21298

