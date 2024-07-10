Sony Announces ZV-E10 II Mirrorless Camera and E PZ 16-50mm OSS II Lens; ZV-E10 II YouTube Video First Look, Preorder and More Info at B&H

Sony ZV-E10 II Mirrorless Camera

Product Highlights:

26MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS Sensor





UHD 4K60p and Full HD 120p Video





3.0" Touchscreen LCD, Vertical Support





759-Point Fast Hybrid Phase Detection





Up to 11-fps Shooting, ISO 100-32000

Real-Time Eye AF and Tracking





Background Defocus, Product Showcase





Focus Breathing Compensation





Directional 3-Capsule Mic and Windscreen





Headphone and Microphone Ports

The ZV-E10 II's primary upgrade is the inclusion of the 26MP Exmor R CMOS APS-C sensor. Coupled with a new BIONZ XR processor, which promises 8x faster performance, the ZV-E10II is nearly on level standing in terms of recording compared to Sony's other top tier APS-C cameras. It's now capable of recording 4K60, using a 5.6K oversampling area, as well as FHD shooting at 120p. XAVC HS and XAVC S-I formats allow for recording in 10-bit 4:2:2 at up to 600 Mb/s and the camera includes S-Cinetone, S-Gamut3. Cine, and S-Log3 to better make use of the 14-stop dynamic range and support color grading control. The camera also has assignable LUTs and a Creative Looks mode that can apply tunable preset color effects to your footage in-camera.

The other key benefits of the upgraded sensor and processing lie in the autofocus arena: the Sony ZV-E10II now sports a Fast Hybrid 759-point phase-detection system along with an AI Processing Unit for advanced subject recognition and improved Real-Time Subject Tracking and Real-Eye AF. In practice, this focusing system should be noticeably quicker to lock focus onto subjects as well as be able to hold focus on moving subjects with better efficiency. And especially beneficial to the vloggers working with this camera is the inclusion of Focus Breathing Compensation, as well as dedicated Background Defocus and Product Showcase focus modes.

Physically, the ZV-E10 II is similar to its predecessor with one major difference; the new body now takes the larger capacity NP-FZ100 battery and is now rated to record approximately 610 shots per charge, compared to the 440 shots/charge of the original ZV-E10. This is roughly a 30% increase in available battery life and makes the camera much better situated to all-day recording. Making room for this larger battery, the camera has also gained a little bit of size and weight compared to its predecessor, now measuring 4.5 x 2.7 x 2.1" (versus 4.5 x 2.5 x 1.8") and weighing 13.3 oz (versus 12.1 oz) with the battery and memory card.

The on-board mic is the same 3-capsule mic as the ZV-E1, which offers selectable directivity, and the camera includes a furry windscreen to cut unwanted noise. For external audio options, there are 3.5mm mic and headphone ports and the camera has Sony's latest digital audio interface MI Shoe that supports working with shoe-mounted mics, like the ECM-M1, ECM-B1M, or the ECM-S1 Wireless Streaming Microphone System.

Some additional design elements of the ZV-E10 II include an improved 3" 1.04 m-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD, which now supports vertical info display when shooting vertically; a USB-C port for in-camera battery charging; and it still has a single UHS-II SD memory card slot. For wireless transfer and control, there is 5Ghz Wi-Fi and the ZV-E10 II also supports RTMP, RTMPS, and SRT streaming protocols and UVC standards for webcam use.

Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1839379-REG/sony_e_pz_16_50mm_f_3_5_5_6.html

Sony's other announcement is for the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II— the second-generation kit zoom for Sony's APS-C-format cameras. Its predecessor has been an omnipresence for Alpha shooters looking to get going in the system; its 24-75mm-equivalent range is versatile enough for everyday use and the modest f/3.5-5.6 maximum aperture range keeps its size especially petite for all-day carry. It's quick-focusing and has OSS to counter handheld camera shake for sharper images.

Version II brings some modest upgrades to this stalwart lens, including improved optics for more sharpness and clarity; a more substantial-feeling physical build that also sheds 8% in weight; improved image stabilization; support for focusing while shooting at up to 120 fps; and the ability to use AF while zooming—in case you want to simultaneously focus and zoom pull during a shot.

