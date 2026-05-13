66.8-megapixel full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera offering the highest resolution and

continuous shooting performance in the Alpha™ series[1]

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics introduces the Alpha 7R VI, the sixth generation of its celebrated Alpha 7R series. Built on the series' legacy of leading resolution, this full-frame mirrorless camera pairs an approximately 66.8 effective megapixel back-illuminated fully-stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor with the new BIONZ XR2™ engine. The result: exceptional resolution, accurate color, and reliable performance across subjects ranging from people in motion to wildlife to expansive landscapes.

Sony Electronics Accelerates High-Resolution Photography with the Alpha 7R VI

Sony also introduces the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor to expand on-camera audio capabilities for professional productions, including 32-bit float recording [2].

"The Alpha 7R series stands for image quality you can trust on screen, in print, and in the most demanding conditions. The Alpha 7R VI takes that further with the speed, intelligence, battery life, and viewfinder quality our creators have been asking for. Every decision strengthens what this series does best and makes it work harder for the people who rely on it," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

Alpha 7R VI (ILCE-7RM6), mirrorless interchangeable-lens digital camera; Release date: June 2026; Price: $4,499.99 USD, $5,999.99 CAD

XLR-A4, XLR adaptor, Release date: June 2026; Price: $779.99 USD, $1089.99 CAD

Alpha 7R VI Product Feature video: https://youtu.be/iDhbKSdqqb8

Alpha 7R VI Key Features

Expanded High-Resolution Shooting

66.8 MP (approximate, effective) full-frame fully-stacked Exmor RS sensor with up to 16 stops [3] of dynamic range and reduced noise in the mid-sensitivity range

of dynamic range and reduced noise in the mid-sensitivity range Precise 5-axis optical image stabilization delivering up to 8.5 stops at the center and 7.0 stops at the periphery [4]

Auto White Balance powered by visible light and infrared (IR) sensor and deep-learning illumination estimation, for stable natural color in shaded or indoor scenes

Intelligence in Every Frame with High-Speed, High-Precision Continuous Shooting

BIONZ XR2 engine with integrated AI processing unit and approximately 5.6x faster sensor readout than the previous model [5] , enabling blackout-free continuous shooting at up to approximately 30 fps [6] delivering up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second with AF/AE tracking

, enabling blackout-free continuous shooting at up to approximately 30 fps delivering up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second with AF/AE tracking Real-time Recognition AF+ (Plus) with skeletal-based human pose estimation and tracking, for reliable focus on fast-moving subjects including athletes and dynamic scenes

Built for Professional Demands

New NP-SA100 high-capacity battery (2670 mAh) supports up to 710 still images via LCD monitor or 600 via viewfinder (CIPA standard), reducing battery changes during extended shoots [7]

Approximately 9.44M dot OLED viewfinder with a DCI-P3 equivalent color gamut and 10-bit HDR—maximum brightness is approximately three times higher than conventional models [ 5 ] for clear visibility in bright environments

for clear visibility in bright environments Effective heat management allows uninterrupted 8K movie recording up to 120 min [8]

Dual USB Type-C 🄬 ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer; illuminated rear buttons for low-light operation

ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer; illuminated rear buttons for low-light operation Magnesium alloy for a lightweight and durable body; 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor for flexible shooting angles; mode-dial "Memory Recall" links shooting setups to customizable buttons [9]

Supports Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution, including the C2PA standard, enabling verification that still images and videos were captured with a camera (not AI-generated)

Professional Video

8K 30p recording with 8.2K oversampling [10 ] and full frame 4K 60p and 120p recording without crop [11]

and full frame 4K 60p and 120p recording without crop Dual Gain Shooting, a first in the Alpha series [ 12] , optimizes sensor performance to reduce noise losing shadow detail for smooth gradation and wide latitude

, optimizes sensor performance to reduce noise losing shadow detail for smooth gradation and wide latitude Redesigned in-camera stabilization expands the roll-direction compensation range by 2x [5] ; Dynamic active Mode [13] delivers smooth and steady handheld

; Dynamic active Mode delivers smooth and steady handheld 32-bit float audio internal recording in camera when paired with the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor, eliminating the need for fine adjustment on location[14]

Key Features of the XLR-A4 XLR Adaptor

Supports in-camera digital audio recording with up to 4-channel; XLR microphones, such as the ECM-778 (up to 2ch), and connects 3.5 mm stereo mini jack microphones (2ch stereo) via the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe

Dual AD converters digitize microphone signals across a wide dynamic range, capturing quiet ambience through loud action with clarity [2]

Records digital audio at up to 96kHz 32-bit float 4ch on compatible cameras [2] , fully leveraging high-end XLR microphone quality. The 32-bit float format eliminates the need for fine gain adjustment on location, significantly reducing the risk of audio distortion [1 4]

, fully leveraging high-end XLR microphone quality. The 32-bit float format eliminates the need for fine gain adjustment on location, significantly reducing the risk of audio distortion Lower profile height design and a reinforced chassis structure compared to the XLR-K3M, supporting stable shooting across on-location scenarios

Supplied shoe audio extension cable allows placement up to approximately 60 cm from the camera; side routing minimizes interference with rigs and accessories

USB Audio Class 2.0 compatible; functions as a 96 kHz 24-bit 2ch audio interface when connected to a PC for on-site audio monitoring and editing

Optional accessories for Alpha 7R VI (sold separately)

Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-SA100- High-capacity battery with InfoLITHIUM functionality, delivering approximately 1.3x the power capacity of the NP-FZ100 Z-series battery. Integrates with camera power management to optimize endurance and thermal behavior. Includes an in-camera battery deterioration indicator. Available June 2026 Price: $119.99 USD, $169.99 CAD

High-capacity battery with InfoLITHIUM functionality, delivering approximately 1.3x the power capacity of the NP-FZ100 Z-series battery. Integrates with camera power management to optimize endurance and thermal behavior. Includes an in-camera battery deterioration indicator. Available June 2026 Price: $119.99 USD, $169.99 CAD Vertical Grip VG-C6- Ergonomic grip for comfortable vertical or horizontal shooting, housing up to two high-capacity SA-series batteries. Dust- and moisture-resistant construction, equivalent to the camera body. Available: June 2026 Price: $459.99 USD, $649.99 CAD

Ergonomic grip for comfortable vertical or horizontal shooting, housing up to two high-capacity SA-series batteries. Dust- and moisture-resistant construction, equivalent to the camera body. Available: June 2026 Price: $459.99 USD, $649.99 CAD Battery Charger BC-SAD1- Dedicated charger for the SA-type battery NP-SA100. With a USB Power Delivery source of 45 W or higher [15] , charges two batteries simultaneously in approximately 115 minutes or one battery to 80% in approximately 55 minutes and full charge in approximately 85 minutes. Displays battery pack deterioration status during charging. Available: June 2026 Price: $139.99 USD, $199.99 CAD

Dedicated charger for the SA-type battery NP-SA100. With a USB Power Delivery source of 45 W or higher , charges two batteries simultaneously in approximately 115 minutes or one battery to 80% in approximately 55 minutes and full charge in approximately 85 minutes. Displays battery pack deterioration status during charging. Available: June 2026 Price: $139.99 USD, $199.99 CAD DC Coupler DC-C2- Provides stable continuous power via an external USB Power Delivery source of 100 W or higher a USB-C® to USB-C cable.[15] Available: June 2026 Price: $149.99 USD, $209.99 CAD

For main specifications and details, please visit the product websites:

Alpha 7R VI: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/full-frame/p/ilce7rm6b

XLR-A4: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/interchangeable-lens-camera-accessories/p/xlra4

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Alpha 7R VI, XLR-A4 and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

Learn more about the Alpha 7R VI from the newly released in-depth course on AlphaCameraAcademy.com, a free education site for beginner creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes

[1] As of the announcement in May 2026.

[2] Internal recording in camera. Compatible with Alpha 7R VI. Alpha 7 V will be supported via a software update in or after May.

[3] Approximate. Sony tests. Still images at low sensitivities. Mechanical shutter.

[4] CIPA 2024 standards. Pitch/Yaw/Roll compensation. FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens. Long exposure NR off.

[5] Compared to Alpha 7R V. Sony internal measurement.

[6] [Hi+] continuous shooting mode, electronic shutter. Continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. See Sony's support web page for lens compatibility information: https://www.sony.net/tutorial_ilc_2620/continuousshooting/

[7] Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Battery capacity decreases over time and use.

[8] XAVC HS 8K, 30p 200M 4:2:0 10bit, Temp. setting [High], with monitor open. This is when temperature is 25℃.

[9] By setting the mode dial to [⚹], users are able to change the shooting mode or recall up to 10 settings via the menu and the "Memory Recall function" can be used from the menu screen or custom buttons.

[10] When recording in 8K 30p, the angle of view becomes narrower.

[11] Crop-free full-frame 4K 120p recording is available when [4K angle of View Priority] is set to [On].

[12] Available when recording in 4K at 30p or lower.

[13] Angle of view is reduced more than in Active Mode. Clear Image Zoom is not available when using Dynamic active Mode. 8K and 120 fps or higher

[14] If audio clipping has already occurred at the microphone input stage, it cannot be restored even if the volume is adjusted in post-production.

[15] A USB Power Delivery (PD)-compatible external power supply and USB cable are not included.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.