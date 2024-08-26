Sony Electronics Adds the WF-C510 to its Truly Wireless Earbud Range

Sporting a smaller and more compact design verses previous generations, the WF-C510 are all about comfort. The WF-C510 are Sony's smallest1 ever closed type earbuds so those with even smaller ears can achieve a more stable fit. The WF-C510 headphones combine a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit. The WF-C510 were designed using extensive ear shape data to ensure an ideal shape that is comfortable for many people. The earbuds also feature a rounded design and matte finish for additional comfort. A flat and wider surface button has been added to ensure effortless operation, so users can listen to their music with no interruptions.

The compact cylindrical charging case has a smaller and thinner design compared to the previous model making it even more convenient to carry in a pocket or bag.

Users can enjoy hours of uninterrupted play time2 with a long-lasting battery life of up to 11 hours, and 5 minutes of quick charging provides that provides up to 60 minutes of listening time.

The WF-C510 come in a choice of colors: blue, yellow, black, or white. Users can combine texture, quality, and color to effortlessly create their own style.

Designed for everyday convenience

The WF-C510 are compatible with Sony's Multipoint Connection which lets users connect to two Bluetooth® devices simultaneously.3 The earbuds also feature Ambient Sound Mode allowing users to hear the sound around them while listening to music. In addition, by turning on the "Voice Focus" function, the WF-C510 capture human voices while suppressing noise.

Users can personalize the sound settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app where they can listen to music how it meant to be listened to with custom EQs.4

Small size, great sound

Thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), the earbuds deliver high quality sound and create an authentic listening experience with well-balanced sound tuning from low to high frequencies, as well as immersive 360 Reality Audio for spatial listening.

Make every day listening easy

With 'Quick Access' users can easily operate Spotify Tap5 to access music in just a few simple taps. The WF-C510 earbuds have an IPX46 water resistance rating to ensure splashes and sweat won't stop the music.

The WF-C510 can easily be paired to a device with Fast Pair and Swift Pair. Users can also remove either the left or right earbud from the charging case and use it independently.

Having the Environment in mind

Sony has crafted the WF-C510 to be both stylish and environmentally conscious. The earbuds and case are partially made of recycled plastic7 and feature packaging8 made entirely without plastic, highlighting Sony's dedication to minimising the environmental impact of their products and practices.

Pricing and availability

The WF-C510 earbuds have a suggested retail price of $59.99 USD and $99.99 CAN and are available to pre-order today in blue, yellow, black and white at Sony Electronics, and authorized dealers, and available in yellow, black and white at Amazon. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfc510-b

*Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Smallest size (volume) in Sony's closed-type wireless earbuds as of 08/26/24.

2 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery. 1x charging with charging case is needed. 11H (earbuds) + 11H (charging case), total 22H when using Bluetooth®. Battery life is up to 22 hours with charging case when Ambient Sound Mode, DSEE™ and EQ Custom is turned off. Please note, usage hours may be shorter depending on conditions of use.

3 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

4 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

5 Install the Spotify app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. Spotify service may not be available in some countries/regions. Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.

6 Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound tube (sound outlet) of the headphones. The charging case is not water resistant.

7 Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body and the case, subject to change.

8 Coating and adhesive materials excluded. This varies by region.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.