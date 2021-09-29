Sony Electronics Adds Two New Wireless Models to its Award-Winning Headphones Range

"Sony strives to deliver a premium and best-in-class listening experience with every audio product it introduces, and these new additions meet that demanding standard," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "Whether customers are looking for bass-heavy cans or compact go-anywhere buds, our new headphones offer something for everyone."

See below for the headphones' exciting new features:

WF-C500 Earbuds' Key Features:

Small Size, Big Sound: The earbuds feature a compact design, easy-to-use functions, and high quality sound, and are an ideal option for customers making the switch from wired headphones to true wireless earbuds. Thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) , the earbuds restore high frequency sound to create a more authentic listening experience. The headphones also enable listeners to tailor their sound using the Equalizer in the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app. 1 Choose from a variety of settings to match sound quality with a specific music genre or even create and save personal settings.

The WF-C500 earbuds are ideal for multitasking. If customers want to listen to music while still having a conversation, they can simply remove one earbud from the charging case and use as normal 6 . Plus, to make it easier and faster to connect to other devices, Google Fast Pair feature helps users pair the headphones to their Android™ devices in one tap while the Swift Pair feature lets listeners pair to a Windows 10 computer 7 .



WH-XB910N Over-Ear Headphones' Key Features:

Powerful, Bass-heavy Beats: These noise-cancelling over-ear headphones feature EXTRA BASS ™ for an impressively deep, punchy sound. A dedicated bass duct and improved seal between the driver units and eardrums help to create precise rhythms that elevate every track. With Dual Noise Sensor technology , the WH-XB910N headphones take digital noise cancelling to the next level so users can truly shut out the world around them. All this is achieved while still maintaining vocal clarity , for a realistic and immersive listening experience.

Using two feedforward and feedback mics, the headphones also capture more ambient sound around them, meaning listeners can enjoy a more natural listening experience that keeps them connected to their environment. The "Sony | Headphones Connect" app even allows users to adjust the level of ambient noise so no unwanted sounds disrupt their listening.



Customers can change the track, adjust volume, and take or make calls by simply tapping or swiping the touch panel on the side of the headphones. Easily tune into surroundings by placing a hand over the earcup, instantly letting in any ambient sound.



Sustainability Matters

Sony has not only designed the WF-C500 and the WH-XB910N headphones to be stylish but also with sustainability in mind. Zero plastic is included in the packaging material for both models, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impacts of its products and practices.12

Pricing and Availability

The WF-C500 earbuds have a suggested retail price of $99.99 and are available to pre-order today at Sony Electronics in black, Amazon in black and white, Best Buy in black and green, and Target in black and orange. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless/p/wfc500

The WH-XB910N headphones have a suggested retail price of $249.99 and are available to pre-order today at Sony Electronics in black, Amazon in black and blue, and Best Buy in black and gray. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headband/p/whxb910n

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.









1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 2 The charging case is not water resistant. 3 Voice assist function is compatible with Android smartphone (Google App) or iPhone (Siri). Bluetooth® connection required. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. iPhone and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. 4 Battery life is up to 20 hours with charging case when DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and the Equalizer are turned off. Please note usage hour may be shorter depending on the conditions of the use. 5 Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound tube (sound outlet) of the headphones. The charging case is not water resistant. 6 Depending on how the earbuds are used, the remaining battery life of the left and right earbuds may differ. Additionally, the available operations may vary depending on the ear the headset is worn on. 7 After pairing your first Android device, pop-up pairing guidance appears on your other nearby Android devices that have the same Android account registered, when the WF-C500 earbuds' power is on. 8 Download Headphones Connect app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 360Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply. 9 When connecting via Bluetooth®, battery life is up to 30 hours for music playback usage when DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) is turned off and codec is ACC, up to 30 hours for communication time usage. Please note usage hours may be shorter depending on the Codec and conditions of use. 10 After pairing your first Android device, pop-up pairing guidance appears on your other nearby Android devices that have the same Android account registered, when the WH-XB910N power is on. 11 Google, Google Assistant and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Alexa is not available in all languages and countries. Alexa features and functionality may vary by location. The Google Assistant and Alexa are not available in all languages and countries/regions. Install the Google Assistant app and set up with the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app. For Amazon Alexa, install the Amazon Alexa app and set up with the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app. 12 Coating and adhesive materials excluded. This varies by region.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

