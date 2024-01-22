Sony Electronics Announces Continued Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY™ VII remake project, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH

A new, standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot, Cait Sith. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH delivers an unforgettable experience to players filled with unexpected twists, memorable characters and jaw-dropping set pieces that longtime fans and newcomers can both enjoy.

Sony BRAVIA XR TVs are made for the ultimate gaming experience with PlayStation® 5 Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™, these TVs offer unmatched picture and sound that brings you right into the action of the game, as well as specific gaming settings via the new Game Menu and more updated features including:

Auto HDR Tone Mapping : Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup. 1

: Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup. Auto-Genre Picture Mode : Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality. 1

: Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality. Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image 2 : Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH as if they are truly there.

Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH as if they are truly there. Game Menu:

Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or Motion-Blur Reduction with quick access.

Increase the brightness in the darkest areas with Black Equalizer and easily spot objects and take aim at opponents with six types of Crosshairs , ensuring you never miss a single detail, even in the darkest corners of the game world.





All-new screen resizing features and multi-view options let you watch walk throughs and play games like FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH side-by-side.

HDMI 2.1: Allows users to achieve high-performance gaming with features like 4K/120, VRR and ALLM.3

As part of Sony's official partnership with FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the newly launched Sony truly wireless gaming earbuds, INZONE™ Buds, as well as Sony's INZONE™ M9 gaming monitors offer renowned technology designed to give gamers a more immersive experience. The INZONE™ Buds offer both PC and console gamers an immersive gaming experience with personalized sound, unrivalled up to 12 hours of battery life4 and low latency. While the INZONE™ M9 offers key features like 4K resolution5 and Full Array local dimming, with crystal clear details and light optimization to spot rivals and uncover objects with more clarity.

INZONE™ Buds:

360 Spatial Sound for Gaming : Always be one step ahead with 360 Spatial Sound 6 7 . Pinpoint opponents, detect direction and distance effortlessly, ensuring you always have the upper hand.

: Always be one step ahead with 360 Spatial Sound . Pinpoint opponents, detect direction and distance effortlessly, ensuring you always have the upper hand. Noise-Canceling and Ambient-Sound Mode : Sony's active noise-cancellation capability helps to block out background noise, so that you can focus on your game. An 8.4 mm driver delivers high-quality sound, all the way from low frequency bass to higher register tones.

: Sony's active noise-cancellation capability helps to block out background noise, so that you can focus on your game. An 8.4 mm driver delivers high-quality sound, all the way from low frequency bass to higher register tones. Battery Life : With the industry's longest battery life, the INZONE Buds' L1 processor ensures up to 12 hours of play, and a staggering 24 hours with the charging case 5 . Dive into extended, uninterrupted gaming sessions, powered to outlast competition.

: With the industry's longest battery life, the INZONE Buds' L1 processor ensures up to 12 hours of play, and a staggering 24 hours with the charging case . Dive into extended, uninterrupted gaming sessions, powered to outlast competition. Personalized Sound: The INZONE Hub PC software allows you to personalize your INZONE Buds by customizing a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound and hardware settings and tap operation customization.8 9

INZONE™ M9:

Full Array Local Dimming : Spot rivals lurking in the dark and uncover objects in brightness with more clarity. Enhanced contrast across the screen opens up the view of the game like never before.

: Spot rivals lurking in the dark and uncover objects in brightness with more clarity. Enhanced contrast across the screen opens up the view of the game like never before. Accept nothing less than razor-sharp 4K detail: 4K gaming monitors have four times more pixels than Full HD monitors 6 . Enjoy flawless images with crystal clear details and greater pixel density.

gaming monitors have four times more pixels than Full HD monitors . Enjoy flawless images with crystal clear details and greater pixel density. Eliminate screen tearing with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and VRR: By adjusting the display refresh rate dynamically to match the variable frame rates of gaming devices, the INZONE™ M9 monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) compatibility virtually eliminates screen tearing, stuttering and delay for smoother, more fluid gameplay10 11.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has a release date of February 29th, 2024, and is available for pre-order at https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/en-us/games/rebirth/buy.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 14.4 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films and merchandise.

The first game of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy project, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 20 perfect scores from media, and was selected as a PlayStation® "Editor's Choice" pick. The game also became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX's history, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy and standalone story, is now in development and will be available worldwide on February 29, 2024, for the PS5®.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© SQUARE ENIX

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI

LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO

