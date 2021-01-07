Sony Electronics Announces New BRAVIA XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED Models with New "Cognitive Processor XR"

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR , the brain of the new BRAVIA XR, the televisions use a completely new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. Cognitive Processor XR, powered by cognitive intelligence, divides the screen into numerous zones and detects where the "focal point" is in the picture. While conventional Artificial Intelligence (AI) can only detect and analyze picture elements like color, contrast and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brains do. By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best final outcome, in conjunction with each other, so everything is synchronized and lifelike – something that conventional AI cannot achieve.

Cognitive Processor XR can also analyze sound position in the signal so the sound matches precisely with what's on the screen. In addition, it upconverts any sound to 3D surround sound, to deliver supreme realism with an immersive soundscape. It learns, analyzes and understands unprecedented amounts of data and intelligently optimizes every pixel, frame and scene for the most lifelike picture and sound Sony has ever delivered.

"Sony's goal is to offer viewers the best and most immersive experience – authentically delivering the creator's true intent," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics, Inc. "Our new BRAVIA CORE technology and the XR lineup takes the industry to the next level with a powerful, cinematic experience, enabled by the world's first TVs with cognitive processors1."

Key BRAVIA XR Lineup Highlights:

BRAVIA CORE™: In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), BRAVIA CORE™ is where entertainment meets technology and was developed to add value and showcase unique Sony experiences. Pre-loaded on all new BRAVIA XR models, users can enjoy a selection of the latest SPE premium and classic titles 2 and the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection. BRAVIA CORE is the first in the industry to feature Pure Stream™ technology, achieving near lossless UHD BD equivalent quality with streaming up to 80 Mbps 3 . Learn more about this collaboration here: https://www.sony.net/bravia-core

Sony's New TV Models and Key Features

MASTER Series Z9J [85" class (84.6" diag.) and 75" class (74.5" diag.) models] 8K LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro , XR Contrast Booster and XR 8K Upscaling 9 delivers supreme 8K realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

panel, , and delivers supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness

technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ 10

to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

and Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience 6

search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience

minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

compatibility, including 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound 11

and immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment Minimalist one slate design embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS 12

offers studio-quality Netflix content, and delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

(ATSC 3.0) compatibility For more information about the Z9J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/z9j-series

MASTER Series A90J [83" class (82.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world

adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes

technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

and Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS 12

offers studio-quality Netflix content, and delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures 9

technology upscales signals close to true quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

compatibility, including 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound 11

and immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment Two-way stand 13 provides different stand position options, including a hero position to eliminate distractions and a sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

provides different stand position options, including a hero position to eliminate distractions and a sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience 6

search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

(ATSC 3.0) compatibility For more information about the A90J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a90j-series

A80J [77" class (76.7" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world

adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes

technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

and XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures 9

technology upscales signals close to true quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

compatibility, including 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound 11

and immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience 6

search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS 12

offers studio-quality Netflix content, and delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

(ATSC 3.0) compatibility For more information about the A80J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a80j-series

X95J [85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.) and 65" class (64.5" diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness

technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

panel, and deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound 11

and immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience 14

minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures 9

technology upscales signals close to true quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

compatibility, including 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system 15

provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and sound bar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

and Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience 6

search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS 12

offers studio-quality Netflix content, and delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

(ATSC 3.0) compatibility For more information about the X95J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x95j-series

X92 [100" class (99.5" diag.) model], X90J [75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.5" diag.) and 50" class (49.5" diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

panel, and deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

technology upscales signals close to true quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 5 , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

compatibility, including 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC Acoustic Multi-Audio 16 and sound signal processing technology deliver sound that matches perfectly with what's on screen

and sound signal processing technology deliver sound that matches perfectly with what's on screen Ambient Optimization technology with a light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to viewers' environment

technology with a light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to viewers' environment Minimalist design maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel, so users stay focused on what's important – the picture

maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel, so users stay focused on what's important – the picture Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound 11

and immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

and Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS 12

offers studio-quality Netflix content, and delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

(ATSC 3.0) compatibility For more information about the X90J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x90j-series

Pricing and Availability

Suggested retail price and retail availability will be announced in spring 2021.

For more information on new Sony television models, please watch Sony's BRAVIA XR announcement video here or visit the BRAVIA XR website: https://www.sony.com/electronics/bravia-xr. The announcement video will also be available on January 11 at 5 PM EST during CES 2021 at the following website: https://square.sony.com/.

For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/tv/t/televisions.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Including a processor that cross-analyses multiple picture elements combined with focal points, recreating human perspective. As of December 2020, verified by Strategy Analytics.

2 Number and selection of titles differ by model and subject to change.

3 Normally video service is approximately 25-30Mbps depending on Internet condition.

4 Google TV integrated services are subject to terms and conditions and may change or terminate without notice.

5 VRR feature requires firmware update.

6 Compatible devices require internet connection. Voice Search is available using the included remote control, Android TV Remote Control application with Android 4.0 or higher, or using Sony's TV SideView application available for Android 4.0.3 or higher or iOS 7.0 or higher.

7 Amazon Alexa enabled devices (sold separately) compatible with Sony's TV devices. Amazon account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Sony's TV and Alexa devices both require internet connection. Not all smart home features are supported via Alexa, please refer to the enabled Alexa skill for a list of supported features. Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

8 Google Nest speakers (sold sep). Requires compatible devices connected to the same wireless home network. Download the Google Home app from the iPhone App Store or Google Play. Subject to third party app terms and conditions. User must link compatible devices in order to control operation. Once download is complete, the Google Home feature may be connected to the Sony device to access the voice control function.

9 Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 8K and 4K images will vary based on source content.

10 Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™ features will be available on FY19 models Z9F, A9F, Z9G, A9G, X950G, X850G (85", 75", 65" and 55") / FY20 models Z8H, A9S, A8H, X950H, X900H / FY21 models Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J, X90J. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features require an iOS device running iOS 12.3 or later or a Mac running macOS 10.14.5. Apple, AirPlay, HomeKit, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

11 Consumers can enjoy movies and TV shows in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from compatible streaming services such as Netflix through the TV's native streaming apps or via a compatible streaming media player connected to the TV via HDMI. Requires HDMI® cables sold separately.

12 Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capabilities, and content availability. www.netflix.com/termsofuse

13 83" features three-position stand

14 Not available for 65" model.

15 65" model offers two-position stand.

16 Not available for 100" model.

