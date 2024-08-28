Sony Electronics Announces the Highly Anticipated FE 85mm F1.4 G Master™ II Lightweight Telephoto Portrait Lens

A Next-Generation Full-Frame E-Mount Lens Offering Significant Resolution, Size, and Autofocus Upgrades

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics introduces the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (SEL85F14GM2), a premium lens that delivers high resolution, smooth bokeh, and fast AF (autofocus) in a lightweight and compact body. As a second-generation model, it builds on the optical design of its predecessor and incorporates Sony's latest G Master™ technologies to enhance overall performance. This is the 76th E-Mount lens and is designed to take full advantage of the features in Sony's latest Alpha™ series full-frame cameras. As a large-aperture, telephoto prime, this lens is an ideal option for portraiture, wedding, travel, and cinematic video.

"The first-generation 85 mm F1.4 lens was one of three lenses in the initial G Master series launch back in 2016. Since then, our engineers have refined eight years of lens technology to decrease size and increase performance for our new flagship 85 mm," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "We are excited to introduce this highly anticipated lens for many photographers and cinematographers in our community."

High Optical Performance and Beautiful Bokeh

The refined optical design and advanced elements of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II bring together smooth bokeh and enhanced high resolution, making it ideal for portrait photography. The lens offers advanced optics with two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements designed to effectively suppress aberrations. This combination offers corner-to-corner resolution and rendering, resulting in outstanding image quality.

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II also includes Sony's original Nano AR Coating II technology, which effectively subdues flare and ghosting for clear, crisp images. Alongside, the 11-blade circular aperture of this lens produces the beautiful, soft bokeh that G Master lenses are known for.

Fast, Precise Autofocus and Subject Tracking

The AF capabilities of the next generation FE 85mm F1.4 GM II have drastically improved to maximize performance for its use cases like portrait photography and cinematic video. For stills, the AF is up to three times fasteri compared to the previous modelii, allowing users to accurately track moving subjects with high speed. In addition, subject tracking performance has improved by as much as seven timesii. With these improvements, this is a lens that can enable features on Sony's latest camera bodies, including continuous shooting of up to 120fpsiii on the Alpha 9 III.

Lightweight Design Without Compromises

Compared to the original 85mm F1.4 G Master, the weight of this next generation is about 20% lighteriv and 13% smaller in volume (approx. 642 grams, 22.7 oz), which is achieved through the latest mechanical technology and optical design. The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has a filter diameter of φ77 mm, diameter of 84.7mm (about 3 3/8 in) and length of 107.3mm (about 4 1/4 in).

Ideal for Cinematic Content Creation

The large F1.4 aperture and compact size of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II makes it a fitting lens selection for cinematic movie creation. Internally, the lens has an XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor with internal focusing, quiet AF and linear response MF (manual focus). Focus breathing is minimal, and in-body focus breathing compensationv is supported.

Due to the flexibility offered through Sony's one-mount E-Mount system, this lens can be used across Sony's latest mirrorless Alpha cameras, as well as cameras in the Sony Cinema Line, including the Sony BURANO.

Designed to Maximize Operability and Durability

Externally, the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has two customizable focus hold buttons and an AF/MF switch to offer flexible operability. There is also an independent aperture ring and Linear Response MF focus control button to provide intuitive control and streamline the creative shooting process.

The front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant designvi provides additional reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II will be available in September 2024 for approximately $1,799.99 USD and $2,499.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A product video on the new FE 85mm F1.4 GM II can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/-TiFpUYVCHgXXX

For detailed product information about the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/full-frame-e-mount/p/sel85f14gm2

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 85mm F1.4 GM II and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

i When used on the Alpha 1. Sony tests.

ii Compared to the FE 85MM F1.4 GM. Sony tests

iii Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in the AF-C focus mode. Refer to Sony's lens compatibility support page for details.

iv Compared to the FE 85MM F1.4 GM. Sony tests.

v Please refer to support page; https://support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/www/cscs/function/compatibility.php?area=jp&lang=en&cs_ref=slct_lang&fnc=1001

vi Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

