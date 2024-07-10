Sony Electronics Announces the Next-Generation ZV-E10 II and E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II Lens Kit

The Newest APS-C Camera in Sony's ZV Series Brings Highly Requested Features and Updates to the Top-Selling Mirrorless Camera

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics launches the ZV-E10 II, the second generation of the top-selling mirrorless ZV-E10 camerai. The original ZV-E10 is a staple APS-C camera in Sony's ZV content creation camera series, designed to provide an easy, compact, and versatile tool for content creators of any level. The new ZV-E10 II maintains all the features creators love about the original, such as Creative Looks, Product Showcase Setting, Background Defocus function, and the vari-angle flip screen – and builds on it to increase sophistication and ease of use.

The ZV-E10 II's internal hardware has been improved from its predecessor with an upgraded 26-megapixel (MP) (approx. effective) Exmor R™ CMOS sensor and adoption of Sony's latest BIONZ XR™ image processing engine. A few additional updates to this model include improved autofocus and video capturing capabilities: Cinematic Vlog Settingii , a new vertical format user interface (UI), an upgraded large-capacity Sony Z battery for improved stamina and improved connectivity for easy live streaming and data transfer. Staying true to the ethos of the ZV Series, this camera has been redesigned to streamline the content creation process even further, enabling creators to focus less on camera settings and more on their art and creativity. It is compact and lightweight and fits into a creator's hand with ease, weighing in at approximately 377 gramsiii.

In addition, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II (SEL1650/2) is announced, a compact APS-C power zoom lens which will be available separately or as part of the ZV-E10 II's camera kit. The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus (AF) and video performance compared to the first-generation model.

"From the beginning, the goal of the Sony ZV line was to create cameras that produced high-quality results while being extremely easy to use. Today, the ZV line continues to uphold that standard, but we're taking it a step further," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Our aim with the advancements of the ZV-E10 II is to inspire creators to develop or recreate their own unique style through features like personalized Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. We are continually evolving our technology to help creators of all skill levels bring their visions to life."

Create Your Own Photo and Video Aesthetic

The ZV-E10 II features two key functions designed to produce premium-looking content straight from the camera, Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. When shooting both stills and videos, users can instantly enhance their images by selecting any of the ten Creative Look options: Standard (ST), Portrait (PT), Neutral (NT), Vivid (VV), Vivid 2 (VV2), Film (FL), Instant (IN), Soft Highkey (SH), Black & White (BW), and Sepia (SE). Each of these looks are further customizable and can be edited through eight different parameters, allowing creators to fine-tune their content. Once customized, creators can save up to six custom styles directly in the camera for easy access and reuse.

The ZV-E10 II allows creators to produce premium, cinematic video content with a single touch using the Cinematic Vlog Setting. This feature automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed to optimal settings for cinematic video capture. Additionally, creators can enhance their footage by selecting from five "Looks", such as S-Cinetone™ that enhances skin tones, and applying one of four "Moods"iv, that emphasize specific colors, offering extensive options to maximize creative expression.

Key Camera Specifications

759-point Focal Plane Phase-detection AF v with Real-time Eye AF for Human/Animal/Bird and Real-time Tracking

with Real-time Eye AF for Human/Animal/Bird and Real-time Tracking Backside illuminated 26MP Exmor R CMOS sensor offering an ideal combination of high sensitivity and low noise with an ISO range from 100 to 32000 vi

APS-C interchangeable lens camera compatible with over 70 Sony E-mount lenses

High-speed readout, 5.6K oversampling compresses a vast amount of information into stunning 4K footage at up to 60p vii

oversampling compresses a vast amount of information into stunning footage at up to 60p Active Mode viii electronic image stabilization employs a precision gyroscope and advanced algorithm to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake, providing highly effective stabilization without sacrificing mobility, even when shooting 4K

electronic image stabilization employs a precision gyroscope and advanced algorithm to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake, providing highly effective stabilization without sacrificing mobility, even when shooting Upgraded large-capacity Z battery (NP-FZ100), allowing continuous movie recordingix for up to 195 minutes per charge

Additional Features to Streamline Content Creation

New Vertical User Interface (UI) that auto rotates from horizontal to vertical orientation to streamline vertical content creation. When paired with the vari-angle LCD monitor, users can create and view their content from any angle

With 4K 60p capture and up to 120p capture in clear XAVC-S Full HD quality, the user can record stunning motion sequences using the S&Q mode x at 5x slow motion (24p playback)

60p capture and up to 120p capture in clear XAVC-S Full HD quality, the user can record stunning motion sequences using the S&Q mode at 5x slow motion (24p playback) Product Showcase Setting which delivers convenient shooting of product review videos with smooth focus transitions from your face to the item being highlighted

Background Defocus Function to adjust the depth of field and create bokeh within the background with a single touch

Face Priority Auto-Exposure immediately detects faces and adjusts the exposure to optimize facial brightness, even while actively recording in changing lighting scenarios

Soft Skin Effect smooths the appearance and reduces blemishes on the subject's skin

Stress-free connectivity with the USB 3.2 Type-C® (SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps) port also allows high-speed wired transfer to a compatible smartphone or PC through the Creators App for easy post-production and sharing on social media xi

Time-lapse sequences xii can be created in-camera and the exposure interval can be set from 1 second to 60 seconds xiii

can be created in-camera and the exposure interval can be set from 1 second to 60 seconds Advanced, onboard 3-capsule microphone with selectable directivity (previously debuted in the ZV-E1) for capturing clear, high-quality audio. Users can select "Auto" or choose from "Front", "Rear", or "All Directions" for the audio directivity depending on the environment and recording scenario settings

Supplied with the camera, is a windscreen to reduce noise when shooting in windy conditions

Multi-interface (MI) shoe allows for simple connection to an external microphone for additional audio options, if needed

Livestream through the support of 5 GHz xiv Wi-Fi connectivity

Wi-Fi connectivity Sony's Screen Reader functionxv, which reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, and a menu Magnify Display function are included to provide accessibility solutions

Designed with Environmentally Friendly Principles in Mind

The ZV-E10 II camera body is made from recycled materials, including SORPLAS™ xvi, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. The individual packaging is made from Sony's unique recycled paper "Original Blended Material" that uses materials such as bamboo, sugar cane fiber, and recycled paper collected from the market. Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tonsxvii of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras.

Main Features of the Versatile E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II

The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II is Sony's 75th E-mount lens and an ideal kit lens solution for the new ZV-E10 II due to its compact size and versatile range (35 mm full-frame equivalent focal length: 24-75 mm). High-resolution performance is achieved by four aspherical elements and one ED (Extra low Dispersion) element in an effective optical design. With a minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inch (0.25 m) (wide)/ 11.8 inch (0.30 m) (tele) and maximum magnification of 0.215x, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II offers versatile close-up performance to capture details. It retracts to a total length of approximately 1.25 inches (31.3 mm) when camera power is turned off. Due to its diminutive size and low weight of approximately 3.8 oz. (107 grams) it is a portable lens that can support day-to-day shooting.

Smooth, useful power zoom is ideal for movie shooting, and AF is available even while zooming. Built-in optical stabilization works with in-body stabilizationxviii, including Active Mode, to minimize blur in movies. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II supports in-body breathing compensationxix to minimize shifts in angle of view while focusing for smooth, stable footage.

Pricing and Availability

The ZV-E10 II will be available at the end of July 2024 for a suggested retail price of $999 USD ($1,399 CAD) for the camera body only, and $1,099 USD ($1,499 CAD) for the kit. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II in black will be available in August 2024 for a suggested retail price of $299 USD ($399 CAD). They will be sold directly through Sony.com and other Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.

A product video on the new ZV-E10 II can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/bO4I7Pi316k

For detailed product information, please visit:

Black Body Only: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/aps-c/p/zve10m2b

White Body Only: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/aps-c/p/zve10m2w

Black Body with Black Lens Kit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/aps-c/p/zve10m2kb

White Body with Silver Lens Kit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/aps-c/p/zve10m2kw

For detailed product information for the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/aps-c-e-mount/p/selp16502

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new ZV-E10 II, E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

Notes:

i - Sony's Alpha ZV-E10 is #1 in Mirrorless Cameras. Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12 months ending December 2023, U.S. unit sales

ii Available in the movie and S&Q modes. Not available for XAVC S-l 4K recording in S&Q mode.

iii Weight included with battery and SD card.

iv Mood is not available when the [Mono] Look is selected.

v When shooting stills. The number of AF points depends on the shooting mode.

vi Expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 when shooting stills. ISO range is 100 - 6400 when SteadyShot is set to Active.

vii Recording frame rates are listed as integer values, but the actual frame rates are as follows: 24p = 23.98 fps, 30p = 29.97 fps, 60p = 59.94 fps, and 120p = 119.88 fps.

viii Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording at frame rates of 120 fps/100 fps or higher, including S&Q. ISO range is 100 - 6400 when SteadyShot is set to Active in movie mode.

ix When the battery is fully charged, using the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II and recording in XAVC S HD 60p 50M 4:2:0 8-bit. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

x Audio recording is not available in the S&Q mode.

xi The Creators' App is required for transfer to a smartphone. Visit https://www.sony.net/cca/ for information on regional availability. The server info and stream key for the streaming service to be used must be registered before use. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

xii Shooting time will vary according to conditions. Use the [Interval Timer] function to shoot time-lapse sequences at long intervals (e.g. 10 minutes or more).

xiii Maximum shooting interval is 6 seconds when shooting 4K.

xiv 5 GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions.

xv Supported languages differ depending on the sales region.

xvi Depending on the time of production, SORPLAS™ may not be used for some parts.

xvii According to Sony. Recycled materials used for product bodies and accessories from April 2012 to March 2023.

xviii See camera compatibility (Image stabilization with body-lens coordinated control) info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/fnc1002/

xix Please refer to support page; https://support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/www/cscs/function/compatibility.php?area=jp&lang=en&cs_ref=slct_lang&fnc=1001

