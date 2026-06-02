Sony Electronics Bringing New Technologies Including Marquee Display Solutions and Powerful PTZ Cameras to InfoComm 2026

The Company is "Empowering Creativity, Enhancing Spaces" Across Hybrid Work Environments, Classrooms, Installations, Public Venues, and Retail Establishments

PARAMUS, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is showcasing its vast portfolio of professional AV solutions June 17-19, 2026, at InfoComm in Las Vegas, at booth C8301. Attendees can expect to see Sony's lineup of scalable innovations, including BRAVIA Professional LCD displays, Crystal LED video walls, business projectors, and SRG pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras in experiential settings, in addition to the company's expanding partner network. Visitors will get a real-world glimpse of use cases across a variety of verticals including corporate, education, command & control, retail, as well as applications such as virtual production, AV broadcast, and digital signage.

Sony Electronics is showcasing its vast portfolio of professional AV solutions June 17-19, 2026, at InfoComm in Las Vegas, at booth C8301. Attendees can expect to see Sony’s lineup of scalable innovations, including BRAVIA Professional LCD displays, Crystal LED video walls, business projectors, and SRG pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras in experiential settings, in addition to the company’s expanding partner network.

"At InfoComm 2026, Sony's booth is where creativity meets innovation," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "We're pleased to strengthen our AV offerings and join our industry partners, customers, and friends to connect and collaborate. Visitors can expect to see several new pro AV products making their debut at the show, as well as immersive hands-on experiences, a sustainability showcase, and a powerful ecosystem of open solutions designed to elevate spaces and enhance integration – all while solving users' everyday challenges."

Highlights of Sony's presence at InfoComm include:

Products

BRAVIA Professional Displays

See Sony's latest BRAVIA Professional Display portfolio, including the recently launched BZ-P Series, which features 16 new 4K HDR models across BZ40P (flagship), BZ35P (enhanced), and BZ30P (core) lines. Available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches with up to 700 nits of brightness, the lineup delivers superior image quality, excellent visibility and usability, proven reliability, and improved energy efficiency when compared to previous models. All BZ‑P Series displays feature Sony's AI‑powered XR signal processing and Deep Black Non‑Glare technology to reduce reflections and maintain high contrast, even in bright spaces.

Crystal LED Displays

Show attendees will have access to several models in Sony's expanding Crystal LED family of direct view LED (dvLED) displays, optimized for different use cases. Visitors will experience the latest entries in the growing portfolio, as well as showstopping mainstays like the flagship 4K Crystal LED CH/BH Series modular display and Crystal LED VERONA purpose-built for virtual production.

Guests will also get a chance to see the new Crystal LED S Series, a mid‑market dvLED display line that delivers 800 cd/m² brightness, accurate color, ease of deployment, and low reflection. The two S Series models are slim, scalable, and energy‑efficient, while offering flexible installation and are optimized for showcasing information in corporate, education, and commercial environments.

Sony will also show the Crystal LED CAPRI with a maximum brightness of 1,500 cd/m2, a P2.5mm LED pitch size, high refresh rates and brightness, a wide color gamut, anti-reflection, and streamlined maintenance. The accessible model will be highlighted for corporate and higher education virtual production setups in conjunction with Sony's PTZ cameras, Virtual Production Tool Set, and XYN Motion Studio demonstrating the company's connected virtual production ecosystem.

AI-Enabled PTZ Cameras

Two new compact, lightweight 4K PTZ models—the SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10—feature 4K 60p support, a 1/2.8‑type 4K STARVIS™ image sensor for clear, low‑light performance, and smooth pan/tilt operation for natural motion. Additional highlights include flexible installation, high‑quality video capture, extensive protocol support for simplified installation, and 10x optical zoom in 4K and up to 20x zoom in Full HD.

The SRG-AS10 includes AI-supported PTZ Auto Framing, enabling automatic subject recognition, tracking, and natural composition with less manual input. Advanced modes include Multi‑person Framing (up to eight people) for meetings and events, and Ball Sports (Basketball) Mode, which tracks players and ball movement for automated sports capture.

The established AI-powered SRG-A40/A12 PTZ cameras recently added a new Ver. 4 firmware update which will also be demonstrated to attendees. Key enhancements include Ball Sports (Basketball) Mode, optical image stabilization, real-time overlay capabilities, and more powerful facial recognition for registered individuals.

Solutions and Integrations

Device Provisioning and Management Tools

Experience Sony's suite of provisioning and management tools at InfoComm 2026. These include: Zero Touch Provisioning that automates the entire provisioning process — from initial setup to app deployment — without the need for a remote control, as well as the Device Management Platform, the company's full-featured device management solution which provides alerts, insights, and automation, and the Device Provisioning Tool, a free cloud service dedicated to device provisioning.

Control Solutions

Experience the showcase of comprehensive control solutions to fit any environment, across Sony's professional displays, direct view LEDs and PTZ cameras. The company prioritizes alignment with industry-standard control solutions, supports open-source control, and offers a ready-to-use Sony official mobile app, IP Remote[1], to meet the needs of real-world control integration with minimal barriers.

For more information, please visit: https://pro.sony/infocomm. Schedule a meeting with Sony at https://pro.sony/ue_US/infocomm-2026-registration-form. Follow the company on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Download IP Remote app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.