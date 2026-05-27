The Future of Color and Sound is Here: Sony Electronics Introduces BRAVIA® 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II RGB TVs and the BRAVIA Theater Trio

The new TVs are powered by Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which precisely controls independently driven red, green, and blue light sources, enabling the new BRAVIA True RGB TV models to achieve the largest color volume ever in Sony's home TV history and deliver accurate color reproduction from wider viewing angles in bright home environments.

"Sony has been advancing LED control for over 20 years from our first independent RGB light sources in the Qualia 005, launched in 2004, through our flagship Backlight Master Drive premiering in 2016," said Yoshihiro Ono, Head of Home Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation. "Our new True RGB represents a breakthrough that combines the precision of individually controlled RGB LEDs with the best aspects of both Mini LED and OLED, giving viewers purer color, higher brightness, and picture accuracy that holds up in any room."

BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II Shared Features:

First True RGB LED BRAVIA TVs: the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II , each using independently driven red, green, and blue LEDs for precise color reproduction in bright living room environments.

and , each using independently driven red, green, and blue LEDs for precise color reproduction in bright living room environments. Unprecedented Color Volume: Independent control of RGB LEDs achieves the largest color volume in Sony's home TV history, delivering high color gamut, contrast, depth, and beautiful gradation. Powered by Sony's RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro which drives each LED with high precision, improving brightness, reducing blooming, and producing purer color than conventional Mini LED displays.

Wide Viewing Angles: Independently driven RGB LEDs and the X-Wide Angle Pro ensure beautiful images and consistent colors from wide viewing angle.

ensure beautiful images and consistent colors from wide viewing angle. Large Screen for Immersive Experience: The BRAVIA 9 II offers an impressive 115-inch class option for large format cinematic viewing, while the BRAVIA 7 II features screen sizes 50- to 98-inch class, both maintaining ease of installation and integration.

offers an impressive 115-inch class option for large format cinematic viewing, while the features screen sizes 50- to 98-inch class, both maintaining ease of installation and integration. Smart Options: Discover more on Google TV *1 with Gemini *2 . Gemini learns what you love and adapts to your questions to provide responses tailored to you - whether that's your next favorite show, an educational deep dive, or seamless smart home control.

with Gemini . Gemini learns what you love and adapts to your questions to provide responses tailored to you - whether that's your next favorite show, an educational deep dive, or seamless smart home control. Elevated Audio Experience: Full range speakers *3 deliver a solid sound while enhancing dialogue clarity with Voice Zoom 3™, powered by AI. Also, our evolved 3D Surround Upscaling expands stereo to wider 3D surround.

deliver a solid sound while enhancing dialogue clarity with powered by AI. Also, our evolved expands stereo to wider 3D surround. Aesthetic Design: The flagship design integrates effortlessly into any space, featuring a wave‑textured bezel and a transparent center stand*4 that creates a floating, cable‑free look, allowing the screen to serve as décor even when not in use.

BRAVIA 9 II Add-on Features:

Sony's most advanced expression of True RGB: Featuring newly developed LED controllers for the highest level of backlight control. This architecture produces purer primary light before the image reaches the panel, enabling expanded color volume powered by BRAVIA 9 II's RGB Triluminos Max™ and Luminance Booster Pro , smoother gradation, and accurate hues at higher brightness levels, which are critical in brighter living rooms.

, smoother gradation, and accurate hues at higher brightness levels, which are critical in brighter living rooms. Immersive Black Screen Pro: A newly engineered glare-free and low-reflection unique screen treatment delivers rich, deep blacks even in bright living room environments *5 . This allows viewers to immerse themselves more fully in films, revealing fine details even in dark scenes. Sony Pictures Entertainment participated in the evaluation of the surface film, helping ensure the TVs preserve the filmmaker's intended picture quality across a variety of home lighting environments.

. This allows viewers to immerse themselves more fully in films, revealing fine details even in dark scenes. Sony Pictures Entertainment participated in the evaluation of the surface film, helping ensure the TVs preserve the filmmaker's intended picture quality across a variety of home lighting environments. Immersive Audio Experience: Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with up-firing beam tweeters raises cinematic surround sound with powerful depth and true immersion*6.

Shared Cinema-Driven Features Across 9 II and 7 II

Both True RGB models include:

My Cinema , optimizing picture and sound for film first viewing

, optimizing picture and sound for film first viewing Ambient Optimization , automatically adapts picture and audio to room condition and viewing position

, automatically adapts picture and audio to room condition and viewing position "Studio Calibrated" modes for platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE *7 (availability varies by region)

for platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE (availability varies by region) Support for Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®*8, and IMAX® Enhanced*9

The result is a viewing experience that maintains creator-intended color, depth, and detail under real-world conditions.

BRAVIA Theater Trio

The BRAVIA Theater Trio is a premium wireless theater system crafted for ultra large screens, developed to bring an authentic cinema experience into the home. To capture the passion and craftsmanship of sound creators at the heart of film production, the Trio was created in close collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). Through this partnership, our team gained deep insight into professional sound making, with SPE sound creators involved from the earliest stages to refine every detail. The result is a newly designed three speaker system—optimized front left, right, and center speakers—that delivers a wide, immersive soundstage and clear dialogue in a space efficient package. Supported by SPE sound creator expertise, the Trio lets you experience at home the immersive sound crafted for film production*10.

"Sound design is integral to the cinematic experience and often drives the visceral impact of a scene," said Tony Lamberti, Academy Award–nominated sound mixer. "The spatiality of the BRAVIA Theater Trio is exceptional; it fully envelops you in sound and delivers a truly immersive, cinematic experience in the home."

"When we design sound for film, every choice is about guiding what the audience feels in a moment," said Andrew DeCristofaro, sound designer at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "The BRAVIA Theater Trio brings that same intention into the home, letting people hear the detail, movement, and balance the way we meant it to be experienced."

Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping-technology (360SSM) generates up to 24 phantom speakers to create a wide, cinematic sound field that envelops listeners from every direction. Developed with insights from Sony Pictures Entertainment, the technology is informed by an in-depth study of professional studio acoustics and the listening environments used in film production. By creating both direct sound and the natural reflections characteristic of cinemas, 360SSM transforms a room into an immersive audio space using only the existing speaker layout. The result is a multidimensional sound field that feels as though numerous speakers are placed throughout the room, faithfully conveying the depth, positioning, and nuance intended by filmmakers.

With a newly added high‑performance USB‑C microphone, the BRAVIA Theater Trio delivers enhanced measurement accuracy and precise room calibration, creating immersive sound perfectly tuned to any space*11.

BRAVIA Theater Trio supports Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®*8, and IMAX® Enhanced*9 for compatible content and can be expanded with optional subwoofers and rear speakers*13 including dual subwoofer configurations*15.

Other Updates

Direct Connect*14 allows compatible BRAVIA TVs to pair directly with optional wireless subwoofers and wireless rear speakers, without requiring a soundbar, enabling simple setups for deeper bass and more expansive surround when paired with the TV's impressive speaker system*16.

Sustainability & Accessibility

Our TVs use recycled materials across the body, internal parts, and remote, including Sony original SORPLAS™. The BRAVIA 9 II is the first Sony TV product to use renewable plastic*17 created from used cooking oil and other renewable feedstocks. Components produced with the renewable plastic include the rear cover, one of the largest components, and some internal components such as optical components which are inherently difficult to produce with recycled materials*18. Additionally, the entire True RGB lineup benefits from power efficient RGB LED control by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro.

A new inclusive remote control*19 improves accessibility through narration friendly design and tactile clarity.

Pricing & Availability

BRAVIA Theater TRIO has a suggested retail price of $2,199.99 USD / $ $2799.99 CAD and is available for pre-sale at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/hta8

BRAVIA TRUE RGB TV models, sizes, and prices:

*1 Support will be provided later via software update. Some apps, contents and/or features may not be available in all countries. Subject to availability. User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google Account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google Account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

*2Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini. Network services, content, operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

*3 Varies depending on the inch size. Or *except for BRAVIA 7 II 50-inch/55-inch

*4 The stand design varies depending on the inch size. Or *except for BRAVIA 9 II 115-inch/ BRAVIA 7 II 98-inch

*5 Except for BRAVIA 9 II 115-inch

*6 Except for BRAVIA 9 II 115-inch

*7 3rd party apps, network services, content, the operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

*8 Dolby Vision/Atmos and DTS:X content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

*9IMAX Enhanced content enables full IMAX Enhanced experience with compatible streaming services such as SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE), or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

*10 Sound Creators evaluated the combination of BRAVIA Theater Trio + BRAVIA Theater Rear 9 + BRAVIA Theater Sub 9.

*11When using the microphone, a smartphone with a USB Type‑C port is required to achieve more precise room calibration.

*12 IMAX® Enhanced certification is achieved when used with compatible products. Product availability varies by countries/regions. https://www.sony.net/comp-home/

*13 For optional speaker compatibility information, please visit: https://www.sony.net/comp-home/

*14Sony | BRAVIA Connect app must be installed on a smartphone. The smartphone and the product must be connected to the same home network. This function works with compatible BRAVIA TV and the latest software. Product availability varies by country/region. https://www.sony.net/hav_faq Updating the mobile app to the latest version is required. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information. Feature availability of the integrated remote with TVs and home theater products may vary depending on home theater product. Firmware update required for TV and optional speakers.

*15 For dual subwoofer play compatibility information, please visit: https://www.sony.co.jp/en/braviatheater_2sub-models

*16 For optional speaker compatibility information, please visit: https://www.sony.net/hav_faq

*17 Renewable plastics are used for some internal components except for the 115-inch model, and for the 65-inch model, also for the rear cover. The 65-inch model uses at least 51% circular material and allocates 23% biomass-based renewable material (mass balance approach). More information on the renewable plastic used in this products is available here.

*18 The ratio and part of recycled material usage may vary by size, region and country.

*19 Varies by region and model

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.