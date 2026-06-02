Sony Electronics to Launch Two Compact, Lightweight 4K PTZ Cameras Featuring 4K 60p Support and Enhanced Pan/Tilt Performance

New Models Support a Wide Range of Applications, Including Remote Learning, Corporate Content Creation, and Sports Capture

PARAMUS, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is introducing the "SRG-AS10," a 4K 60p-compatible PTZ Auto Framing camera that uses Sony's proprietary AI to automatically recognize and track subjects and capture them with natural composition, along with the "SRG-XS10," a basic 4K PTZ camera. Both models are equipped with a 1/2.8-type 4K image sensor featuring STARVIS™, Sony's proprietary image sensor technology, which enables clear video capture even in low-light environments. In addition, they are enhanced with smooth, natural pan and tilt operation, delivering fluid camera movement from start to stop without abrupt acceleration or deceleration.

Two new compact, lightweight 4K PTZ models—the SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10—feature 4K 60p support, a 1/2.8 type 4K STARVIS™ image sensor for clear, low light performance, and smooth pan/tilt operation for natural motion. Additional highlights include flexible installation, high quality video capture, extensive protocol support for simplified installation, and 10x optical zoom in 4K and up to 20x zoom in Full HD.

The SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 support up to 10x optical zoom in 4K. In addition, using Tele Convert Mode1, they support up to 20x zoom in Full HD, providing flexible framing for a wide variety of capture and streaming scenarios.

These cameras are suitable for a wide range of shooting distances in concert halls, theaters, gymnasiums, and similar venues—from close-up shots to the back of the hall. Their compact, lightweight design blends seamlessly into various environments such as classrooms, meeting rooms, or even narrow spaces like backstage wings or sports venues, where it may be difficult to position a camera operator. This allows for installation in diverse settings and enables the capture of high-resolution video that clearly expresses subjects' facial expressions.

"With the announcement of the SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10, Sony continues to enable professional and reliable 4K capture across real‑world AV environments," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "By combining intelligent automation, smooth PTZ performance, flexible integration, and support for common routing and control protocols, these compact cameras remove technical barriers, allowing education, corporate, and live environments to focus on what matter most – their message and presentation."

The two new models, SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10, are expected to be available near the end of 2026. They will be on display June 17-19, 2026, at InfoComm in Las Vegas at booth C8301.

Key Features of SRG-AS10

PTZ Auto Framing for smooth, natural automated capture

Powered by Sony's proprietary AI analytics algorithms, the PTZ Auto Framing function automatically tracks subjects and continuously adjusts framing to maintain natural composition. It supports diverse capture and streaming needs, including online classes and remote lectures in education, corporate content creation and internal/external streaming, and sports capture including a dedicated Basketball game tracking mode. This enables automated capture without reliance on operators or advanced skills.

Ball Sports (Basketball) Mode2

Ball Sports (Basketball) Mode supports automated capture of indoor full-court basketball games from a wide-shot. By recognizing the court area and tracking not only players but also the fast and irregular movement of the ball, the camera captures the flow of play with accurate framing.

Multi-person Framing

The camera automatically adjusts framing so that a specified number of people—up to eight—fit within the frame at the same time, maintaining a natural composition. It supports stable capture in multi-person scenes such as corporate conferences, panel discussions, weddings, sports games, worship services, and various ceremonies.

Clear video even in low light with a 1/2.8-type 4K image sensor with STARVIS

Equipped with a 1/2.8-type 4K image sensor with STARVIS technology, the camera delivers clear, low-noise images even in low-light environments. Smooth motion reproduction at 4K 60p accurately captures natural human movement as well as fast-paced and detailed sports action.

Flexible installation and capture methods for a wide range of applications

With a compact, lightweight design that blends into any space, the cameras support both tripod and ceiling-mounted installation, making them easy to deploy in a wide range of environments such as lecture rooms, conference rooms, studios, halls, and sports venues.

In addition to SDI and HDMI outputs, the cameras come with NDI® HX2 pre-installed and support IP streaming protocols such as RTSP, RTMP, and SRT—enabling remote production over IP networks. They also support PoE++, allowing power, video, and control to be delivered through a single LAN cable for simplified, scalable system integration. Furthermore, the web-based user interface (Web UI) enables intuitive operation from a tablet or PC via a web browser.

https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras/srg-as10

Key Features – SRG-XS10

Equipped with a 1/2.8-type 4K image sensor with STARVIS technology, the camera enables clear video expression even in low-light environments. With a compact, lightweight design that blends into any space, it can be installed in various environments such as classrooms and meeting rooms, making it suitable for everyday streaming and recording tasks including lecture capture, internal corporate streaming, and online meetings.

https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras/srg-xs10

For more information, please visit: https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras/.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Tele Convert Mode is available only when outputting in Full HD resolution. Tele Convert Mode is not available in 4K resolution.

2 An introduction video for Ball Sports (Basketball) Mode is available at the link below. https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras/ptz-auto-framing

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.