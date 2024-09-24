Sony Electronics Changes the Game with the INZONE M10S and M9 II - with a New OLED Gaming Monitor Developed with Fnatic

INZONE M10S - Unprecedented motion clarity and instant responsiveness

The INZONE M10S has an ultra-fast refresh rate up to 480Hz1 with up to 0.03ms response time for quick and responsive gameplay. QHD 1440p resolution provides motion clarity for fast moving scenes.

Tournament ready

Working closely with Fnatic pro players, the INZONE M10S combines Sony's experience in creating premium displays with the expertise and knowledge of professional gamers. The INZONE M10S has been designed to deliver image quality, ergonomics, and performance enhancing modes to create the ultimate tournament monitor.

INZONE M10S features a 24.5-inch mode, displaying games at a 1:1 resolution of 1332p, with up to 480Hz refresh rate. Players can also select lower resolutions, including 1080p, ideal for esports and users familiar with 24.5-inch 1080p monitors. The display position can be centered or bottom-aligned, with a perfectly black border area enhancing focus. In addition, there are two new unique picture modes dedicated to FPS (frames per second) gameplay to help identify opponents more quickly with a sharper image and higher motion clarity. FPS Pro+ has been finely tuned with the Fnatic VALORANT team and maximizes performance in battle by further optimizing image clarity, leveraging the high response times and unmatched contrast unique to OLED. FPS Pro mode stimulates the image characteristics of Twisted Nematic panel LCD monitors typically used in professional tournaments.

Design optimized for gameplay

Designed with Fnatic, the INZONE M10S monitor's compact base with a 159mm diameter and a distinctive flat 4mm thin base ensures gaming comfort while maximising desk space for a host of keyboard and mouse configurations. The INZONE M10S allows players to position an angled keyboard and large gaming mouse pad around or beneath the display.

Picture quality2

With the INZONE M10S, game-world colors are vivid and blacks are infinite, with a wide color gamut of DCI-P3 98.5% and smooth 10-bit gradation. Plus, with 1300 nits' peak brightness thanks to Micro Lens Array+ technology, as well as DisplayHDR True Black 400, every scene comes to life.

Developed with Fnatic

Sony's collaboration with Fnatic has continued to evolve since it started in 2023, resulting in the INZONE M10S, a gaming monitor designed for pros and future pros. The development process involved ideation and play testing sessions at various locations.

"Being able to work on the product with Sony from the start is a major deal. I'm looking forward to playing on it," said Jake 'Boaster' Howlett from the Fnatic VALORANT team. "I'm a huge fan of FPS Pro+ as it allows me to see the agents clearer than I could do on my own manually."

Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov, also from the Fnatic VALORANT team, commented: "I have been working on the development of the INZONE M10S, and I'm happy to have made some impact to help improve the products. An OLED monitor is the best solution for me, with zero response time and a range of very good colors, it gives me no excuses for poor performance! This is the end game for gaming monitors."

INZONE M10S key features:

27-inch 1440p OLED display

480 Hz refresh rate

Up to 0.03ms response time

DisplayHDR True Black 400

1300-nits HDR peak brightness

Custom Heat Sink

Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

DisplayPort 2,1 and HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® Compatible3

The official monitor for Apex Legends Global Series

Sony is thrilled to enter into a sponsorship agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to contribute to their leading global esports tournament, the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS). Starting with the ALGS Year 4 Championships to be held in Japan in January 2025, and Sony is committed to providing exceptional support for the ALGS offline tournaments by providing INZONE M10S as official tournament monitors.

"Every second and every frame matters in esports – and with so much on the line as we get closer to the ALGS Year 4 Championship in Sapporo, Japan, it's important that we arm our competitors with the highest quality technology available," said Monica Dinsmore, Senior Director of Esports and Ventures Brand, EA. "That's why we are excited to partner with Sony to provide the ALGS tournaments with their industry-leading INZONE M10S monitor, so that everyone can play at the top of their game."

INZONE M9 II

Sony has also announced an upgraded 4K gaming monitor, the INZONE M9 II. Introducing backlight scanning that improves motion clarity, the INZONE M9 II offers an immersive gaming experience with a high-contrast 4K monitor4 that incorporates the full array local dimming technology from Sony's renowned BRAVIA TV range. The INZONE M9 II key features include:

27-inch 4K IPS display

IPS display 160Hz refresh rate

Up to 1ms response time

Full array local dimming

Backlight scanning technology

750 nits HDR peak brightness

VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ 600

Wide color gamut DCI-P3 95%

Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

DisplayPort 2.1 (included cable is 1.4) and HDMI 2.1

Perfect for PlayStation ® 5

5 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible3

Environment in mind

Sony is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices. The INZONE M10S and INZONE M9 II gaming monitors are not only designed to be sturdy but also with the environment in mind. The INZONE M10S does not use molded foam cushions5 and also has a low power consumption mode6

Pricing and availability

The INZONE M10S gaming monitor has a suggested retail price of $1,099.99 USD and $1,499.99 CAD and is available now at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

To find out more about INZONE M10S please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/gaming-monitors/all-inzone-monitors/p/sdm27q10sb

The INZONE M9 II gaming monitor has a suggested retail price of $799.99 USD and $1,099.99 CAD and is available now at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

To find out more about INZONE M9 ll please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/gaming-monitors/all-inzone-monitors/p/sdm27u9m2b

About Sony Electronics Inc.

1 The maximum refresh rate is up to frame rate specs of the game and PC GPU performance, while recent console games are up to 120Hz.

2 PC software is available on Windows computers only. Windows 10 (64 bit) or later and internet connection are required for the PC software INZONE Hub. To experience 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, feature must be turned on while using the INZONE Hub PC software.

3 PC must have NVIDIA graphics card that is G-SYNC enabled.

4 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

5 Excluding bags and sheets)

6 Complying with EU standard

