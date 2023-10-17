Sony Electronics Collaborates with TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023 to Deliver Immersive Gaming Experience

Sony Electronics will Debut the First Public Showing of the Newly Launched INZONE Buds and INZONE H5 Headsets at TwitchCon Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced it will be a presenting sponsor at TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023 on Oct. 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. TwitchCon is the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. It brings streamers together to grow their personal brands and engage with their communities. Sony will showcase their newly launched INZONE Buds, truly wireless gaming earbuds with the industry's longest battery life1 and the INZONE H5 wireless headset.

Lightweight and designed for comfort, the INZONE H5 is ready for long gaming sessions. Coupled with immersive spatial sound and a crystal-clear microphone, victory is just a moment away.
Experience a world of unparalleled sound precision. The INZONE Buds are meticulously crafted for gamers, with superior sound clarity and long battery life that keeps you playing for hours.
"This is the first time Sony is a presenting sponsor at TwitchCon, and we are incredibly excited to come together with the global Twitch community," says Kazuteru Makiyama, Vice President of Personal Entertainment at Sony Electronics. "TwitchCon is a place for streamers and gamers to connect and create, further expanding Sony's commitment of contributing to the growth of gaming culture."

As part of this sponsorship, Sony's new wireless INZONE H5 gaming headset will be used at Twitch Rivals Arena, where well-known streamers compete in a variety of events over the three-day weekend. Participants will be using the INZONE H5 headsets to compete in a variety of games, in the first on-stage appearance of the new hardware.

Additionally, Sony will have a presence on the convention floor showcasing the new INZONE line, as well as existing INZONE headsets and monitors, BRAVIA TVs, Sony Imaging products, mocopi (3D Motion Capture System) and more. Whether a hard-core or casual gamer, Sony will have products from a variety of electronics categories on display for all to experience. Sony will be located at Booth #390.

INZONE continues to elevate your PC and PlayStation gaming experience with enhanced audio realism thanks to the newly launched INZONE Buds and INZONE H5 headset:

  • INZONE Buds are truly wireless gaming earbuds packed with Sony's renowned audio technology designed to help you win. INZONE Buds offer both PC and console gamers an immersive gaming experience thanks to personalized sound, up to 12 hours of battery life and low latency.2
  • INZONE H5 wireless headset have a lightweight build, lower-side pressure, and advanced spatial reproduction ready for your longest gaming session.3 INZONE H5 also features AI-based noise-reduction technology in the microphone to ensure you're heard, making them the ideal headset in your quest for victory.

Pricing and Availability:

  • INZONE Buds: MSRP USD $199.99/ CAN $269.99 at Sony.com and authorized dealers
  • INZONE H5: MSRP USD $149.99/ CAN $199.99 at Sony.com and authorized dealers

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.net/ for more information.

1 As of September 2023, based on truly wireless headset market with USB transceiver. Battery life when connecting via USB transceiver and active noise cancelling is off. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

2 Connecting via USB transceiver with active noise cancelling OFF. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. 

Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

3 Windows 10 (64 bit) or later and internet connection are required for the PC software INZONE Hub. To experience 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, feature must be turned on while using the INZONE Hub PC software.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

