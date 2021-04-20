Sony Electronics Continues to Push Boundaries with the Introduction of the Compact, Ultra-wide Angle, Large Aperture FE 14mm F1.8 G Master™ Prime Lens

"Sony continuously strives to meet the needs of our customers with the most advanced tools possible. We're excited to share the newest member of our G Master series, the FE 14mm F1.8 G Master," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "This lens sets a new standard for 14mm primes, by delivering extraordinary corner-to-corner resolution and advanced autofocus capabilities in a compact design that has never before been realized in this focal length."

Extraordinary Resolution in an Incredibly Compact and Lightweight Design

The new FE 14mm F1.8 G Master features a compact design, measuring just 3⅜ in x 4 in (83mm x 99.8mm) and weighing just 16.3 oz (460g), with advanced optical technology that delivers superb resolution and stunning contrast. Two XA (extreme aspherical) elements and one aspherical lens element maintain excellent resolution throughout the entire image area and contribute to its compact and lightweight design. Two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one Super ED glass element result in optical refinements that suppress chromatic aberration and deliver excellent contrast and precise rendering at all apertures.

The FE 14mm F1.8 G Master is useful in all types of low-light situations for both still and movie shooting, thanks to the maximum F1.8 aperture. Users can faithfully render point light sources, like stars for astrophotography, without having to use extremely slow shutter speeds. A common problem plaguing wide angle lenses is light entering at extreme angles that could reflect internally. The FE 14mm F1.8 G Master uses Sony's original Nano AR Coating II technology to maximize clarity and effectively subdue flare and ghosting.

The FE 14mm F1.8 G Master can produce beautiful bokeh at F1.8, even with the ultra-wide 14mm focal length. With a 9.8-inch minimum focus distance, the FE 14mm F1.8 G Master offers expanded possibilities for close-up still and video shooting and creates stunning bokeh known to Sony's G Master premium series of lenses. In addition, its precise XA elements, a 9-blade circular aperture mechanism and optimally controlled aberration allow the FE 14mm F1.8 G Master to produce exquisite background bokeh without the undesirable "onion-ring" effect.

Advanced and Quiet Autofocus

Using two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, focus can be accurately acquired and maintained even when shooting with narrow depth of field at F1.8 giving professional shooters the reliability they need to get the job done in challenging conditions. Moreover, the FE 14mm F1.8 G Master enables quiet AF with minimal vibration for smooth focus transitions, perfect for video content creation.

Professional Level Control and Reliability

The new lens also features several advanced and versatile control options including a focus hold button, a focus mode switch and a focus ring to ensure smooth, efficient operation in a wide range of shooting environments. For added customization, a number of functions can be assigned to the focus hold button from the camera body interface. The FE 14mm F1.8 G Master also features Linear Response MF for direct and precise manual focusing. An aperture ring that allows intuitive aperture control and is also included, with click stops that can be switched 'on' for still photography or switched 'off' for smooth and quiet iris transition when capturing video. For added creative freedom, the FE 14mm F1.8 G Master includes a rear filter holder that accepts standard sheet-type filters for ND, color correction, soft filter and more.

A dust and moisture resistant designi provides the reliability needed for challenging conditions. The front lens element features a fluorine coating that repels water, oil, and other contaminants. The rear element is also fluorine coated to keep that surface clean when changing the rear filter. The lens also has a built-in petal hood that effectively blocks extraneous light that can cause flare and ghosting.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 14mm F1.8 G Master will be available in May for approximately $1,600 USD and $2,100 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new FE 14mm F1.8 G Master can be viewed HERE.

Notes:

i Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

