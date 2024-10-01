Sony Electronics Expands its LinkBuds Range with the LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open Earbuds, and LinkBuds Speaker

Since the LinkBuds series first launched in 2022 with a unique ring design, its focus has been on comfort and linking the online and offline world. This continues within the new LinkBuds range with improvements made based on valuable customer feedback to offer a seamless always-on experience, without compromising great sound.

The LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open feature new and light Air Fitting Supporters for all-day wearing comfort, great for those with an active lifestyle. Both models come in a range of colors to suit any style with different color cases and supporters to tailor to their look1. The LinkBuds Speaker is a seamless addition to the LinkBuds family, featuring Auto Switch which swaps playback between LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds S2 with the LinkBuds Speaker automatically depending on the situation for a seamless listening experience.3

Sony is also continuing its collaboration with three-time GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum-selling, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo on the LinkBuds earbuds as part of Sony's For The Music audio campaign. Following a successful collaboration on the LinkBuds S last year, LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open are also available in Olivia's signature violet colorway. They have been designed in collaboration with the singer-songwriter herself with one thing in mind: her fans. Offering custom EQ settings to deliver an optimal listening experience as well as an EQ user interface selected by Olivia as well.

LinkBuds Fit – Fit for you

The LinkBuds Fit offer unrivalled comfort with newly developed Air Fitting Supporters and Earbuds Tips, excellent sound and call quality, improved Ambient Sound Mode, and a range of colors to suit anyone's style.

Comfortable fit for an active lifestyle:

LinkBuds Fit combines a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fit. Sony has designed LinkBuds Fit utilizing extensive ear shape data as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears to ensure an ideal shape and comfort.

For an even more secure and comfortable fit, Sony has developed new Air Fitting Supporters for LinkBuds Fit. The Air Fitting Supporters have a tail that is soft and hollow to reduce ear contact, pressure, and prevent accidental dislodging - making these the perfect companion even when exercising. Also offered for reduced pressure and increase comfort are the Soft Fitting Earbud Tips.

Curate your look

Available in black, white, green, and Olivia Rodrigo's violet color, the LinkBuds Fit are available in a range of colors for different on style preferences. Users can tailor their look with optional customizable accessories including Fitting Supporters and Case Covers4 in a variety of colors and looks.

Stay connected with Ambient Sound Mode

Combined with excellent noise canceling, an improved Auto Ambient Sound Mode automatically adjusts ambient sound to match listener's surroundings so they can comfortably enjoy music anywhere.

Advanced noise canceling

The LinkBuds Fit are equipped with the Integrated Processor V2, the same as in the award-winning WF-1000XM5. The chip optimizes noise canceling in real time according to the user's environment for optimal audio performance. Plus, its dual noise sensor technology filters exterior sound using multiple microphones, for greater immersion.

Additional LinkBuds Fit Features:

Immersive audio and call clarity – Users can enjoy their favorite music without distractions and exceptional call quality, even in noisy environments.

Users can enjoy their favorite music without distractions and exceptional call quality, even in noisy environments. Intuitive controls - With Auto Switch, Auto Play, Quick Access enabled features such as Spotify Tap or Amazon Music Play Now 5 and voice control it's even easier to access and enjoy entertainment. Plus, with Wide Area Tap, users can use double or triple taps in front of either ear to control music 6 .

With Auto Switch, Auto Play, Quick Access enabled features such as Spotify Tap or Amazon Music Play Now and voice control it's even easier to access and enjoy entertainment. Plus, with Wide Area Tap, users can use double or triple taps in front of either ear to control music . Lightweight and compact - Small in size yet with better audio quality, LinkBuds Fit earbuds weigh approximately 4.9g. 7 The earbuds rest easily in listeners ears so they can enjoy their favorite content comfortably, all day long. 8

- Small in size yet with better audio quality, LinkBuds Fit earbuds weigh approximately 4.9g. The earbuds rest easily in listeners ears so they can enjoy their favorite content comfortably, all day long. Convenient, everyday use - LinkBuds Fit also features Multipoint Connection, instant play and pause, control with head gestures, built-in voice control, and Speak-to-Chat. They have a battery life of up to 21 hours of total playback9 and an IPX4 water resistance rating.10

LinkBuds Open – S tay connected in the moment

Experience a new kind of earbud with the LinkBuds Open, with an open-ring design that keeps users connected to the outside world while enjoying their favorite tunes. The new and light Air Fitting Supporters for LinkBuds Open provide all-day wearing comfort and are available in a range of colors to match any style.

Designed for all day wear

Featuring a newly developed ring driver, LinkBuds Open's design let users stay connected to their surroundings. The 11mm open ring driver unit at the center of the diaphragm maintains audio transparency, so listeners can hear the world around them.

LinkBuds Open feature Adaptive Volume Control, a smart feature that automatically optimizes the volume based on where users are. Listeners can enjoy lower volumes in quiet places and higher volumes in noisier places.

Like the LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open also feature Sony's newly developed Air Fitting Supporters for a comfortable and secure fit. Plus, LinkBuds Open are built with an evolved geometric form that fits comfortably in the ear.

Customize your look

LinkBuds Open are available in black and white as well as Olivia Rodrigo's violet color. Users can tailor their look with optional customizable accessories including Fitting Supporters and Case Covers11 in a variety of colors.

Additional LinkBuds Open Features:

Authentic, high-fidelity sound - LinkBuds Open offers well-balanced, high-quality audio with clear mid to high ranges, powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and a specially designed 11mm ring-shaped driver unit. A high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet were specifically selected to reproduce clear mid and high frequency sound. LinkBuds Open also support DSEE™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and features precise voice pick up technology for ultra-clear, noise-free calls.

LinkBuds Open offers well-balanced, high-quality audio with clear mid to high ranges, powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and a specially designed 11mm ring-shaped driver unit. A high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet were specifically selected to reproduce clear mid and high frequency sound. LinkBuds Open also support DSEE™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and features precise voice pick up technology for ultra-clear, noise-free calls. Convenient, everyday use - LinkBuds Open are packed of intuitive features and controls such as Auto Switch, Auto Play, Quick Access, voice control and Wide Area Tap. Other features include Multipoint Connection, a long battery life of up to 22 hours12 of listening from the earbuds, and an IPX4 water resistance rating13.

New Sound Connect app

LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open are compatible with the renewed Sound Connect app14. By using this app, users can personalize the earbuds by adjusting various settings such as the equalizer. The simple interface lets listeners dial in their ideal sound and shortcut settings and can even keep track of their recent listening history to encourage healthy listening habits. When activated, Background Music Effect uses DSP to make audio sound as though it's playing in user's own space, rather than feeling like it's localized – perfect for users are multitasking or want something a little less intense.

LinkBuds Speaker – Music all day long

Stay connected to music all day long with smart features including Auto Switch that offer enhanced connectivity as well as excellent, well-balanced sound quality, despite its size. Talk and listen in total clarity and enjoy the freedom of mobility with a long battery life and a convenient carrying strap.

Seamless sound

Auto Switch swaps playback between LinkBuds earbuds and LinkBuds Speaker automatically, depending on the situation. With Quick Access users can enjoy one touch listening and Auto Play plays music according to their routine, for an even smoother experience. The clear, well-balanced sound is delivered with an X- Balanced Speaker Unit, a tweeter, and passive radiators allowing for an enjoyable listening experience.

Call quality

The LinkBuds Speaker has the best-in-class call quality of any Sony wireless speaker15, articulating speech for a clear conversation and using echo cancellation to ensure conversations flow smoothly.

Additional LinkBuds Speaker Features:

Music on the move - The handy, detachable strap lets users take the LinkBuds Speaker wherever they go, whether that's into another room or to the kitchen. Plus, it's dedicated charging cradle ensure convenient charging.

The handy, detachable strap lets users take the LinkBuds Speaker wherever they go, whether that's into another room or to the kitchen. Plus, it's dedicated charging cradle ensure convenient charging. Durable - With an IPX4 16 water-resistance rating, listeners can use it around water without worrying about splashes. And with a battery life of up to 25 hours[1] and quick charging, it can keep the music going all day long.

With an IPX4 water-resistance rating, listeners can use it around water without worrying about splashes. And with a battery life of up to 25 hours[1] and quick charging, it can keep the music going all day long. Timeless design - LinkBuds Speaker is available in light grey and black to seamlessly blend into the home.

LinkBuds Speaker is available in light grey and black to seamlessly blend into the home. Sound Connect App - LinkBuds Speaker is also compatible with the renewed Sound Connect app. New features such as Auto Switch, Quick Access, and Auto Play can be controlled through the Sound Connect app.

Environment in mind

Sony's products are designed not only to pursue sound quality, but also consider the environment. Sustainable material is used in the packaging of LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open, and LinkBuds Speaker reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products. Additionally, LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open also incorporate recycled plastic materials in both the earbuds and the charging case. Recycled plastic is also partially used for the body of the LinkBuds Speaker.

Pricing and availability

LinkBuds Open is available for pre-order now with a suggested retail price of $199.99 USD / $299.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. *Accessories and violet colorway only available in the U.S. Pre-orders for LinkBuds Open: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfl910-b Pre-orders for LinkBuds Open Case Covers: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headphone-accessories/p/hacl910c-b Pre-orders for LinkBuds Open Air Fitting Supporters: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headphone-accessories/p/hacl910s-b

/ CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. LinkBuds Fit is available for pre-order now with a suggested retail price of $199.99 USD / $299.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. *Accessories and violet colorway only available in the US Pre-orders for LinkBuds Fit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wfls910n-b Pre-orders for LinkBuds Fit Case Covers: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headphone-accessories/p/hacls910nc-b Pre-orders for LInkBuds Fit Air Fitting Supporters: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headphone-accessories/p/hacls910ns-b

/ CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. LinkBuds Speaker is available for pre-order now with a suggested retail price of $179.99 USD at Sony.com and Amazon. *Speaker only available in the U.S. Pre-orders for LinkBuds Speaker: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/speakers/wireless-speakers/p/srsls1-b

at Sony.com and Amazon.

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform For The Music for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With For The Music, Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Fitting Supporters and Case Cover are sold separately. Timing of release and sales channels vary by region.

Colors include -Ash Pink/Ash Green/Ash Blue/Ash Violet/Pure Black.

2 Compatible headphones include LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open, LinkBuds S, WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM5.

3 Compatible headphones or speakers may not be sold in some countries or regions due to the release timing.

4 Fitting Supporters and Case Covers are sold separately. Timing of release and sales channels vary by region.

5 Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.

6 The earbuds may not operate correctly due to coughing or when attaching/detaching accessories around the ears. When the earbuds react incorrectly, turn the wide area tap off using the "Sony | Sound Connect" app.

7 Air Fitting supporters included. Lighter than other Noise Canceling models from major competitors and the same as LinkBuds S.

8 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

9 5.5 hours of playback in the earbuds and 3 full top ups in the case offering over. When using Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth® connection. Plus a five minute quick charge provides up to an hour of playback.

10 This unit has a water-resistant performance equivalent to IPX4, which is a "protection against ingress of water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound conduit *sound exit tube, ventilation holes, and microphone holes in the unit of the earbuds") rating defined by IEC 60529 "Degrees of protection provided by enclosures (IP Code)" for electrical equipment. The charging case is not resistant. The supplied accessories and the connectors of this unit (USB) are not water resistant. To reduce the risk of fires or electric shocks, do not expose the unit to water or droplets while using any connectors (USB).

11 Fitting Supporters and Case Covers are sold separately. Timing of release and sales channels vary by region.

12 8hrs (earbuds) + 14hrs (charging case), total 22hrs when using Bluetooth® connection.

13 Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound conduit (sound exit tube), ventilation holes, and microphone holes in the unit of the earbuds. The charging case is not water resistant.

14 Available from 1st October 2024. If Headphones Connect app is already installed, it will be updated to Sound Connect app.

15 Only with the models sold after April 1, 2021, (except neckband speakers). According to research by Sony Corporation, measured using ITU guidelines. (Measurement distance is based on ETSI guidelines.) Call quality excludes impediments related to the mobile device, third party service providers, Internet, network connectivity or environmental conditions.

16 With the cap securely closed, this unit has a water resistant performance equivalent to IPX4, which is a "protection against ingress of water" rating defined by IEC 60529 "Degrees of protection provided by enclosures (IP Code)" for electrical equipment. The supplied accessories and the connectors of this unit (USB) are not water resistant. To reduce the risk of fires or electric shocks, do not expose the unit to water or droplets while using any connectors (USB).

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.