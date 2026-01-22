Sony Electronics Expands Its Turntable Lineup with New Wireless Models Designed for Both Turntable Newcomers and Audiophiles

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced two new models of turntables, the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT, engineered to make it simple and easy to enjoy rich, authentic sound from vinyl records. Designed to suit both first-time vinyl listeners and audiophiles, the new turntables combine simple, intuitive operation with advanced wireless audio technology and exceptional craftsmanship.

Shared features of the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT

Both models offer one-button full auto playback and Bluetooth® connectivity1 supporting aptX™, aptX™-Adaptive, and Hi-Res Wireless Audio2 allowing users to enjoy detailed sound even wirelessly, as well as through a wired connection. A USB output3 with three-level gain control makes it easy to record vinyl to digital, while a high-quality cartridge, aluminum platter, and transparent dust cover provide stable playback and protection. Each supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM records (7" and 12") and arrives in recycled packaging, reflecting Sony's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

PS-LX3BT – Your vinyl journey starts here

Perfect for newcomers to vinyl or those seeking a simple, lifestyle-friendly setup, the PS-LX3BT features a refined, aesthetic design, making it ideal for everyday spaces while fitting seamlessly into any lifestyle. Start listening right away with the attached audio cable and built-in phono equalizer. It delivers warm analogue sound with smooth tracking, perfect for everyday enjoyment.

PS-LX5BT  Upgrade your vinyl journey

For those looking to elevate their sound, the PS-LX5BT introduces premium refinements that enhance precise audio performance. Every element, from the rigid one-piece body and aluminum tone arm to the rubber mat and circuit design, is carefully engineered to suppress unwanted vibration and preserve audio purity. Building on this foundation of precision, it's equipped with a high-grade cartridge that delivers rich sound with a wide soundstage, ideal for focused, dedicated listening beyond everyday use. The gold-plated audio jack supports a high-grade wired connection, while its sophisticated, minimalist design blends effortlessly into any interior, elevating both sound and surroundings.

Availability

The PS-LX3BT will be available for pre-sale starting today for a suggested retail price of $399.99 USD / $399.99 CAD at Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and other authorized dealers.

For more information on the PS-LX3BT, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/audio-components/turntables/p/pslx3bt

The PS-LX5BT will be available for pre-sale this spring for $499.99 USD / $549.99 CAD at Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and other authorized dealers.

For more information on the PS-LX5BT, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/audio-components/turntables/p/pslx5bt

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

1 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.
2 Hi-Res Wireless Audio is available when connected to an aptX Adaptive-compatible playback device
3 USB cable sold sep.

