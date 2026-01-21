Sony Electronics Unveils LinkBuds Clip Open Earbuds

LinkBuds Clip offer a natural listening experience that keeps listeners aware of their surroundings, making it easy to hear traffic, conversations, and announcements without removing the earbuds. The socially friendly design allows users to keep listening while conversing naturally with people nearby, with reduced ear fatigue thanks to improved airflow and the absence of ear canal pressure. Designed for everyday use, they provide a secure fit, enhanced situational awareness, and long-lasting comfort.

Designed to stay open

LinkBuds Clip make it possible to enjoy a seamless listening experience, whether you're at work, on the move, exercising, or just going about one's day.

Designed with customer feedback in mind, the LinkBuds Clips feature a C-shaped design that doesn't intrude into the ear canal, so they easily fit a wide variety of ear shapes. The main body and the upper band provide a wide fitting range and excellent stability. Fitting cushions are also included, allowing users to adjust the fit to their preference by changing the position on the band.

LinkBuds Clip feature three listening modes, letting you switch between them by tapping on the earbuds. Standard mode offers impressive sound quality with clear vocals and plenty of detail, perfect for enjoying a wide range of music. In noisy environments such as train stations and crowded areas, Voice Boost mode makes listening easier. By amplifying voices, the LinkBuds Clip allow you to enjoy content like podcasts or videos in a broader range of situations. In quieter spaces where you may be concerned people will hear what you are listening to, you can switch to Sound Leakage Reduction mode and enjoy your content without worrying about disturbing anyone.

Sony's renowned sound and call quality

The LinkBuds Clip's unique open shape does not compromise on Sony's renowned audio quality, delivering impressive sound and touch control features. Leveraging Sony's many years of expertise in audio technology and the sound tuning expertise refined through its flagship 1000X series, LinkBuds Clip offer natural, expansive sound that stays true to the original.

The earbuds feature music upscaling with DSEE1, 360 Reality Audio for a personalized immersive audio experience as well as Background Music Effect2. In addition, there's a 10-band EQ, which is customizable in the Sony | Sound Connect app3, plus with "Find Your Own Equalizer" it's even easier for users to find their preferred sound.

LinkBuds Clip are equipped with advanced voice signal processing and high-precision voice pickup technology and deliver excellent call quality. Using a bone conduction sensor to precisely capture the user's voice and an AI-based noise reduction system to eliminate background noise, LinkBuds Clip keeps the voice clear and natural, even in noisy environments.

Designed to look good and be comfortable

Wherever you are, LinkBuds Clip provide a resonant and comfortable listening experience. The earbuds are lightweight and exceptionally comfortable, made to be worn all day without even noticing they're there.

Optional Fitting Cushions provide a tighter and secure fit, so the earbuds stay put, even during outdoor sports like running.

The design is inspired by ear cuffs and features a wide range of color variations4, so it's easy to match any style.

LinkBuds Clip can be personalized with optional case covers and Fitting Cushions.5

Useful functions

Enjoy a long-lasting battery life of up to 37 hours6 with quick charge that allows for up to 1 hour of use after just 3 minutes of charging to keep listening uninterrupted. LinkBuds Clip also feature IPX4 water resistance7, so users don't have to worry about sweat or rain. Additionally, Multipoint Connection8, for easy swapping between devices, and customizable settings through the Sony | Sound Connect app3.

LinkBuds Clip also has tap control and quick access. Plus, scene-based listening adapts sound to match user's surroundings and activities.

Environment in mind

Sony's products are designed not only to pursue sound quality but also consider the environment. LinkBuds Clip packaging is made entirely without plastic, highlighting Sony's dedication to minimizing the environmental impact of their products and practices, with approximately 20% of total plastic used being recycled material9 10.

Pricing and availability

LinkBuds Clip are available now in black, greige, green, and lavender with a suggested retail price of $229.99 USD / $299.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

LinkBuds Clip case covers and Fitting Cushions are available now in coral, green, blue, lavender, and black with a suggested retail price of $24.99 USD at Sony.com.

1 Activate DSEE from the Sony | Sound Connect app.

2 Sony | 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer is an app that personalizes your sound experience when connected to a BRAVIA TV.

3 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

4 Colors of product and accessories vary. Product availability varies by retailer and/or region.

5 LinkBuds Clip wireless headphones and Case Covers are sold separately. Timing of release and sales channels vary by region.

6 1x charging with charging case is needed. Up to 9 hrs (earbuds) + up to 28 hrs (charging case), total of up to 37 hrs when Bluetooth connection. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

7 Protection assured against water splashes from any angle, excluding the sound tube (sound outlet) of the headphones. The charging case is not water resistant.

8 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

9 Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the earbuds body and the case, which is subject to change.

10 Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

