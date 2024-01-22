Sony Electronics Introduces New SRS-XV500 Party Speaker with a Portable and Powerful Party Sound

Users can elevate their party experience with high quality sound and impressive bass using the SRS-XV500. The SRS-XV500 has two X-Balanced Speaker Units which deliver strong, powerful bass with minimal distortion. The SRS-XV500 is equipped with 2 tweeters providing clear vocals and an expanded sound field.

Party Anywhere

The SRS-XV500 is a speaker that will never let you down due to its long battery life. The SRS-XV500 offers up to 25 hours of play time. Thanks to quick charging, users can get up to 2.5 hours of listening time from just 10 minutes of charging1. The Battery Care function protects your speaker from overcharging, making it more dependable for longer.2

The SRS-XV500 was built with portability and flexibility in mind. The SRS-XV500 features an IPX4 water resistant3 rating, making it easy to bring the party outdoors. The speaker also has a built-in handle for easy transportation and adapts to the environment with the option of vertical or horizontal use.

Fun and Entertainment Features

Users can sing their favorite tunes with the SRS-XV500 karaoke function by simply plugging in a microphone and pressing play. The Echo and Key Control on the rear panel of the unit let users adjust the sound to preference. A second input, also compatible with individual mixing, allows users to attach a second microphone to turn a solo into a duet, or plug in a guitar to ramp things up even further.

The SRS-XV500 also helps create a party atmosphere thanks to its ambient light feature. Whether for daily use or for party use, customers can customise the illumination by the Fiestable mobile app.4

Sony | Music Center and Fiestable

The new SRS-XV500 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps.4 With Sony | Music Center, users can select playlists, change lighting patterns, and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows access to fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

Environment in Mind

Our products are designed not only to offer outstanding sound quality, but also to be kind to the environment. Recycled plastic5 originally developed for Sony is partially used for the body of the SRS-XV500. This reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.

Price and Availability

The SRS-XV500 is now available for a suggested retail price of $399.99 USD/ $549.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

For a full detailed product information, please visit:

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

To learn more about the "For the Music" Brand platform, please visit forthemusic.electronics.sony.com.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.



1 When MEGA BASS on, and the volume level is set to 18, lighting off. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

2 Battery Care mode will stop charging before reaching 100% to increase life span of battery. The playback time available in this mode is shorter than stated. This feature can be turned on or off via the Music Center app.

3 Water resistant is effective only when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.

4 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

5 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts, depending on the time of production.





