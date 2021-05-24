Sony Electronics Introduces SRS-XB13 Portable Wireless Speaker with Punchy EXTRA BASS™ Sound Tweet this

In addition to a durable exterior, the XB13 speaker has a multiway strap that can be easily attached to a backpack or wrist. It can even be suspended upside down to create a waterfall sound effect for a more immersive listening experience.

Small Speaker, Big Sound

Don't be fooled by the XB13's compact size; with EXTRA BASS™ and a Sound Diffusion Processor, this little speaker packs plenty of punch. Enjoy powerful EXTRA BASS™ sound with a passive radiator that enhances low-end tones and gives the bass a boost. Additionally, the Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space with its DSP technology. If users want even bigger sound, they can connect two XB13 speakers wirelessly for stereo sound that reaches even further3.

Seamless Connectivity

Need to make a call? Whether it's at home or out and about, the XB13's built-in mic enables easy hands-free calling. The XB13 also features the latest Bluetooth® technology, which removes the need for wired connections and complex set-up sequences. With Google's4 Fast Pair technology, users can connect compatible Android™ smartphones or tablets in seconds. The XB13 also features USB Type-C® charging for convenient connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The SRS-XB13 has a suggested retail price of $59.99 and is available to order today through Sony Electronics, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers in black, blue, taupe, coral pink and powder blue5.

1 The unit, with the cap fastened securely, has a waterproof specification of IPX7*1 as specified in "Degree of protection against water immersion" of the IEC60529 "Ingress Protection Rating (IP Code)" and a dustproof specification of IP6X*2 as specified in the "Degrees of protection against foreign objects."

2 When the speaker is used and the volume level is set to 26. This may vary, depending on the temperature or conditions of use.

3 Only compatible between SRS-XB13 wireless speakers.

4 Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

5 Only available on Amazon.

