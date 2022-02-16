Sony Electronics' is the No. 1 Mirrorless Camera Brand and No. 1 Mirrorless Lens Brand for 2021 in North America

Additionally, newer innovations such as the new Alpha 7 IV have started to set early sales records. For the week of December 19-25, 2021, the Alpha 7 IV had the highest single-week sales of any mirrorless interchangeable lens camera line in the last four yearsvi.

"We are always listening to our customers' feedback, advancing our innovation and creating the best possible tools for all types of content creators," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Finding new ways to empower our community is our top priority and we are honored that so many continue to choose Sony to tell their stories and bring their creative visions to life."

A variety of additional stories and exciting new content shot with Sony products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony's community site to educate, inspire and showcase work from fans and customers of the Sony Alpha brand.

