Sony Electronics Launches a High-Speed 5G Portable Data Transmitter for Still Image and Video Transmission On-Location Shoots

The PDT-FP1 utilizes the power of 5G to enhance professional workflow at live events

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is launching a portable data transmitter, the PDT-FP1, with a unique antenna structure that allows high-speed still image and video data transport over 5G networksi. With the PDT-FP1, Sony is leveraging 5G mobile technology to enhance professional workflow for broadcasting and news coverage. This wireless communication device allows for real-time transfer of photos and videos and seamless livestreaming via 5G, representing a significant boost in process efficiency for news agencies, photojournalists, corporate or event photographers, broadcast video production and more.

"The PDT-FP1 is a beneficial solution for many uses including live events and productions, newsgathering, sports, faith, weddings, and more. With the PDT-FP1, photographers and videographers can increase their efficiency and productivity on-the-go, without worrying about battery life or demanding environmental conditions," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "In an industry where speed and timeliness are critical, this device is a game changer to allow for an easier and quicker upload and transfer from the field or frontlines to an editor."

Benefits of the PDT-FP1 include:

Capture and transmit from virtually anywhere: View and upload media directly from compatible Sony cameras ii using the PDT-FP1 as a 5G modem to transfer still and video media and deliver it to any file transfer protocol (FTP) destination. Additionally, using Sony Creators' Cloud for enterprise app iii brings secure and reliable media transfer through the PDT-FP1 to Sony Cloud services iv such as Ci Media Cloud and C3 Portal's cloud gateway. This allows for ease of use for any photographer/videographer – no longer is there a need to be bound by wired networks or required to pass physical memory cards.

Main Features

High-speed, low-latency communication, even overseas viii

With an optimized antenna structure, the PDT-FP1 supports a wide range of bandsvi such as domestic and international 5G sub6/mmWaveix, 5G standalone networks, and local 5G networks, realizing high-speed, low-latency communicationi. In addition to the plug-in nano SIM card, the PDT-FP1 supports dual SIM with an eSIM that does not need to be inserted or removed. It is also possible to automatically selectx and prioritize a linexi depending on the network conditions, and switch SIMs to transfer data.



Cooling fan and duct structure for stable continuous communication

A newly developed cooling fan reduces heat buildup even in environments of up to 104 degrees Fxii. Despite its slim body design, the PDT-FP1 has a duct-based structure that efficiently dissipates internal heat, further backing stable and continuous communication. Different operational modes – auto, cooling priority, and silent priority – can be selected to accommodate as best to each location environment.



A simple data transfer workflow by linking with select Sony cameras ii

The PDT-FP1's "Camera wired connection" setting feature simplifies and shortens setup time. The 6.1-inch OLED display can simultaneously display communication quality and file transmission statusxiii. The transfer status can be monitored during shooting, so the user does not miss a decisive shooting opportunity. The PDT-FP1 provides operational flexibility. A LAN port connects to a Sony camera to transfer data. A USB Type-C® terminal further supports enhanced Sony camera compatibility, enabling a seamless transfer and tagging workflow. Additionally, the PDT-FP1 has the potential to support HDMI-enabled cameras. In addition, by using the USB Type-C charging terminal and an external power source, the PDT-FP1 can be used to stream and transfer data simultaneously without worrying about battery drain. The device is designed as a camera companion, featuring a screw hole for securing the camera and tripod and a strap hole for attaching cable fixing accessories. Built-in memory of 8GB (RAM)/256GB (ROM) and microSDXC support of up to 1TB enables high-speed processing and storage of large amounts of dataxiv.

Pricing and Availability

PDT-FP1 is expected to be available in the United States in early-Summer of 2024 for approximately $1099.99 USD.

For detailed product information, please visit:

For first looks, the PDT-FP1 will be in Sony's booth (C8201) April 14-17 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/press for more information.

Notes:

i 5G network and availability may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

ii A list of compatible cameras will be released in due course. Please see the product page for details. https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/wireless-tx-rx-accessories/pdt-fp1

iii For regional app/service availability, check here.

iv Compatible services will be announced sequentially. Please see the product page for details. https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/wireless-tx-rx-accessories/pdt-fp1

v According to Sony measurement.

vi UDSB with compatible cameras that have UVC/UAC capabilities

vii For more information about the capabilities of External Monitor app, please see the product page for details. Xperia 1 V XQ-DQ54/XQ-DQ62/XQ-DQ72 | Help Guide | Using the External monitor app (sony.net)

viii Please check the product page for compatible bands. https://pro.sony/products/wireless-tx-rx-accessories/

ix The PDT-FP1 supports n257, and the mmWave band support in Japan and the United States (also planned for Europe).

x As for Auto data SIM switching, settings are required.

xi Requires a contract with a different carrier. Additionally, Sony does not guarantee connection or communication speed in all environments.

xii According to Sony research.

xiii In addition to Transfer & Tagging, the target applications include Creators' Cloud's mobile application Creators' App and cloud video production solution Creators' App for Enterprise.

xiv 1 GB = one billion bytes. Actual formatted capacity will be less.

