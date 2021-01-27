Sony Electronics Launches KOOV Academy to Support Teachers with STEAM Education

"Sony is proud to support and encourage student innovators with KOOV Academy," stated Michiko Araki, VP of Marketing and New Business at Sony Electronics Inc. "Our teachers and students are of utmost importance, and we will continue to prepare them well to drive innovation—they are where it all begins."

The STEAM program will offer educators "getting started" trainings, help them design lesson plans, and will provide classroom support for the kickoff of their programs. In addition, Sony has committed to donating KOOV robotics and coding kits to classrooms serving underprivileged students across San Diego, enabling them to start their programs.

Dr. Carolyn Hofstetter, Chair of the Education Studies Department at UC San Diego, shared, "We are excited about this opportunity to make computer science education accessible for more kids, schools and communities. We appreciate Sony's partnership in this important endeavor."

Dr. Amy Eguchi, Assistant Teaching Professor of Computer Science Education, leading the project at UC San Diego, stated, "UC San Diego is committed to promoting diversity in STEAM fields. KOOV Academy will help us reach and excite our diverse student population with fun hands-on activities through project-based approaches. We hope to engage more students in integrated STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Art and Math) learning. KOOV is a perfect robotics learning tool that can attract many students in STREAM learning."

For those interested in KOOV Academy participation or wish to hear about opportunities in the community, please submit an interest form here.

About UC San Diego

UC San Diego is a student-centered, research-focused, service-oriented public institution that provides opportunity for all. Recognized as one of the top fifteen research universities worldwide, a culture of collaboration sparks discoveries that advance society and drive economic impact.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.