Sony Electronics Named CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for Spatial Reality Display

"We're pleased to accept this award for bringing the world's best technology to bear, as we help move the design and creation industry forward," stated Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Industry experts now have a new tool that's particularly useful in today's digitally-focused environment, offering new versatility and a new medium in which they can design and create the future."

The Spatial Reality Display (SR Display) is a groundbreaking product based on Sony's award-winning Eye-Sensing Light Field Display (ELFD) technology. The display does not require virtual reality glasses or a headset1, and enables creators in many industries--from transportation, healthcare and education, to film, Computer Graphics (CG), and Visual Effects (VFX)--to bring ideas to life in stunning 3D displays.2, 3

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® which honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across multiple product categories. Designers, engineers, members of the media, and other influencers reviewed submissions and bestowed awards based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Full CES Innovation Award Honoree List

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on January 11, 2021.

Pricing and Availability

The SR Display has a suggested retail price of $4,999.99 USD and $6,649.99 CAN. It is now available to order on Sony's direct e-commerce site and additional retailers. For information on purchasing, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/spatial-reality-display/elf-sr1/buy?dtlinfo=wtb|product_details:elf-sr1. To speak with a Sony representative, please visit https://na.info.pro.sony/SRD_Contact_Us.html.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Footnotes:

1. Recommend use of "high resolution, quality images" created using Unity or Unreal Engine 4 software.

2. Computer required with a recommended CPU of Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60 GHz or faster; and a graphics card such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or faster. Only Windows 10 (64bit) is supported.

3. See instruction manual accompanying the product for details on product use, incl. 3D feature.

4. See SDK details at https://www.sony.net/dev-srd.

