Sony Electronics' New Dolby Atmos/DTS:X HT-A5000 Soundbar Takes Movie Entertainment to New Heights

"We are committed to creating the best sound experience possible for our customers, no matter their home setup," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With impressive optimization capabilities, the A5000 offers an immersive soundscape that's suited for any room."

Powerful Surround Sound

The A5000 supports audio formats like Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® and includes a powerful Vertical Surround Engine, Sony's advanced surround sound technology that lets users experience the excitement of the big screen at home. The front speakers and up-firing speakers, combined with Sony's unique signal processing, reproduce "vertical" audio, meaning the A5000 soundbar can position sound in a vertical space.

The soundbar also features S-Force PRO Front Surround, to make an even wider horizontal soundscape. It uses the front X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Sony's unique digital sound field processing technology to virtually reproduce a large and immersive sound field horizontally.

Perfectly Optimized for Any Room

To enjoy a more personalized sound experience, the A5000 comes with Sound Field Optimization. Built-in microphones intelligently measure the height and width of the room, as well as the position of the optional subwoofer and rear speakers, and optimizes the sound perfectly to the room layout. Users can enjoy Sound Field Optimization with or without optional speakers – simply activate the calibration process during initial set up or from the home menu.

Sophisticated Technologies for High-quality Sound

Powerful speakers in the A5000 work together to deliver clear, wide-ranging sound with less distortion. The soundbar comes with a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass and two up-firing speakers that reflect sound off the ceiling for overhead audio. The A5000 also features two beam tweeters that bounce sound off the side walls and expand surround sound to give users an immersive experience that goes beyond the size of their TV.

The up-firing speakers, built-in dual subwoofer, and front speakers feature Sony's unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit. The unique rectangular shape maximizes the area of the speaker diaphragm and increases the sound pressure for punchier bass and greater vocal clarity.

The A5000 also features DSEE ExtremeTM, which uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital files in real time and restore the high-range sound that is lost during compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

Experience Music Like the Artist Intended

The A5000 is great for music lovers. Listeners can enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio, or can discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio1, an immersive music experience that feels as real as a live concert. Users can experience 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL.

The soundbar works with Spotify Connect™, Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi, so users can stream favorite music with just a tap of a button.

Enjoy Immersive Entertainment

The A5000 creates vivid scenes full of real-life color and depth. All of the original picture quality is preserved when played through the A5000, so users can be completely immersed in movies. Gaming and movies are much more thrilling and realistic, as the A5000 supports all the latest formats such as 8K HDR, 4K120 fps and Dolby Vision®.2

Even Deeper Bass and Surround Sound with Optional Speakers

Adding an optional subwoofer to the system that handles low frequencies allows the system to reproduce sound with greater impact and power than before. Two models are available, designed to bring out deeper bass, more vocal clarity, and extra fidelity in all types of audio content. The SA-SW5 features 300W3 of deep, rich bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. The SA-SW3 features 200W4 of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. For even more cinematic thrills, add the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers with 100W5 of wider surround sound and wall mount capability.

Perfect with Sony TVs

Paired with compatible BRAVIA™ TVs, the A5000 brings an immersive audio-visual experience with Sony's best picture and sound quality. With Acoustic Center Sync,6 the TV becomes the center speaker, meaning action and sound are precisely aligned so the viewing experience becomes even more realistic.

Everything links up perfectly when connected to the new range of BRAVIA TVs. With Integrated UI,7 the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu.

Easy to Use with a Premium Look and Feel

The A5000 has a premium minimalist Omnidirectional Block design with sophisticated rounded edges and connects wirelessly to a TV, making it the perfect addition to the living room. Setting it up couldn't be easier thanks to HDMI eARC, Optical-in and USB ports. The A5000 also works with favorite voice assistants such as Google Assistant8and Amazon Alexa9. Just add the soundbar to a speaker group using the Google Home app and speak to the Google Assistant device – whether it be to start playing music, change the volume or utilize its many other functions.

Pricing and Availability:

The HT-A5000 has a suggested retail price of $899.99 and will be available to order in early fall 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/hta5000

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Requires download of Sony | Music Center app. 360 Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Compatible services may not be available in certain countries/regions. Please visit www.sony.net/360RA/ to check compatibility of the application.

2Dolby Vision content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold sep).

3 Power output and total harmonic distortion: measured at 2 ohms, from 28 -200 Hz; rated 130 W, minimum RMS power, with no more than 1% total harmonic distortion from 250 mW to rated output. Power output (reference) 300 W (at 2 ohms, 100 Hz).

4 Power output and total harmonic distortion; measured at 2 ohms, from 28 - 200 Hz; rated 130 W, minimum RMS power, with no more than 1% total harmonic distortion from 250 mW to rated output. Power output 200 W (at 2 ohms, 100 Hz).

5 2.100 Watts Total System power (50W + 50W) at 6 Ohms, 200-20,000 Hz – 1kHz with a THD of 1%.

6 BRAVIA Acoustic Center Sync mode works with the following models: Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series, X95J series. Product availability varies by country.

7 Integrated UI works with the following models: Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series, X95J series, X90J series, X85J series, X80J series. Product availability varies by country.

8 User must connect to a Google account to use, including voice to activate linked apps. Google, Google Home and Chromecast built-in are a trademark of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries..

9 Amazon Alexa enabled devices (sold separately). Amazon account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Compatible devices require internet connection. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in select languages and countries/regions.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com

