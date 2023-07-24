Sony Electronics' New Retina Projection Camera Kit, DSC-HX99 RNV Kit is Now Available

 Sony & QD Laser utilized innovative imaging technology to expand opportunities for people who may have found traditional viewfinders difficult to use to showcase their creativity

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announces that the DSC-HX99 RNV kit, a new Retinal Projection Camera Kit is now available. This Kit consists of Sony's DSC-HX99 compact camera and QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWERi , a viewfinder that uses laser retinal projection technology. Together, Sony and QD Laser are offering a new experience with focus-free retinal projection, allowing people who have difficulty using a traditional viewfinder or screen display, even with glasses or contact lenses, a new, sharper way to view and photograph the world.

"We continue to leverage creativity and technology to enhance the accessibility of our products, services and experiences. The Retina Projection Camera Kit is a step in our commitment to a future that empowers all types of creators," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Sony welcomes the opportunity to use our digital imaging technology in this new and innovative way."

The DSC-HX99 is the Cyber-shot travel zoom modelii that covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a compact body completed with a 24-720 mm (30x) high-power zoom lens. QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWER viewfinder is an accessory viewfinder for the camera. A digital image from the camera is directly projected to the retina through the RETISSA NEOVIEWER to see the surroundings, allowing the user to take a photo and record a video. Together, the technology offers a new way to view landscapes and people's faces, and capture images through retinal projection. It is equipped with functions that allow you to enjoy full-fledged shooting, such as high-speed, high-precision AF performance and support for recording in RAW format, as well as high-magnification optical zoom.

"The laser retinal projection of RETISSA NEOVIEWER is a completely new technology that has been put to practical use for the first time in the world," says Dr. Mitsuru Sugawara, President and CEO of QD Laser, Inc. "With the Retina Projection Camera Kit that includes Sony's digital still camera DSC-HX99, we hope that people who may have found traditional viewfinders difficult to use will now enjoy taking photos, expanding their range of activities and discovering new worlds."

With the aim of having more people use the camera kit, Sony offers it at $600 MSRP by bearing a portion of the costsiii.

Sony has secured touch and try appointment locationsiv for potential users to have a hands-on experience with the camera kit before purchasing. The camera kit will be available to purchase in the US in limited quantities through Sony's website electronics.sony.com, starting July 24, 2023.

For more information about the DSC-HX99 RNV kit, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/compact-cameras/all-vlog-compact-cameras/p/dschx99rnvkit.

About Sony Electronics Inc.  
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information. 

Notes:
i RETISSA NEOVIEWER is not a medical device. It is not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any specific condition. The name has been changed from the previous name "RETISSA SUPER CAPTURE". RETISSA and NEOVIEWER are registered trademarks or trademarks of QD Laser. More information here: https://retissa.biz/en/retissa-neoviewer   
ii HX series – Travel high Zoom; compact size and zoom.
iii With the aim of having more people use the camera kit, Sony is bearing the majority of the cost to support this product. One unit per person is available for purchase, subject to supply.  Users are encouraged to touch-and-try before purchase.
iv User needs to contact Sony Digital Production Center by phone (323) 352-5007 or email ([email protected]) to get an appointment. Current Touch and Try appointment locations include Sony Pictures Entertainment at 10202 W. Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA90232, TEL: 310-244-400, email: [email protected]; Sony DMPC (Digital Media Production Center) at 2706 Media Center Dr #130 Los Angeles, CA 90065, TEL: (323) 352-5007, email: [email protected]y.com;
LIGHT HOUSE SF Adaptations Store at 1155 Market Street, San Francisco, CA94103, TEL: 1(888)400-8933, 1(415)694-7301, email: [email protected]. For more information about the DSC-HX99 RNV kit, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/compact-cameras/all-vlog-compact-cameras/p/dschx99rnvkit

