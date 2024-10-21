Sony Electronics Partners with Cloud9 to Elevate Call of Duty Performance with Cutting-Edge Technology

The Sony INZONE M10S monitors, designed specifically for competitive gaming, will provide the Cloud9 New York team with unparalleled visual clarity, responsiveness, and performance as they prepare for the 2025 Call of Duty season. The 27" INZONE M10S OLED QHD Gaming Monitor offers a lightning-fast 480Hz refresh rate and up to 0.03ms GtG response time for exceptional speed. Developed alongside professional esports players, its compact, esports-driven design features a 4mm thin base for a smaller desk footprint, along with a 24.5-inch mode and FPS Pro+ Modes. These cutting-edge displays offer enhanced player precision and reaction time, providing Cloud9 New York a key advantage over the competition.

"At Cloud9, performance is always our highest priority. We're constantly looking for ways to help our players improve, and partnering with Sony and utilizing their INZONE monitors is a big step toward ensuring our team competes at the highest level. Sony's technology gives us a critical edge, allowing our players to push their limits and reach their full potential," said Jack Etienne, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cloud9.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Sony is also becoming an official sponsor of Club9, Cloud9's exclusive fan loyalty program. This collaboration enables Club9 members to engage with Cloud9 like never before, offering fans opportunities to enter monthly raffles for a chance to win Sony INZONE monitors and giving them the chance to game on the same equipment as Cloud9's professional players.

To celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the new collaboration with Sony, Cloud9 is excited to host the Sony INZONE $10K Tournament in November. This highly anticipated event will feature top-tier Call of Duty players competing for a $10,000 prize pool. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on Cloud9's Twitch channel or through the Club9 portal and follow the journey across our social media platforms.

"We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Cloud9 through the Club9 loyalty program and our new monitor sponsorship. With our INZONE monitors, we're confident Cloud9 New York will continue to push the limits of esports competition, and we can't wait for fans to experience the future of gaming," said Kazuteru Makiyama, Vice President of Personal Entertainment, Sony Electronics North America.

