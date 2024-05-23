Sony Electronics Partners with Sueños Music Festival as the Official Headphone and Wireless Speaker Partner

"The ULT POWER SOUND Series specifically celebrates Latin music culture, which is why we are elated to be the official headphone and speaker of Sueños," says Kazuteru Makiyama, Vice President of Personal Entertainment at Sony Electronics. "Latin music is known to have intense bass elements, which is what this new ULT POWER SOUND Series was designed for. It is important for us to deliver the most authentic sound from artists without sacrificing quality, and we are excited to give new audiences the opportunity to hear their favorite music the way it was intended to be heard."

Sueños celebrates and uplifts Latin culture through extraordinary music, people, food, and vibrant energy. This year's festival welcomes headlining performances from Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Ivan Cornejo, plus performances from Young Miko, Xavi, Bizarrap, and more. Sony's involvement will ensure the festival's soundscape lives up to its name with the integration of its new ULT POWER SOUND series.

"Powerful sound is a core element of an immersive music experience. We are excited to have Sony at Sueños to bring our fans the Latin music they love with the best quality," say Sueños co-Founders Aaron Ampudia and Chris Den Uijl.

As part of the partnership, Sony will showcase its newly launched ULT POWER SOUND series with a dedicated experiential activation booth, where festivalgoers can experience heart pounding audio firsthand.

The new ULT POWER SOUND series consists of three Bluetooth speakers ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, ULT FIELD 1, and wireless noise canceling headphone ULT WEAR designed to produce powerful deep bass and enhanced audio experience that will make the heart tremble. All models in the series include a new ULT button, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different custom-engineered sound modes.

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything. To learn more about the "For the Music" brand platform, please visit https://forthemusic.electronics.sony.com/.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision to "continue to deliver Kando and Anshin* to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators. For more information, visit: www.sony.net.

*Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

About Sueños

Sueños Music Festival, founded in 2021, unites the city of Chicago under the banner of incredible Reggaeton and Latin Music. Bringing unprecedented star power to Grant Park and offering spectacular views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, Sueños Festival (translation: dreams), was created to be an inclusive event with a mission to continue to celebrate and uplift Latin culture and the extraordinary music, people, food, and amazing energy that comes along with it.

Sueños takes pride in its meaningful contribution to Chicago's Latin communities year-round, with a focus on supporting youth initiatives and businesses. This includes a partnership with Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center to support the development of a Performing Arts Theater and Youth Media Center, along with scholarships and immigration services for the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council. In addition, Sueños also partners with the National Museum of Mexican Art, providing funding for aspiring art students and inviting aspiring writers from Yollocalli's Youth Journalism program to conduct interviews at the festival, as well as the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance to provide music education programs and studio arts programs for children on the Southwest Side, including Chicago Public Schools vital after school and summer programs.

In 2022, Sueños Music Festival contributed $120.9 million to the Chicago economy and supported the equivalent of 980 full time jobs. Additionally, the festival generated $1.1 million in amusement tax revenue for the Chicago economy the same year.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.