Sony Electronics Unveils New X-Series Speakers for Customers to 'LIVE LIFE LOUD'

"Music is made to be shared, and these incredible speakers help customers to make the most of every moment," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With clear and rich sound, the X-Series offers a new level of portable entertainment to create lasting memories in and out of the home."

Listen Loud and Clear

With the X-Series, users can fill any type of space with widespread sound, whether it's indoor or outdoor. The XP700, XP500 and XG500 all feature Sony's innovative X-Balanced Speaker Units. The non-circular diaphragm gives more sound pressure with less distortion by maximizing the area of the speaker to offer a richer, clearer sound.

The XP700 has three front2 High-efficiency Tweeters and one rear High-efficiency Tweeter, delivering Omnidirectional Party Sound with punchy bass.

The XP500 and XG500 have two front High-efficiency Tweeters that combine to offer Powerful Party Sound. Plus, the XG500 features passive radiators that are optimized to reproduce clear bass sound for the ultimate listening experience.

All three speakers also feature MEGA BASS, which allows users to dial up the bass on their speaker to create a powerful soundscape.

Go Anywhere with the X-Series

The XG500 features an IP66 water resistance and dustproof3 rating so customers can use it by the pool, for a picnic at the park or for a relaxing day at the beach. The XG500 is made with durable water-repellent mesh that keeps the speaker dry. Additionally, the XP700 and XP500 have an IPX44 water resistance rating, to keep the music going even if a few raindrops fall.

The XG5005, XP7006 and XP5007 all feature long-lasting battery life. If the speakers begin to run out of battery power, the quick charge feature provides additional playback time for extended listening8. All three speakers also feature Battery Care Mode, which stops the speaker from reaching 100 percent charge to increase the lifespan of the battery.

The full X-Series line-up features a comfortable handle that makes carrying them easy.

Turn Up the Fun

All-new ambient speaker lighting creates a modern and subtle ambience. Select from a variety of different lighting patterns9 that bring either energy to parties or soothing shades for a quiet night in.

Love karaoke? The XP700 and XP500 come with two mic inputs in the rear port; one for a microphone and the other for either a guitar or microphone. The XG500 comes with one input that can be used for either a guitar or a microphone, making these speakers perfect for entertaining.

Both the XP700 and XP500 have multiple layouts and can be positioned either horizontally or vertically. No matter which layout is selected, a sensor on the XP700 will optimize the sound for that setup10. All three speakers come with Party Connect to allow users to connect up to 100 compatible speakers, which then sync to the music and lights.

The speakers are also BLUETOOTH® compatible and come with USB play and USB charging. If a user's smartphone is running low on battery power, customers can plug the smartphone into the speaker and have it charge directly11.

Fiestable and Sony | Music Center

The new line-up is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps12. With Sony | Music Center, customers can select playlists, cue the next song, change lighting patterns and sound modes, all from the dance floor. Fiestable offers fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, like party playlist capabilities and karaoke functions, including Voice Changer, Echo, and DJ control to add sound effects.

Pricing and Availability

The SRS-XP700 has a suggested retail price of $449.99 and will be available to order through Sony Electronics, Amazon and other authorized dealers.

The SRS-XP500 has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and will be available to order through Sony Electronics, Amazon and other authorized dealers.

The SRS-XG500 has a suggested retail price of $449.99 and will be available to order through Sony Electronics, Amazon and other authorized dealers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 LIVE SOUND mode is available via Sony Music Center app.

2 Only two front tweeters will work at one given time.

3 The product is protected to a degree such that dust from a dust-resistant test does not enter the product. Water resistant is defined as it protects the body function against powerful jet water from all directions. Water resistant and dustproof are effective only when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.

4 Water resistant is only effective when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.

5 SRS-XG500 lasts up to 30 hours when MEGA BASS is on, Vol.19, and lighting is OFF while using tracks that conform to Sony's conditions.

6 SRS-XP700 lasts up to 25 hours when MEGA BASS is on, Vol.13, and lighting is OFF while using tracks that conform to Sony's conditions.

7 SRS-XP500 lasts up to 20 hours when MEGA BASS is on, Vol.16, and lighting is OFF while using tracks that conform to Sony's conditions.

8 10 minutes of charge gives you 3 hours of playback on the XG500 and XP700, and 80 minutes on the XP500.

9 Via the Sony | Music Center app.

10 Only XP700 has a built-in sensor that optimizes how sound is processed to stereo sound.

11 This feature does not support all smartphones and tablets.

12 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

