Sony Expands Its BRAVIA 4K HDR Professional Display Lineup with 100-inch and 32-inch Options for Business Applications

"With displays coming to the forefront as a way to visually connect with people and communicate critical information, we've expanded our dynamic lineup of BRAVIA displays to include two new sizes that bookend our existing offerings by accommodating the need for small-scale and large options," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. "These two new displays combine unrivaled imagery, a powerful new SoC platform for a better user experience, customized setting modes and a new design optimized for professionals."

The new models incorporate the same high quality picture processor as Sony's BRAVIA televisions which deliver superb picture quality in 4K resolution. The FW-100BZ40J creates immersive pictures that combine amazing color, contrast, clarity and smooth motion using the new XR Processor. The processor employs cognitive intelligence which can cross-analyze an array of elements in the picture at once, just as our brains do. The model also achieves high brightness of 600-nit (typical)/940-nit (peak) by the Full Array Local Dimming backlight ideal for signage use. The FW-32BZ30J features the X1 Processor to deliver a superior 4K picture. The displays' TRILUMINOS technology provides a wide range of colors for more natural and realistic images even for small huddle spaces.

The System on a Chip (SoC) platform and Android TV™ OS enables applications to run more efficiently. An upgraded user interface allows for easy operation for commercial users. Professional BRAVIA displays have a unified B2B platform, ensuring customers and systems integrators can install the displays with the same user interface. Additionally, both models support 5GHz Wi-Fi access point and also offer a built-in "soft AP" for directly connecting wireless devices to the display.

The two new models are easy to use, setup and incorporate into existing environments.

Pro Mode enables users to fine-tune the display settings and account for specific behaviors depending on the application such as corporate, education, hotel and retail. IP control capability allows easy installation through support of key partners including Crestron, Extron and Kramer. Additionally, Sony's BRAVIA displays are the only professional displays that feature integrated mirroring functionality through both Chromecast built-in™ and Apple AirPlay 2, providing a simple, quick and seamless connection from a user's device. With AirPlay 2, users can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to the display.

The displays have a sophisticated cosmetic design constructed with businesses in mind. The FW-100BZ40J's four-side robust aluminum bezels are symmetrical, while the carrying handle provides ease of mobility. The FW-32BZ30J has a smart design that features a cable management structure.

The 100-inch FW-100BZ40J and 32-inch FW-32BZ30J are planned to be available in the summer. For more information about Sony professional displays, please visit https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/professional-displays.

