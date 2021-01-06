Sony Introduces Two New “Crystal LED” Modular Direct View Display Systems

Both series are equipped with the "X1 for Crystal LED", high-performance image quality processor. It fully incorporates the LED control technology developed for Sony's pioneering Crystal LED and the signal processing technology praised in Sony's BRAVIA TV series. Additionally, the displays enable image accuracy inspired by the industry leading master monitors, providing highly realistic large-scale imagery that maintains image integrity close-up and at a distance.

The new displays provide enhanced content that is upscaled while maintaining high-resolution ("Reality Creation"), smooth and artifact-free pictures without motion blur ("Motionflow") and showcase impressive gradation expression ("22bit Super Bit Mapping"). Highlights also include a wide viewing angle and wide color gamut, as well as a various input signals, including HDR, HFR (120fps) and 3D.

The displays are designed to be flexible, long-lasting and easy-to-install. Each display is comprised of modular, seamless and bezel-free tiles that can scale to accommodate a range of sizes, layouts and resolutions. Due to the display's light weight and streamlined design, it can be installed in various configurations including wall-mounted or in a curved arrangement.

"Sony has been creating unforgettable images and engaging experiences that empower and stimulate creators' curiosity for over 60 years," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. "As we continually strive to get closer to our customers and solve their challenges, we've implemented the features and benefits that they value most in a direct view microLED display. The ease of installation, accessibility, flexibility and a lower total cost of ownership can further expand spatial expression– all with the outstanding picture quality proven by the original Crystal LED."

The Crystal LED C-series provides high contrast of 1,000,000:1. This series features a deep black coating optimized for a range of applications including use in corporate showrooms, lobbies, and customer experience centers, among others.

The Crystal LED B-series offers high brightness (1,800 cd/m2 1) ideal for bright environments while still showcasing astonishingly realistic images with a wide color gamut. This series has an anti-reflection coating with a matte finish that is especially ideal for creators, designers and production applications including virtual sets and studio backdrops. B-series was developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to reflect the creator's needs.

Due to lower power consumption and convenient, user-friendly front accessibility, the new displays can provide a reduced total cost of ownership including maintenance, after purchase. In addition, the Crystal LED C- and B-series are both fanless, ensuring quiet operation and feature a 100-240V AC power supply, providing customers with enhanced usability.

Crystal LED C-series and B-series are planned to be available in the summer. For more information about these new displays or Sony's lineup of large display solutions, please visit pro.sony. The video related to these new displays will be introduced at CES 2021 and Sony Square on January 11 at 5:00 PM/ET.

Key Highlights

Sony's newly developed unique high-picture quality processor "X1 for Crystal LED" to provide optimal image expression with Reality Creation, Motionflow and 22bit Super Bit Mapping

A wide viewing angle and wide color gamut

Supports a wide range of input signals including HDR, HFR (120fps) and 3D

High contrast of 1,000,000:1, medium-high brightness of 800 cd/m 2 2

High brightness of 1,800 cd/m 2 1 and wide color gamut

1 and wide color gamut Modular configuration and bezel-free lightweight design to enhance flexible installation

About Sony Electronics Inc.

1 ZRD-B12A

2 ZRD-C12A

