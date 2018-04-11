Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Television Studios will be receiving the Visionary Award at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST International Film Festival presented by The Autism Society at a VIP Reception on Sunday, April 29 at 7:30pm at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles. Honorees include JEFF FROST, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios (SPT), and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television CHRIS PARNELL and JASON CLODFELTER. The announcement was made by Matthew Asner, VP of Development for The Autism Society. AUTFEST is sponsored by Hyundai Motor America and SAG-AFTRA.

Said Scott Badesch, President of Autism Society of America: "To think that one studio can represent almost one full day of programming (Atypical, The Good Doctor and Roman J. Israel ESQ) at AUTFEST Film Festival is almost unthinkable. Obviously, Sony Pictures understands that autism is a part of all of our lives and we are very proud to honor them with our Visionary Award at this year's AUTFEST. Each of these Sony Pictures programs and features are bold statements that tell stories of many special lives on the autism spectrum.

"We are incredibly honored to be represented in the festival and to receive the Visionary Award on behalf of Sony," said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television.

Elevated to lead the studio this year, Frost, Parnell and Clodfelter oversee all U.S. production and programming, including the current shows The Good Doctor, Atypical, SWAT, One Day at a Time, The Blacklist, The Goldbergs, Outlander and Sneaky Pete to name a few. Frost was formerly Executive Vice President, U.S. Business Affairs for SPT and joined the company in 2008, coming from ABC Studios, where he was Senior VP Business Affairs. Both Parnell and Clodfelter were formerly executive VPs of drama development and programming at SPT. They guided the development of scripted programming for drama series, working with writers and producers on projects for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.

Past AUTFEST honorees include BEN AFFLECK (The Accountant) and Pixar's PETE DOCTER and JONAS RIVERA (Inside Out). Celebrating autism awareness "from spectrum to screen," AUTFEST Film Festival is now in its second year. Its mission is to further advance the well-being of all with an autism diagnosis, as well as to educate the nation about autism and the important need to fully respect and value each person with autism. AUTFEST celebrates films and television programs that promote autism awareness and support autistic filmmakers and artists that have chosen film as their profession.

A number of additional special awards will be handed out at a special ceremony at the conclusion of AUTFEST on Sunday, April 29, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Actor, Best Actress as well as an Audience Award. The Writers Guild Theater is located at 135 South Doheny Drive in Beverly Hills.

AUTFEST Honorary Committee Members include seven-time Emmy® winner and autism advocate Ed Asner, actress Kristen Bell (House of Lies), actor Dax Shepard (CHIPS), Emmy-winning actress comedian Sarah Silverman, Golden Globe®-nominated actor Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Emmy-nominated actor Gary Cole (Veep), Autism Speaks co-founder Bob Wright, The Suzanne Wright Foundation president Liz Feld, Warner Bros. president and CCO Peter Roth and Autism Society's VP of Development Matthew Asner.

ABOUT AUTFEST:

AUTFEST International Film Festival's mission is to further advance the wellbeing of all with an autism diagnosis, as well as to educate our nation about autism and the important need to fully respect and value each person with autism. We wish to celebrate films that promote autism awareness and that have the power to enhance the lives of our community. For more information, visit autfestasa.com or follow AUTFEST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTISM SOCIETY OF AMERICA:

Founded in 1965, the Autism Society is the nation's leading grassroots autism organization, and exists to improve the lives of all affected by autism by increasing public awareness about the day-to-day issues faced by people on the autism spectrum, advocating for appropriate services for individuals across the lifespan, and providing the latest information regarding treatment, education and research. The Society maintains a strong nationwide network of affiliates to provide support and advocacy at local, state and federal levels. www.autism-society.org

ABOUT SONY PICTURES TELEVISION STUDIOS:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 21 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

