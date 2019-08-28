Sony Releases the new Sony a6600 and a6100 APS-C Format Digital Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Cameras and APS-C Lenses; More Info at B&H

The new Sony a6600 will serve as the flagship of Sony's APS-C mirrorless line with sparkling autofocus, an updated 16-bit 24.2MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, and a 1.8x jump in processing power with the latest BIONZ X processor and front-end LSI. Able to lock on in just 0.02 seconds and offering the latest Real-time Tracking AF options, Sony claims this is the fastest focusing mirrorless camera today. The system includes similar features to those found in the a6400 and a7R IV, including Real-time Tracking AF, Real-time Eye AF for both humans and animals, and support for all these continuous focus modes during movie shooting. A Fast Hybrid AF System that uses 425 phase- and 425-contrast-detect points covering 84% of the image area to track fast-moving subjects.

The new Sony a6100 is an entry-level major improvement to the venerable a6000, which will remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future. The a6100 strips the in-body stabilization, advanced video profiles such as S-Log2/3 and HLG, and Eye AF during movie recording of the a6400 and a6600 while shedding some ounces in a lightweight plastic body. However, the camera does use a revamped 24.2MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor to deliver detailed imagery. Autofocus is still spectacular on this model with the same 425-point system and lightning fast 0.02 second lock-on times as its related cameras. UHD 4K recording is possible as well, a serious upgrade if you are an a6000 shooter. And Real-time Tracking for movies is available for more easily capturing moving subjects.

The new E 16-55mm f/2.8 G Lens, is a compact, fast zoom lens with a 24-82.5mm equivalent focal length. This mid-range zoom is ideal because of its versatility of being able to quickly go from wide-angle to short telephoto. The 1.09lb lens is equipped with two Advanced Aspherical elements, two aspherical elements, and three extra-low dispersion elements for minimizing aberrations and improving contrast and clarity and an XD Linear Motor for fast autofocus.

The E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS Lens reaches an equivalent 105-525mm range, for sports, wildlife, and tons of other applications. It is also a good match for the 16-55mm as an extremely versatile pair of lightweight zooms. This telephoto lens, even with its range, weighs just 1.38 lb, and incorporates one aspherical element and three extra-low dispersion elements to reduce distortion and aberrations and the aforementioned XD Linear Motor plus Optical SteadyShot Stabilization.

