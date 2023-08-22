Sony to Provide Support for Wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, U.S. Relief Efforts

News provided by

Sony Group Corporation

22 Aug, 2023, 11:29 ET

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") offers its deepest sympathies to the populations affected by the wildfires that occurred in Maui, Hawaii, U.S. on August 8, 2023.

Sony will donate a total of 200,000 U.S. dollars to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and the American Red Cross in emergency aid to support relief efforts for communities affected by the wildfires. In addition, Sony's U.S. operating companies are taking individual action to support relief efforts in Maui.

Sony has a long, rich history with Hawaii including opening a sale office there in 1968, and since 1999, it has worked with Friends of Hawaii Charities to support local communities in Hawaii.

Sony sends its sincerest condolences to all those affected and wishes for a full and swift recovery.

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

Also from this source

'Sony Research Award Program' to Start Accepting Submissions focused on Emerging and Innovative Technological Development

Sony Launches the Sony Creators Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.