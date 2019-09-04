Sony UWP-D 4th-Generation Wireless Microphone Systems Available Now from B&H; More Info at B&H

UWP-D21 : URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter with omni lav mic

URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter with omni lav mic https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1484178-REG/sony_uwp_d21_14_uwp_d21_camera_mount_wireless_omni.html



UWP-D22 : URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-M40 handheld wireless microphone with cardioid capsule

URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-M40 handheld wireless microphone with cardioid capsule https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1484806-REG/sony_uwp_d21_90_uwp_d21_camera_mount_wireless_omni.html



UWP-D26 : URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter & UTX-P40 plug-on transmitter with 48V phantom

URX-P40 camera-mount receiver & UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter & UTX-P40 plug-on transmitter with 48V phantom https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1484801-REG/sony_uwp_d26_25_uwp_d26_camera_mount_wireless_combo.html

Designed to be compact and lightweight for mobility, the UTX-B40 bodypack transmitter has been reduced by approximately 20% compared to the previous model size. In addition, the length of the URX-P40 receiver (with the SMAD-P5 MI shoe adaptor attached) has been drastically shortened, making it easy for use with compact camcorders or smaller digital interchangeable-lens cameras.

The URX-P40 receiver offers easy integration with Sony's XDCAM camcorders, the PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190, sharing audio information such as RF level meter, audio-mute status, low-battery alert for the transmitters, and displaying them on the viewfinder. Utilizing the SMAD-P5 MI shoe, audio signals can be digitally transmitted from the wireless receiver to a connected camera without a cable connection.

An additional benefit of the MI adapter is the ability to unify power management, since the wireless receiver gets power from the camera, while the camera synchronizes power on/off with the receiver. The SMAD-P5 is compatible with selected models of Sony cameras equipped with an MI shoe.

Setting up the system couldn't be easier with the new and unique NFC SYNC feature designed for simple and quick channel setting for reliable RF transmission. By holding the NFC SYNC button on the receiver for a few seconds, it automatically scans the cleanest frequency. for optimum speed and efficiency, users only need to touch the receiver with the transmitter to sync the RF channel.

More New Features

Low-profile and lightweight design ensures easy mobility

High-visibility OLED display for indoor/outdoor use

Channel memory function for fast switching between two receiver frequencies

Monitor mode for using a receiver as an in-ear monitor

Auto-gain mode volume control

15 dB gain volume boost mode for off-mic audio

Variable muting function

Backwards compatibility with Sony WL-800/UWP series

Sony's Next Generation UWP-D Wireless Microphone Series | First Look https://youtu.be/9fjrt8kCUDE

