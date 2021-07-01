Sony's New Flagship Xperia 1 III Smartphone Will Ship on August 19th in the United States--Pre-sales start July 1st

Orders placed by September 26, 2021 will receive the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds (a $230.00 value) iv and 43,200 Call of Duty: Mobile CP Points (a $540.00 value). Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and will ship with Android™ 11. Xperia 1 III in Frosted Purple will be available exclusively on electronics.sony.com .

The Xperia 1 III smartphone provides a rich collection of integrated features that connect the Xperia community with some of the most advanced technologies across Sony's entire suite of consumer electronics products. Whether you are a photographer, audiophile, cinephile, gamer or cinematographer, the next generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series will deliver a user experience that is unlike any other smartphone in market today.

World´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor ii

Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking v and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses vi

20fps Burst Mode vii with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X™

Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with 'Basic Mode'

World's first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display viii crafted from Gorilla ® Glass Victus™ ix and an IP65/68 x water resistance and protection against dust.

Evolved Full-stage stereo speakers, 40 percent louder than previous model xi

New and improved Game Enhancer features – including a new audio equalizer, an optimized V.C microphone xii and high frame rate recording feature at up to 120fps xiii

World's first smartphone to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, as the recording artist intended it to be heard xiv

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial sound – for up-mixing stereo music into an immersive audio experience

5G and Wi-Fi connectivity with the latest Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform i

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger - in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three yearsxv

Professional Technology from Alpha Brand Cameras

Co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha brand cameras that are renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology. Learn more about additional advanced imaging features in the Xperia 1 III:

Four focal lengths in photo and video recording - 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm[xvi]

ZEISS TM T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections

T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections A new AI super resolution zoom, ensuring precision is not compromised

Manual controls over select settings

Basic Mode' feature in Photography Pro

The latest Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™xvii

Transporting Cinephiles to the Big Screen

This new flagship model is a true cinephile's dream. Xperia 1 III features a larger than life 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWideTM 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz Refresh ratev. Whether on the go or in the comfort of home, users are transported into a uniquely immersive viewing experience, allowing them to lose themselves in their favorite movies or TV shows. The viewer's entertainment experienced is further enhanced by the following features:

10-bit equivalent displays (8-bit with 2-bit smoothing)

More contrast, color and clarity

BRAVIA HDR remastering technology

Dolby Atmos® sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment

Play to Win

Gamers can gain a key advantage with the superior upgrades in Xperia 1 III. The familiar 21:9 display transports players into the thick of the actionxviii.Thanks to a new and improved 120Hz Refresh rate displayxix, fasting-moving objects are rendered clearly for seriously smooth gameplay. The addition of 240Hz Motion blur reductionxx also means the display updates at an incredible 240 times per second for blur-free with crystal clear performance. With these additional features, players can level-up their game even more than before:

Ability to adjust white balance

The new L-y raiser (low gamma raiser)

A 3.5mm headphone jack for impressive audio with minimal latency

The new Audio equalizer to control, heighten and minimize sounds[xxi]

R.T. record (Rewind time record) automatically pre-records up to 30 seconds of game footage

Incorporated Heat Suppression power control (H. S. power control)

Create Movies like the Professionals

Cinematography Pro "powered by CineAlta" enables more creative choices for engaging storytelling such as dramatic 5x slow-motion in 4K HDR 120fpsxxii. In addition, Xperia 1 III offers:

Ability to record in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps

Eight different Look color management pre-sets

Sony's unique Intelligent wind filter technology

Various UI improvements designed specifically with movie makers in mind

Audio Playback as the Recording Artist Intended

Xperia 1 III allows listeners to immerse themselves in sound that is so authentic, it can feel like they are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio.

Three months of TIDAL Hi-Fi free for new TIDAL subscribers, including the 360 Reality Audio x experience, when they buy an Xperia 1 III

experience, when they buy an Xperia 1 III Full-stage stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

DSEE Ultimatexxiii which enhances the quality of digital music using Sony AI technology

All the Speed you Need

The next generation of Xperia raises the bar for smartphone performance thanks to the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 680 CPU enabling up to 25 percent higher performance and Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU delivering 35 percent faster graphic rendering than the previous generation.

Sleek Design with Functionality in Mind

Xperia 1 III is crafted to be robust. The Xperia 1 III combines high-quality materials with a bold and distinctive design. When paired with compatible Sony headphonesxxiv, users can easily access the Sony | Headphones Connect app using the new Side Sense menu for swift connectivity.

For detailed product information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/mobile/smartphone/all/p/xqbc62-b

Product videos on the new Xperia 1 III can be viewed HERE

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i 5G network and availability may vary depending on country, carrier, software version and user environment.

ii Xperia 1 III features 70mm and 105mm focal length in the same periscope camera paired with a Dual Photo Diode sensor. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14th April 2021.

iii Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published display specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14th April 2021.

iv At participating Sony authorized retailers. Offer valid: 7/1/2021-9/26/2021 for US residents 18+, with purchase of a new Xperia 1 III smartphone from a Sony authorized retailer. One redemption per device, maximum five devices per customer. Subject to audit. Internet access and most recent version of game required. To claim visit www.sony.com/xperiapromos, provide device IMEI number, proof of purchase as requested and follow directions to redeem on www.callofduty.com/redemption. Points expire 10/31/2022. Submit claim by 10/31/2021. Offer not combinable with other offers and not redeemable for cash. Specifications, availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to cancellation or change without notice. Call of Duty Mobile app may be subject to individual terms and conditions (www.callofduty.com/mobile) and game rules may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. © 2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

v Real-time Tracking is available on Xperia 1 III. The subject may not be detected depending on the shooting environment

vi Accuracy of the feature may vary according to environmental circumstances. Some performance restrictions may apply. Animal Eye AF does not work with all types of animals.

vii Maximum calculations will depend on shooting environment. Up to x60 calculations per second AF/AE is available for 24mm, 16mm, 70mm and the 105mm lens can calculate up to 30fps AF/AE

viii Applicable to Xperia 1 III. The Refresh rate 120Hz drive is effective when the blur reduction setting is turned on. Display Refresh rate may vary depending on content and app specifications

ix Xperia 1 III features Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ on the display only. The rear is crafted from Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

x This device is water resistant and protected against dust. All ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. Do not put the device completely underwater or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. Sony devices that are tested for their water-resistant abilities are placed gently inside a container filled with tap water and lowered to a depth of 1.5 meters. After 30 minutes in the container, the device is gently taken out and its functions and features are tested. Note this model has a cap less USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging

xi 40 percent more powerful speakers only available in Xperia 1 III – compared to Xperia 1 II

xii Effective only when connecting with the 3.5mm audio jack

xiii Effective when the setting of the Game Enhancer Refresh rate is more than 120Hz, or the setting is "Performance First". High frame rate recording up to 120fps is available at 720p resolution.

xiv This feature is currently available with TIDAL. Membership to Tidal account and app on smartphone required with connection to Wi-Fi. See https://tidal.com/ terms and conditions/privacy policy for details. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the current audio specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14th April 2021.

xv Result tested by Sony Corporation - based on usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. The life span of the battery varies on usage situation.

xvi 35mm equivalent format

xvii Optical SteadyShot™ is available on Photography Pro for the 24mm, 70mm and 105mm focal lengths. FlawlessEye™ is available on Photography Pro for the 24mm lens

xviii Depending on the specification of the game, it may not be display in the 21:9 ratio

xix The function may vary by content, game availability and compatibility. This function can be set in "Game Enhancer". The Refresh rate of 120Hz has a black frames insertion function

xx The function may vary by content, game availability and compatibility. This function can be set in "Game Enhancer".

xxi The feature may vary by content, game availability and compatibility.

xxii Functions with the 24mm lens only and when set at 24fps

xxiii High-resolution compatible headphones (sold separately) are required to enjoy high-resolution sound sources equivalent to high-resolution audio

xxiv Headphones must be compatible with the smartphone app "Sony | Headphones Connect".

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

https://electronics.sony.com/

