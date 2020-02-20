SOPHiA GENETICS' Board of Directors Elects Troy Cox as New Chairman

"This announcement signals how much of an asset Troy has been for SOPHiA GENETICS in this short amount of time," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-founder. "I am delighted that he will assume the chairmanship of the company's board, as his impressive expertise will help us to further expand our community of partners and the scope of new clinical-grade applications to further the success of our mission. I am deeply grateful to Antoine Duchateau for his outstanding guidance over the past 6 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors. His experience has been extremely valuable in driving SOPHiA GENETICS to its current position."

Recent technological advances help SOPHiA GENETICS leverage even more multi-modal data, ultimately leading SOPHiA into a new era in healthcare. Fast and accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment options, longitudinal patient monitoring and drug development optimization are the concrete benefits of Data-Driven Medicine. This idea has shaped Troy Cox's entire career, and his election as Chairman of the Board is a direct testimony thereof.

A healthcare industry visionary leader, Troy Cox formerly served as CEO of Foundation Medicine (FMI), where his work was recognized by the acquisition of the company by Roche in 2018. Prior to FMI, he led US BioOncology for a period of unprecedented growth as Senior Vice President and Officer at Genentech, participating in the launch of nearly half of the products. Earlier on, Mr. Cox held executive and senior positions at numerous healthcare companies including UCB BioPharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, and Schering-Plough.

"I'm proud to take a leadership role at this important time of expansion and to be part of SOPHiA GENETICS mission. Thanks to its global and universal approach that already benefits more than 1,000 hospital partners, SOPHiA is uniquely positioned to lead and promote an important movement in the entire ecosystem" said Troy Cox. "Together, we democratize Data-Driven Medicine, enabling clinical experts to access the full potential of new-generation health data and positively impact patients' lives all around the world."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093091/SOPHiA_Troy_Cox.jpg

Media contacts

BAM Communications for SOPHiA GENETICS

sophiagenetics@bamcommunications.biz

Global Media Contact

Sophie Reymond

Media Relations Specialist

sreymond@sophiagenetics.com

Tel: +41-021-694-10-75

USA Media Contact

Don Granese

Media Relations Manager

dgranese@sophiagenetics.com

Tel: +1-857-263-7972

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS