First-ever Overtrail grade with standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires and 18-inch wheels

3.4L twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower; 479 lb.-ft. of torque

Hybrid powertrain to come later

Standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface with 14-inch multimedia touchscreen

Up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating the adventure-ready SUV segment is not a task taken lightly, but the all-new 2024 Lexus GX is up to the challenge with an unparalleled combination of elegant features, offroad capability, and the luxurious quality for which Lexus is known. Redesigned from the ground up, the GX builds on its 20 years in the Sport Utility Segment… making the case for the GX to be defined as a "Sophisticated Utility Vehicle."

SOPHISTICATED UTILITY VEHICLE: ALL-NEW 2024 LEXUS GX REDEFINES SUV

Today, a new legend is born as Lexus unveils the all-new, completely redesigned 2024 GX. The first-generation GX entered the North American market in 2002 as a force to be reckoned with in the mid-luxury SUV market. Lexus enthusiasts have praised its legendary off-road capability and its ability to tackle rough terrains, taking customers comfortably from errands to remote spaces.

"For more than two decades, the GX has bridged the gap between legendary off-road capability and luxurious everyday driving," said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "The GX is a critical piece in the evolution of the Next Chapter for Lexus, and with new powertrains, an impressive host of premium features, and the all-new Overtrail grade, the 2024 GX has something for everyone."

The age-old saying is true: it's about the journey; not the destination. The all-new GX was designed to inspire customers to pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, immerse themselves in nature and revel in the joy of driving. As part of that journey, GX blazes the trail as the first vehicle to bring the global Lexus "Overtrail Project" to life. The 2024 GX builds upon the strong foundation created by the outgoing generation, and brings the intuitive technology, thoughtful interior touches, and continued off-road prowess that Lexus guests have come to expect.

Next Chapter Design

Rugged Yet Refined Exterior:

The all-new GX presents an unmistakably aggressive exterior design that exudes the tough, rugged persona that it has earned time and time again. Lexus designers were intent on expressing the off-road functionality of a true body-on-frame SUV. Their guiding light was envisioning GX customers enjoying refined outdoor experiences, and, as such, they were determined to design a GX that exemplifies the juxtaposition of a tough exterior with a calming, lux, and modern interior space.

The 2024 GX will be offered in six grades: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, and all-new for Lexus, Overtrail and Overtrail+.

The 2024 GX introduces a noticeable change from the previous generation with a square-body profile with a horizontal design motif. From the front, the all-new GX continues the Lexus spindle body concept with an all-new bold, resolute design that also aids in off-roading functionality. To achieve the grounded, stable stance, designers created a taut body with a wide track and fender flares, pulling the front pillar base to the rear. The overall width increases by 3.74 inches (Overtrail by 4.52 inches) compared to the previous-generation GX. The Premium Triple Beam LED headlamps and grille opening have been raised to help avoid potential road impact. LED fog and cornering lamps are available for increased visibility. The front overhang has been decreased by 0.78 inches for improved clearance. The powerful front presence is led by the seamless grille and headlamp integration.

From the side, the 2024 GX presents a solid, powerful presence featuring a horizontally flowing body with an increased wheelbase of 2.36 inches. The A-pillar has been pulled back for increased visibility in addition to the lower belt line and improved ground clearance. The overall length of the 2024 GX is increased by 2.75 inches. Contributing to the strong presence are the hard-to-miss 33-inch tires with 18-inch wheels on the Overtrail grades for optimal off-road performance. Rear tread is increased by 3.26 inches for Premium and Luxury grades and 4.06 inches for the Overtrail grades.

At the back, the square, aggressive stance is continued with the signature unified L-shaped light bar. The updated LEXUS logo is a continuation of the Next Chapter design originally introduced on the 2022 NX. And, based on customer feedback, the all-new GX will feature a standard power rear lift door (GX first) with a pop-out window and an available kick sensor for hands-free convenience.

The 2024 GX will be offered in 11 exterior color options depending on grade: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, GX-first Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades will offer exclusive bi-tone exterior color combinations including Atomic Silver/Black Roof, Incognito/Black Roof, Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof, and Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof.

Lush Interior:

The all-new GX presents customers with the duality required of a luxury SUV – a rugged, capable exterior with the luxurious interior elements that help to create a road-trip oasis. No matter the length of the journey, drivers and passengers will reap the benefits of the modern and sophisticated interior. Featuring the driver-focused cockpit design also seen in the all-new RX, the all-new GX exhibits thoughtful elements that allow the driver the confidence to focus on the journey ahead.

A substantial improvement on the last generation model is the all-new lower, horizontal instrument panel design that carries into the dash for a simplified front and passenger seat experience, providing excellent front and side visibility. It provides a clean, open space that seamlessly connects the available Head-Up Display (HUD) to the center where the standard 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display with Lexus Interface technology can be found. Physical dials for frequently used controls such as air conditioning and audio volume remain, and all available off-road controls are concentrated near the gear shifter to help minimize potential driver distraction. The 2024 GX comes standard with a wireless Apple CarPlay® Integration and Android Auto® compatibility, as well as a digital 12.3 Multi-Information Display (MID).

With seating for up to 7, the all-new GX incorporates thoughtful touches at every turn. Ergonomic measures have been implemented to help decrease load and work to aid driving posture through seat cushion, seatback bolster, and headrest improvements. The front seat hip point to heel height has been extended 1.18 inches.

The second row is available in two configurations: captain's chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench. A one-motion tumble system has been added for convenient access to the third row/luggage space. Heated and ventilated seats are standard in the driver and front passenger seats, with available heated second-row seats. The third row is available in both power and manual seat configurations. A rear seat reminder has been implemented for increased safety and convenience.

The earth-tone focused interior color design is intended to complement the nature just outside the vehicle's doors. The 2024 GX is available in both a semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe® trimmed interior in Black, Dapple Gray, or Saddle Tan with black or dark brown grained trim. Overtrail grades are available in a GX-first color combination of Black NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents or Chateau NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents and black ornamentation.

Six illuminated charging ports (four in Overtrail) are available throughout and a wireless charger is available in the front console tray to complete the tech-focused interior. And of course, interior storage space has been increased in the center console, door pockets and up to 12 cupholders. Luggage space for both the second and third row configurations has improved compared to the previous generation, holding up to 5 suitcases with the 3rd row folded. Two additional storage spaces have been added under the cargo area to accommodate smaller items, and a 120V AC inverter has been added for additional power needs.

The 2024 GX comes standard with a 10-speaker premium surround sound system, with available 21- Speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound. Additional options (depending on grade) include: Digital Key*, Cool Box, Head-Up Display, Traffic Jam Assist**, Cold Area Package and Tonneau Cover.

GA-F Platform and Suspension

The 2024 GX shares the GA-F platform introduced on the current-generation LX 600. This strong and lightweight ladder frame increases body rigidity and improved on-road handling, key elements of Lexus Driving Signature. A newly developed double-wishbone front suspension is paired with a multi-link rear suspension to achieve both a high level of off-road driving performance and on-road prowess. An available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. GX adopts Electronic Power Steering (EPS) enabling increased steering feel on and off-road.

Legendary Offroad Performance

The GX has been known for its offroad prowess since the beginning, and the 2024 GX is no different. Standard Full-Time 4WD is adopted for consistent responsiveness in varied terrain with a Torsen® limited-slip center differential with locking feature. Overtrail grades add an electronic locking rear differential. When accelerating during a turn, the Torsen® differential optimally distributes the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve a high level of controlled performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to overall vehicle stability. Switching between 4hi and 4lo is now faster versus the previous generation due to enhancements on the electronic transfer case.

Evolved Engine: 3.4-L Twin Turbo V6 and Direct Shift-10AT

The all-new GX will be offered in two powertrain options to meet the needs of customers. At launch in the U.S., GX will come standard with a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission. The twin-turbo V6 produces an improved 349 horsepower, outperforming the previous generation V8's 301 horsepower, and torque output also improves to a massive 479 lb.-ft. The twin turbochargers deliver steady and consistent acceleration to easily control power delivery in both on and off-road scenarios. Towing capacity has increased to 8,000 lbs. for Premium, Premium+ and Overtrail grades with the standard tow hitch.

A hybrid powertrain will be available in the U.S. at a later date.

First-Ever Lexus OVERTRAIL Grade

As expressed at the Tokyo Outdoor Show earlier this year, Lexus has introduced the first-ever "Overtrail Project," an initiative that intends to inspire customers around the world to explore nature through refined adventures. The goal is to include more opportunities for Lexus customers in the future, including potential products, accessories, gear and experiences. The all-new Overtrail grade falls under the umbrella of this initiative.

Adding to an already tough and rugged exterior, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ models add a host of features and specialized styling. An eye-catching bi-tone exterior paint combination is available in Atomic Silver/Black Roof, Incognito/Black Roof, Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof, and Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof. The intention behind the color design was to create a cohesive relationship with the outdoors via calming earth tones that blend in with nature. Overtrail grades also feature standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels, black accented overfenders and a standard aluminum skid plate.

On the inside, the natural earth tones continue with Lexus-first Chateau with Olive Ultrasuede accents and a classic Black with Olive Ultrasuede accents for a luxurious touch. Overtrail+ grade will come standard with an exclusive seat design for optimal off-road comfort with available driver and front passenger massage seats and driver power cushion extender.

Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control (DAC), and 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor systems are standard on GX Overtrail grades for optimal traction on the trails, along with an Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) for improved wheel articulation. An electronic locking rear differential is exclusive on OVERTRAIL for maximum traction.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

For 2024, the all-new Lexus GX includes standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

The comprehensive suite of active safety equipment provides our highest level of driver support with features such as Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA). These technologies are designed to help, for example, alert you of a pedestrian or vehicle in the path of your Lexus or maintain a preset speed or following distance from a vehicle ahead.

The 2024 GX will be assembled at the Tahara plant in Japan and is expected to go on sale in early 2024.

*Active Remote Connect trial or subscription required **active Drive Connect trial or subscription required

2024 GX Preliminary Specifications

Powertrain GX 550 Premium,

Premium+ GX 550

OVERTRAIL,

OVERTRAIL+ GX 550 Luxury GX 550 Luxury+ Platform GA-F Transmission 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission Engine 3.4L V6 Twin Turbo Drivetrain Full-Time 4WD Horsepower 349 hp Torque 479 lb.-ft. Towing 8,000 lbs. 8,000 lbs. 6,990 lbs. 6,780 lbs. Manuf. EST. MPG (combined) 17 MPG Overall length 197.04 in. Overall width (+ mirrors) 83.22 in. Overall height 75.59 in. 76.18 in. 75.39 in. 75.39 in. Approach/Breakover/Departure

Angles 26°/23°/23° 26°/24°/22° 26°/23°/21° 26°/23°/21° Wheelbase 112.2 in. Tread (Fr/Rr) 65.62 in./65.66 in. 66.41 in./66.45 in. 65.62 in./65.66 in 65.62 in./65.66 in Wheels 20-in. alloy 18-in. alloy 22-in. alloy 22-in. alloy Tires 265/55R20

265/70R18 265/50R22 265/50R22

