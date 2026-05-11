THE NEXT ERA IN MULTIMEDIA: LEXUS INTERFACE SETS A NEW STANDARD

Enhanced Lexus Interface Multimedia Experience Launches on 2026 Lexus ES

Intuitive Home Screen Design Offers Personalized, Dynamic Experience for Every Guest

New Embedded Voice Assistant Functions Enable Faster Responses to "Hey Lexus" Prompts

Lexus Premiere of Drive Recorder, a Standard Feature That Uses Exterior Cameras to Record Events and Store the Recordings Onboard the Vehicle

Turn-by-Turn Navigation Incorporated Full Screen on the Multi-Information Display (MID), a First for Lexus Interface

First Integration of AT&T 5G Network Connectivity in the Lexus lineup

Enhanced Entertainment with Introduction of SiriusXM® with 360L and Newly Available Integrated Streaming with Spotify®

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is ushering in a new era of in-cabin technology with eye-catching design, innovative features, and unparalleled performance. The enhanced version of the Lexus Interface multimedia system will make its debut in the 2026 ES before rolling out to future models in the Lexus lineup.

Lexus is ushering in a new era of in-cabin technology with eye-catching design, innovative features, and unparalleled performance. The enhanced version of the Lexus Interface multimedia system will make its debut in the 2026 ES before rolling out to future models in the Lexus lineup.

"We are excited for guests to experience something truly special," said Brian Inouye, chief engineer, Connected Experiences Division. "We've made bold updates to Lexus Interface that deliver both function and performance, with every detail meticulously designed to delight, inform and entertain."

The system marks Lexus' first integration of AT&T 5G network connectivity into the lineup, which helps bring increased speeds and expanded features with the reliability of AT&T's extensive network across North America.

Unparalleled Delights, Ultimate Customization

The user experience on the latest Lexus Interface seamlessly blends crisp graphics with intuitive icons displayed across the ES' standard 14-inch screen. The touchscreen's response times are improved thanks to increased on-device computing power.

Personalization is paramount in the latest-generation Lexus Interface. Notably, the interface now includes a configurable home screen, allowing guests to customize their preferred on-screen combination of individual widgets for navigation, drive mode, audio, connected smart device and weather. The selected widgets can be grouped into combinations of two or three, providing easy-to-view access to what matters most.

A Quick Control Menu has also been added, which is always accessible from the upper right section of the touchscreen. The menu opens to settings for frequently used features, such as connecting to Bluetooth ®, adjusting screen brightness, switching from light to dark mode, shortcuts to easily configure Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features and more.

With more than 64 different ambient lighting options within the lush interior of the 2026 Lexus ES, guests can enhance the mood on any drive with a simple touch of a button.

To provide guests with even more options to suit their needs, Lexus Interface also offers wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

Improved In-Cabin Assistance

Thanks to a new on-device embedded solution, the Lexus Voice Assistant now offers faster responses to help guests make the most of their driving experience.

With a simple "Hey Lexus," or other conversational prompt like "Hi Lexus" or "Okay Lexus," the onboard Voice Assistant offers speedy help to adjust the audio volume, channel and music selection; change climate control settings throughout the cabin; get estimated trip range; get the date and time, and more. Voice Assistant can even help with basic arithmetic and accessing menu pages within the head unit. Not sure how to connect to Bluetooth®? Simply say "Hey Lexus, how do I connect my phone?" for quick navigation directly to the phone pairing screen.

As an added layer of personalization, Lexus Interface now offers two Voice Assistant options (male and female), a first for Lexus multimedia.

Next-Level Navigation

For the first time ever, Lexus' in-cabin multimedia experience is more closely tied to the multi-information display (MID). Native navigation is now full screen in the MID, allowing for maps and turn-by-turn directions to be visible directly behind the steering wheel for added visibility and a more immersive driving experience.

Cloud-based navigation requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription* that provides access to real-time traffic elements, 24/7 live agents for destination assistance and more – all designed to make your trips easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

Peace of Mind, Standard

The latest generation Lexus Interface debuts Drive Recorder, a standard feature that provides traditional dashcam functionality without noticeable in-cabin camera placement. The built-in system is designed to record and save video clips using the vehicle's external cameras.

Drive Recorder saves up to 90 one-minute clips of continuous looping footage, which notes the speed of the vehicle and its location. Guests also have the option to manually record and save up to four clips and up to five incident recordings. Incident recordings are clips that start recording when the G-Sensor is triggered by certain conditions, such as an impact, hard braking or airbag deployment. The sensitivity of triggering conditions can be adjusted based on preference. Playback of Drive Recorder clips is available in the head unit, and clips can also be downloaded to a USB flash drive.

Simplified Charging

The latest generation Lexus Interface also introduces new EV Charge Management features for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) like the 2026 ES 350e and 500e. Guests can easily monitor and manage charging on the go, directly within the vehicle's head unit.

With a simple touch of a button, guests can use the EV Charge Management to set charging schedules and charge limits, enable an external power supply, and more.

The next-gen Lexus Interface also introduces EV Routing, a planning feature built into native navigation that provides charger Points of Interest (POI) details including the station name, address, hours of operation, charger type (level 1, 2 or 3), charger availability (where available), total number of chargers, and maximum output. Guests can access this information along their route or add a charger before they depart. In addition, the EV Range Map calculates the best route based on the destination and the vehicle's battery level, suggests charging stations along the way, and estimates the battery percentage at each stop and final destination. Both EV Routing and EV Range Map require an active Drive Connect trial or subscription.*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription,* EV Charge Management features are also available in the Lexus app, helping drivers stay in control of their charging needs from the palm of their hand.

Upgraded Remote Features

The latest generation Lexus Interface integrates seamlessly with the Lexus app, offering faster performance. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription,* guests can take advantage of their advanced Remote Connect commands to control headlights, hazard lights, trunk access, climate settings and schedule start times through the Lexus app.

The new Lexus Interface also includes enhanced Digital Key functionality, available through an active Remote Connect trial or subscription.* Guests can now manage functionality within their compatible smart device's native digital wallet app, including locking, unlocking, starting and operating their supported Lexus vehicle.

Guests can also share and manage Digital Key sharing permissions with up to five additional drivers directly through their digital wallet. Once Digital Key is enabled in the wallet, it will continue to provide access to the vehicle, thanks to near-field communication (NFC) technology, for a period of time even if the device has no battery life.

Entertainment Like Never Before

The latest generation Lexus Interface comes packed with all-new entertainment options to fit every playlist preference:

Available SiriusXM ® with 360L

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content into a seamless experience, providing drivers and passengers with unparalleled choice, content discovery, and personalized listening. SiriusXM with 360L offers hundreds of expertly curated ad-free music channels across all genres and decades, the must-hear moments in sports, comedy, news and entertainment, plus an extensive library of on-demand content. With a SiriusXM with 360L trial or subscription, listeners can discover something new based on personalized "For You" recommendations, and access related content to explore more of the programming they love. SiriusXM satellite services are available throughout the continental United States and Canada.

Available Integrated Streaming Now Includes Spotify®

With an active Music Lovers or Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription,* owners/lessees of the 2026 ES with a Spotify user account can link their account to stream their favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks through Lexus' available Integrated Streaming, the onboard audio source feature. This subscription-based feature allows users with existing audio streaming service accounts to stream entertainment using the vehicle's built-in Wi-Fi connection, eliminating the need to use a phone data plan.

A New Chapter in Development

Lexus Interface was first introduced on the 2022 Lexus NX. Since then, designers, developers and software engineers have been laser-focused on gathering guest and dealer feedback and applying real-world experiences in their quest to evolve and elevate the in-cabin experience.

The result is a global collaborative effort among Toyota Motor North America's Connected Experiences Division and Toyota Connected North America. The Lexus Interface platform architecture uses Automotive Grade Linux, open-source software, and Woven by Toyota, Inc.'s Arene software development platform, the foundation for Lexus' most advanced safety, security and connectivity technologies.

*5G network dependent

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With nine models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers seven F SPORT models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Toyota Connected, Inc.

Based in Plano, Texas, Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) was established in 2016 to contribute toward Toyota's global vision for an intelligent mobile society. TCNA is an independent Toyota company that serves as a software and innovation hub, leveraging big data from vehicles to humanize the driving experience and provide customers secure, seamless and contextual services. Comprised primarily of software engineers and data scientists, TCNA serves as a center of excellence for connected services that elevate the customer experience as well as benefitting dealers, distributors and partners. At the heart of TCNA is Toyota's belief in human-centered mobility and a fundamental commitment to personal privacy. Learn more at www.toyotaconnected.com.

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SOURCE Lexus