Sopra Steria and IDEMIA win a government contract to develop and install a fingerprint management system for the French ministries of Justice and the Interior

News provided by

IDEMIA

09 Nov, 2023, 11:53 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a European big tech firm, and IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, have been jointly awarded a contract to redesign and install a fingerprint management system under a French Justice and Interior ministerial project.

The government's fingerprint database ("FAED"), which has been running since 1990, is often pivotal in police criminal investigations and securing court convictions. Faced by constantly rising repeat criminal offender numbers since 2005, it has become imperative to upgrade the forensic police's IT systems.

This project, dubbed "FAED V3", aims to ensure at all times top system performance to definitively identify criminals. FAED V3 development is a huge challenge given that fingerprint identification requires a reliable, flexible and accurate system. The new system will also have to be interoperable with EU police systems so that the Justice Ministry can access the European Commission's ECRIS TCN criminal record database and thus help keep tabs on criminal suspects from other European countries.

Sopra Steria and IDEMIA have previously successfully collaborated on other strategic projects. Their alliance provides unrivalled biometric expertise and in-depth understanding of the operational, functional and forensic issues involved. As overall system project manager, Sopra Steria will be responsible for software and all contract-related services, while IDEMIA will take on data transfer, biometric software development and hardware maintenance backed by unmatched expertise throughout.

Sopra Steria and IDEMIA successfully joined forces on another strategic project to develop a pooled biometric data matching system (sBMS) for the EU's Justice and Home Affairs Agencies' Network that required operational management of large-scale data systems (eu-LISA).

Sopra Steria and IDEMIA's new project represents a big leap forward in French fingerprint management systems and will give law enforcement much more powerful tools to reliably and rapidly identify suspects. It is fully in line with both firms' ongoing support for French government departments; indeed the Ministry of the Interior has hired both firms to develop a central border control system.

"We're immensely proud that the French Interior and Justice ministries trust us to carry out this strategic project, which comes on top of further transformative IT projects we do for these ministries drawing on our heralded biometric systems development experience in Europe. Our and IDEMIA's staff are all set to join forces, build and deliver a stand-alone, robust and high-performance system harnessing their varied and complementary skillsets."

Etienne Loth, Sopra Steria's Homeland Security Contract Director

"We're immensely proud to sign this historic contract with the French Interior and Justice ministries. Apart from ramping up our strategic alliance with the French government, this contract is testament to our capacity to offer state-of-the-art, unique and ground-breaking IT systems that often come top in terms of accuracy and equity of tests covering all systems worldwide held by independent organizations like NIST*. This contract is further proof of our longstanding fruitful teamwork with Sopra Steria to serve the public interest."

Laurent Pellegrin, IDEMIA Vice President France Public Security and Identity

* National Institute of Standards and Technology

About Sopra Steria
Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with around 55,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is known for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2022, the Group reported revenues of €5.1 billion.

The world is how we shape it. 

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com/fr.

About IDEMIA
As the leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA's mission is to unlock the world, make it safer—backed by cutting-edge R&D and a long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography. IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence that are unique in the world, with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. IDEMIA unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel, and protect public places. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions across the physical and digital worlds. With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter. 

Media contacts:
Genevieve de Vera
IDEMIA
(978) 808-7047
[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA

Also from this source

IDEMIA cements its biometric technologies leadership in the latest NIST rankings

IDEMIA cements its biometric technologies leadership in the latest NIST rankings

IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, still leads the biometric tech race covering iris, fingerprint, and face recognition. NIST's...
IDEMIA confirms its leadership in the latest NIST latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic application in all test categories

IDEMIA confirms its leadership in the latest NIST latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic application in all test categories

NIST ELFT is the world reference benchmark for latent fingerprint and palm print identification. The benchmarked technology is used to identify...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biometrics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.