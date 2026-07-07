SOS Technologies and Compulink Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

"SOS Technologies and Compulink partner to expand access to GovRAMP Authorized emergency response technology." Post this

Through the partnership, Compulink Technologies will serve as an authorized reseller of SOS Technologies' solutions, helping customers evaluate, procure, and deploy modern emergency response technology designed to improve situational awareness, accelerate response times, and reduce delays between an incident and responder action.

SOS Live helps organizations close the emergency response gap by connecting people, facilities, and first responders through a secure cloud-based platform. The platform provides panic alerting, precise indoor location services, emergency communications, device monitoring, video and system integrations, and direct responder workflows within a single operating environment.

Compulink Technologies brings extensive experience in public sector technology, IT procurement, professional services, hardware and software fulfillment, managed services, and implementation support. Compulink is also available through OMNIA Partners, enabling eligible public agencies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and nonprofit entities to access technology solutions through established cooperative purchasing channels.

"Compulink gives SOS Technologies a strong strategic partner with the customer relationships, procurement expertise, and implementation capabilities needed to help organizations move from evaluation to deployment," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "Emergency response technology must be secure, practical to deploy, and easy to procure. This partnership expands our ability to bring SOS Live to more schools, healthcare facilities, public agencies, nonprofits, and enterprises that need faster, more coordinated emergency response."

SOS Technologies is GovRAMP Authorized, providing customers with additional confidence that the SOS Live platform has been independently reviewed against rigorous security requirements for state and local government cloud environments. This designation is particularly important for public sector, education, healthcare, nonprofit, and enterprise customers evaluating emergency response platforms that must meet high standards for security, reliability, and operational readiness.

As part of the partnership, Compulink Technologies will help customers evaluate, purchase, and deploy SOS Technologies' solutions across a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, higher education campuses, healthcare facilities, municipal buildings, commercial properties, nonprofit organizations, and other locations where rapid emergency response is critical.

"Compulink is committed to delivering technology solutions that are secure, scalable, and operationally impactful," said Denise Arboleda, VP Sales at Compulink. "SOS Technologies addresses a critical need by helping organizations improve how they communicate, coordinate, and respond during emergencies. We are excited to bring SOS Live to our customers through our reseller model and established public sector procurement channels."

Together, SOS Technologies and Compulink Technologies will provide organizations with a streamlined path to adopting SOS Live while leveraging Compulink's technology services, implementation expertise, and procurement capabilities. The companies will work closely with customers seeking to strengthen emergency preparedness, improve safety operations, and provide responders with better information when seconds matter. For more information Visit: www.sos-tech.com or www.compu-link.com

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies provides a real-time emergency response platform designed to reduce delays, improve situational awareness, and help first responders act faster. The SOS Live platform connects panic alerts, precise location, emergency communications, system integrations, video intelligence, and responder workflows into a secure operating environment. SOS Technologies serves organizations across education, healthcare, public sector, retail, commercial real estate, and other high-risk environments where seconds matter.

SOS Technologies is GovRAMP Authorized, reinforcing the company's commitment to security, compliance, and trusted cloud operations for organizations with mission-critical safety requirements.

About Compulink Technologies

Compulink Technologies is a full-service IT solutions provider serving public sector, education, healthcare, nonprofit, and enterprise customers. The company provides hardware, software, professional services, tailored staffing, managed services, cloud services, cybersecurity services, networking, application delivery, IT service management, storage, and other technology solutions. Compulink supports public agencies and organizations across the United States and is available through OMNIA Partners for eligible cooperative purchasing customers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

SOS Technologies

Jonathan Fischer

Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

1-800-722-7601

www.sos-tech.com

Compulink Technologies

Danielle Arboleda

Director of Operations

[email protected]

1-215-695-5465 (Ext. 16)

www.compu-link.com

SOURCE SOS Technologies