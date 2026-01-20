SOS Technologies Names Proven Public Safety and Enterprise Growth Leader Jonathan Fischer as Chief Revenue Officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Technologies, a fast-growing leader in threat detection and emergency response, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Fischer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A veteran enterprise and public safety technology executive and former first responder, Fischer brings more than two decades of experience building scalable revenue engines, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market strategies for mission-critical technologies deployed in high-stakes environments.

Jonathan Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, SOS-Technologies

Fischer has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most respected technology companies, including AT&T, Motorola, Nokia, Ericsson, and Cradlepoint, operating at the intersection of connectivity, software platforms, and edge technologies. Across these organizations, he helped translate complex, emerging technologies into deployable, revenue-producing solutions, aligning executive strategy with operational realities in large-scale enterprise and public-sector deployments.

His leadership perspective is uniquely shaped by hands-on public safety experience. A former firefighter who remains active with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Fischer evaluates technology through a frontline lens: systems must be reliable under pressure, integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, and deliver actionable intelligence in seconds. not minutes.

Fischer joins SOS at a moment of accelerating national growth, highlighted by a landmark deployment with New York City Public Schools. The company is expanding across education, healthcare, government, and enterprise environments through large-scale SmartEAS deployments that connect frontline staff directly to first responders, supported by state and local security authorization milestones such as GovRAMP and growing demand for integrated, real-time emergency response technology.

"Jonathan brings the rare combination of enterprise growth leadership and real-world public safety experience," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "As we scale nationally, it's critical that revenue execution, partner strategy, and marketing leadership remain grounded in operational credibility. Jonathan understands how these systems are used when lives are on the line and how to build predictable growth without compromising trust."

"SOS is addressing an urgent, deeply human challenge," Fischer said. "Having built and scaled enterprise organizations, and having personally operated in emergency environments. I know how essential it is for technology to perform reliably under pressure. What drew me to SOS is the opportunity to scale a platform already proven in high-stakes deployments, unifying detection, communication, and first-responder response into a single, dependable experience for institutions that serve people every day."

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies is redefining the intersection of AI, video surveillance, and emergency response. With clients spanning healthcare, education, government, and enterprise sectors, SOS provides cutting-edge solutions that enhance public safety and operational readiness. The company's GovRAMP-certified, cloud-native architecture ensures secure, scalable deployments that meet the most rigorous compliance and integration requirements. For more information, visit sos-tech.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Defined Marketing

JoAnne Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE SOS Technologies