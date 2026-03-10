SOS Technologies and Regroup Partner to Automate Life-Safety Alerts Directly from On-Site Emergency Alert Systems

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Technologies, a leader in accelerated emergency alert and life-safety systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Regroup, a cloud-based emergency and operational communication platform. The integration connects SOS Technologies' Emergency Alert System directly to Regroup's mass notification platform, automating critical communications the moment a duress alert is activated.

SOS Technologies and Regroup automate emergency alerts to instantly trigger mass notifications across organizations. Post this SOS Technologies & Regroup

The result is a fully automated life-safety workflow: when an SOS Technologies Emergency Alert System is triggered, Regroup immediately initiates targeted internal and stakeholder notifications across SMS, voice, email, mobile push, and desktop alerts. By eliminating manual communication steps at the point of activation, organizations can coordinate first responders, security teams, leadership, and operational stakeholders within seconds of an incident beginning.

In many emergencies, internal communication can take 10 to 15 minutes due to manual call trees, relayed information, and delayed message drafting. This integration compresses that timeline to seconds, enabling a faster, more coordinated response.

Designed for high-risk environments including schools, healthcare facilities, manufacturing sites, and corporate campuses, the partnership eliminates communication bottlenecks by turning a single alert activation into enterprise-wide communication instantly.

SOS Technologies' platform modernizes emergency workflows by connecting on-site alert systems to secure, cloud-based infrastructure. Its GovRAMP-authorized architecture ensures deployments meet rigorous public-sector security standards while remaining scalable across large portfolios and distributed facilities.

"With SOS Technologies and Regroup, organizations can leverage their legacy investments to accelerate the arrival of both internal security teams and external first responders, while simultaneously triggering instant, multi-channel mass communications to key stakeholders," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "Our interoperable, GovRAMP-authorized platform is engineered to be exceptionally secure and fast, seamlessly unifying detection, dispatch, and notification within a single, secure ecosystem."

"This integration removes friction at the most critical moment," said Joe Di Pasqaule, CEO of Regroup. "By integrating with SOS Technologies, alarms can automatically trigger Regroup' s mass notification workflows the moment they're activated, without the need for someone to be at a workstation. In high-risk scenarios like an active shooter event, that speed can be lifesaving."

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Alarm & Quick Message Automation: When an SOS Technologies Emergency Alert System is activated, SOS automatically initiates a Regroup Quick Message with no manual steps required.

Real-Time Event Triggering: Emergency alerts are captured by SOS and pushed instantly to predefined recipients, reducing delays during high-pressure situations.

Multi-Channel Delivery: Notifications are delivered via SMS, email, voice call, desktop, and mobile push to ensure rapid and redundant communication.

Secure Integration Layer: Regroup's technology communicates directly with the SOS Technologies emergency alert platform through a secure API, ensuring reliability and low latency.

Scalable Deployment Model: The integration can be deployed across multiple buildings, campuses, and portfolios without major infrastructure changes.

Together, SOS Technologies and Regroup are redefining how organizations manage the first moments of a crisis. By turning a single duress activation into immediate, coordinated communication across the enterprise, the partnership helps close the critical gap between detection and action.

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies is redefining the intersection of physical security and public safety technologies and emergency response. With clients spanning healthcare, education, government, and enterprise sectors, SOS provides cutting-edge solutions that enhance public safety and operational readiness. The company's GovRAMP-authorized, cloud-native architecture ensures secure, scalable deployments that meet the most rigorous compliance and integration requirements. For more information, visit sos-tech.com.

About Regroup Mass Notification

Regroup is a leading cloud-based mass notification platform trusted by organizations nationwide for emergency and day-to-day messaging. Built for simplicity, reliability, and scale, Regroup serves a wide range of industries including education, healthcare, enterprise, manufacturing, and government. The platform empowers organizations to protect communities, coordinate response efforts, and keep people informed across any device or channel. From severe weather alerts to operational messaging, Regroup delivers timely and reliable communication when it matters most. To learn more, visit regroup.com.

