SOS Technologies and Omnilert Announce Technology Partnership to Connect AI Gun Detection with Coordinated Emergency Response

Joint solution connects AI-powered threat detection with direct-to-responder communications and real-time location intelligence, enabling organizations to move from detection to coordinated response in seconds.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. and LEESBURG, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Technologies, a provider of direct-to-responder emergency communication and location intelligence solutions, and Omnilert, a leader in emergency notification and active threat detection technology, today announced a technology partnership designed to help organizations accelerate emergency response through faster alerts, verified incident data, and real-time location intelligence.

Gov Ramp Authorized SOS Live Overview

The partnership brings together Omnilert's AI Gun Detection and emergency notification technologies with SOS Technologies' SOS LIVE 2.0 platform, creating a connected workflow that helps organizations rapidly identify threats, notify stakeholders, and provide responding agencies with actionable incident intelligence.

When Omnilert AI Gun Detection identifies and verifies a potential firearm threat, alerts can be automatically initiated and incident information shared through SOS LIVE 2.0. Responders and response teams receive real-time incident details, location intelligence, and situational awareness tools that help accelerate decision-making, improve coordination, and reduce response times during critical events.

Together, the companies are addressing a critical challenge in emergency response: ensuring that potential threats are identified quickly, key stakeholders are notified immediately, and responders receive the verified information and location context needed to act decisively.

The integration is also designed for organizations that require a high level of security, reliability, and trust in their emergency response infrastructure. The SOS Technologies platform is GovRAMP Authorized, providing customers with confidence that critical incident data, location intelligence, and responder workflows are supported by a platform built for demanding public safety, education, healthcare, enterprise, and government environments.

"Responders make better decisions when they have verified information and real-time situational awareness," said Travis Leonardi, CEO of SOS Technologies. "By combining Omnilert's threat detection and notification capabilities with SOS LIVE 2.0, organizations can deliver critical incident intelligence to first responders and response teams faster and with greater context."

The combined solution is designed to support schools, universities, healthcare facilities, corporate campuses, houses of worship, public venues, and other organizations seeking to improve emergency preparedness, response coordination, and situational awareness.

The combined Omnilert's AI-powered threat detection and emergency notification capabilities with SOS Technologies' direct-to-responder communications and location intelligence platform, the companies are creating a more complete emergency response workflow from threat identification and alerting to responder awareness, coordination, and action.

"Early detection and rapid communication are critical during an emergency," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "Omnilert helps organizations identify threats and initiate response workflows within seconds. By integrating with SOS Technologies, we are extending that capability beyond notification to provide responders with the actionable intelligence they need to respond more effectively."

The technology partnership will focus on joint solution development, customer use cases, and go-to-market opportunities where emergency notification, active threat detection, responder communication, and location intelligence are essential to protecting people and improving emergency outcomes.

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies provides emergency communication, location intelligence, and direct-to-responder solutions that help organizations deliver verified incident data to emergency responders and response teams in seconds. The company's SOS LIVE 2.0 platform is designed to close the gap between emergency activation and responder action by providing real-time alerts, location context, facility intelligence, escalation workflows, and actionable information when every second matters. The SOS Technologies platform is a GovRAMP Authorized platform, supporting customers that require secure, trusted emergency response technology for public safety, education, healthcare, enterprise, and government environments. For more information, visit http://www.sos-tech.com.

About Omnilert

Omnilert delivers a proactive, AI-powered gun detection and automated response solution that saves lives and reduces the operational, legal, and social costs of gun violence by enabling existing security cameras to identify firearms the moment they are brandished. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that includes locking doors, alerting first responders, and providing real-time intelligence. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, retail, enterprise, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship. For more information, visit https://www.omnilert.com.

SOURCE SOS Technologies