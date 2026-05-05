Soter Insure Receives Full License Approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority

DFSA Category 4 Insurance Intermediation authorization establishes Soter's regulated presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre, enabling insurance intermediation capability for institutional digital asset clients across the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soter Insure, a leading provider of institutional-grade insurance for the digital asset economy, today announced that it has received full authorization from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Category 4 license for insurance intermediation. The license allows Soter's DIFC-based entity to undertake insurance intermediation business from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), giving the company a regulated on-the-ground presence in one of the world's most significant financial centres and institutional digital asset activity hubs.

The authorization positions Soter to engage directly with institutional clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), placing cover and reinsurance of local risk onto Soter's Bermuda-regulated carrier paper.

A Regulated Intermediation Platform for Digital Asset Insurance

The DFSA is internationally recognised as one of the most respected financial regulators, operating a principles-based, common-law framework that has attracted the world's leading banks, asset managers, insurers, and brokers to the DIFC. The new license positions the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for sophisticated and specialized financial offerings across the DIFC, GCC and wider MENA markets.

From its DIFC platform, Soter will advise on and arrange the company's full suite of institutional coverages, including Directors & Officers (D&O), Professional Indemnity (PI), Crime, Specie, and Slashing, for MENA-based clients. Selected policies can be denominated natively in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), addressing the asset-liability mismatch that institutional participants face when insuring digital assets in fiat terms and ensuring that indemnity remains aligned with the currency of the underlying exposure.

"Receiving full authorization from the DFSA is a defining moment for Soter in the Middle East," said Henson Orser, Founder and CEO of Soter Insure. "Dubai is the gateway to the Middle East for digital assets, and this license is a strategic enabler that allows us to deliver our products to a rapidly expanding client base. This regulatory milestone reinforces our commitment to supporting the region's economic diversification and financial stability."

A Complete, Regulated Platform Across Jurisdictions

The DFSA authorization completes Soter's end-to-end regulated architecture for institutional digital asset insurance. Soter's Bermuda operating entity, which holds a full Class IIGB license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, provides the underwriting capacity that sits behind Soter's policies, while the new DFSA Category 4 license establishes a regulated intermediation entity in the DIFC. Together, the two licenses enable coordinated placement of institutional digital asset risk across major jurisdictions and support the global client base Soter serves.

The DFSA authorization also complements Soter's existing commercial footprint in the UAE, including the company's strategic partnership with Dubai Insurance P.S.C. to deliver fiat, Bitcoin- and Ether-denominated policies to the UAE's digital asset ecosystem. Together with Soter's Bermuda carrier and its network of onshore partners, the DFSA license closes the loop on a fully regulated distribution model for institutional digital asset insurance into MENA.

Lucian Crisan, Director of Operations and Regulatory Affairs added: "The DFSA's robust regulatory environment gives our partners and clients the confidence they need to engage with us for critical risk transfer services. We look forward to contributing to the DIFC ecosystem and building long-term, valuable relationships that drive sustainable growth in this dynamic region."

Supporting the UAE's Digital Asset Ambitions

The UAE has positioned itself among the most attractive institutional digital asset markets globally, with dedicated regulatory frameworks administered by the DFSA, the Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The emergence of a DFSA-authorised, digital-asset-specialist intermediary supports the next stage of that development, providing UAE-based institutions, and the international counterparties that trade with them, with access to regulated and purpose-built D&O, PI, Crime, Specie, and Slashing coverage designed specifically for digital asset risk.

About Soter Insure

Soter Insure is a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the institutional digital asset ecosystem. Soter offers a range of innovative insurance products, including D&O, Professional Indemnity, and natively-denominated crime and slashing cover that address the unique risks of the blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit soter.insure.

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SOURCE Soter Services North America LLC